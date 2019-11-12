Global Motion Controller Market Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|November 12, 2019 06:36 AM EST
The "Global Motion Controller Market Size, By Type of Axis, By Technology, By Product Type,By End-User Industry, By Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Motion Controller Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to the rapid industrialization in developing market and demand of greater safety measures to check major accidents.
Moreover, Furthermore, the upsurge in the demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes, and ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems will accelerate the growth of the Motion Controller market.
Additionally, rising demand for motion controller in electronics and semiconductors for its Features like high levels of precision control and accuracy will contribute to Motion Controller market growth during the forecast period. Also, the rapidly growing adoption of advanced and developed automation processes across various end-use industries will boost the Motion Controller market in the upcoming year. Further, the emergence of the Internet of Things in automation industries will bolster the Motion Controller market in the next few years.
In addition, various government encouragements for operator safety in industries has stressed the need for automation machines will influence the growth of global motion controller market over the forecast period. Besides it, the growing need for automated systems to minimize errors and delays caused owing to the human involvement in a production process will propel the global Motion Controller industry over the forecast period.
Multi-Axis type of Motion Controller market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of Type of Axis, the Motion Controller market has been segmented into Multi-Axis, and Single Axis. Multi-Axis dominates the global Motion Controller owing to its features like discrete and smart multi-axis drive designs which enhanced operational efficiency due to its high level of precision offered by these controllers. Single Axis will drive by its properties to integrate, smart actuation solution which can improve overall design cycle efficiency and system reliability.
CNC Motion Controller type technology Motion Controller market is expected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of technology, the Motion Controller market has been segmented into General Motion Controller and CNC Motion Controller. CNC Motion Controller dominates the market in the account of its growing applications in industrial to provide controlled precision over machines that include loaders, presses, and stamping, filling, and winding machines. General Motor controller market will be driven on account of increasing demand by original equipment manufacturers and semiconductor industry having its ability to precisely control position, velocity, and torque of a rotational or linear electromechanical device.
PLC Based Motion Controller product type of Motion Controller market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of Product type, the Motion Controller market has been segmented into PLC Based Motion Controller, Stand-alone Motion Controller, and PC Based Motion Controller. PLC Based Motion Controller will lead the segment owing to its properties to provide accuracy during operations and the industrially hardened and extremely stable nature of PLCs. PC Based Motion Controller will be influenced by growing application for motion control boards for PC bus, as well as those that are compatible with standard buses, such as VME, PCI.
Semiconductor and Electronics is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Motion Controller during the forecast period
On the basis of application, the global Motion Controller market has been segmented into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Metal & Mining, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic and Rubber, and Textile. By Application, Semiconductor and Electronics will lead the market owing to the advancement in the processing speed, precision, and reliability of motion controllers. Food and Beverages industry will boom by growing applications of motion controller in packaging automation.
Asia-Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global Motion Controller market during the anticipated period.
On the basis of region, the Motion Controller market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific dominates the world Motion Controller market over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization in developing countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia. Europe region will grow by the increasing awareness regarding enhanced efficiency and more precise methods of motion controlling involved in automation, advancements related to controller capabilities and the ability to control multiple axes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Framework
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Qualitative Research
2.2. Quantitative Research
2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants
2.5. Market Size Estimation
2.6. Assumption for the Study
2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Industry Impact and Forces
4.2.1. Growth Drivers
4.2.2. Challenges
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Technological Landscape
4.4. Distributor List
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Growth Potential analysis, 2018
4.7. Strategic Outlook
4.8. Porter's Five forces analysis
4.9. PESTEL Analysis
5. Global Motion Controller Market Overview
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Company (Market Share 2018)
5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025, (USD Million)
5.2.1. By Type of Axis
5.2.1.1. Multi-Axis
5.2.1.2. Single Axis
5.2.2. By Technology
5.2.2.1. General Motion Controller
5.2.2.2. CNC Motion Controller
5.2.3. By Product Type
5.2.3.1. PLC Based Motion Controller
5.2.3.2. Stand-alone Motion Controller
5.2.3.3. PC Based Motion Controller
5.2.4. By End-User Industry
5.2.4.1. Aerospace and Defense
5.2.4.2. Automotive
5.2.4.3. Semiconductor and Electronics
5.2.4.4. Metal and Mining
5.2.4.5. Food and Beverages
5.2.4.6. Healthcare
5.2.4.7. Pharmaceuticals
5.2.4.8. Plastic and Rubber
5.2.4.9. Textile
5.2.5. By Region
6. North America Motion Controller Market
7. Europe Motion Controller Market
8. Asia Pacific Motion Controller Market
9. Latin America Motion Controller Market
10. Middle East & Africa Motion Controller Market
11. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)
11.1. ABB Ltd,
11.2. Allied Motion Inc.,
11.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.
11.4. Fuji electric
11.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.6. National Instruments
11.7. Omron Corporation
11.8. Rockwell Automation Inc.
11.9. Schneider electric
11.10. Siemens AG
11.11. Toshiba Corporation
11.12. YASKAWA Electric Corporation
11.13. Parker Hannifin Corp
11.14. Fanuc Corporation
11.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
11.16. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhmncq
