Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|
|November 12, 2019 06:38 AM EST
The "Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Size, By Actuation, By Type, By Application, By End-User Industry By Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is estimated to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to increasing investments in automation across industry verticals as well as digitalization of production processes.
Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is increased need for various industrial automation to leverage their profits and provide better quality products.
Furthermore, the growing use of Robotics and Automation Actuators in the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries for reduction of labor-cost and overcoming the lack of skilled labor will accelerate the growth of the Robotics and Automation Actuators market. Additionally, increasing investment in process automation across various industries will contribute to Robotics and Automation Actuators market growth during the forecast period.
Also, the precise movements and accuracy in performing tasks, the increased awareness about the activities performed by the industrial robots, and applications of robots for improving output and quality and complex tasks performed are expected to boost the Robotics and Automation Actuators market in the upcoming year. In addition, the rapid adoption of robotics in food & beverages and electronics industry will influence the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market over the forecast period.
Electric Actuation of Robotics and Automation Actuators market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of Actuation, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Electric, Pneumatic, and Hydraulic. Electric dominates the global Robotics and Automation Actuators owing to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control than Pneumatic and Hydraulic. Pneumatic will boom by its application in miniaturization, materials, and integration with electronics and condition monitoring.
A rotary type of Robotics and Automation Actuators market is projected to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period
On the basis of Type, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Rotary and Linear. The rotary segment will lead the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market owing to growing applications in automation industries such as gates, valves, etc. Linear segment will be trigger by its features such as process repeatability, reduce variability, and meet quality expectations and lower manufacturing cost.
Robotics are projected to lead applications of the Robotics and Automation Actuators during the forecast period
On the basis of Application, the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Process Automation and Robotics. By Application, Robotics segment will lead the market owing to the increasing adoption of robots in automotive and electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages. Process automation will drive by its features like increase speed of/reduce errors in customer-facing processes to increase customer satisfaction, reduce manual data edits, increasing quality of data, reducing compliance risks and simplifying audit.
Automotive is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Robotics and Automation Actuators during the forecast period
On the basis of End-user industry, the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Construction, and Healthcare. By End-User Industry, Automotive segment will lead the market due to The rising adoption of robots to provide high-quality products to the customers has resulted in increased adoption of industrial robots in this industry. Food & beverages will grow by growing usage of robots for packaging segment.
The Asia-Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market during the anticipated period.
On the basis of region, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Robotics and Automation Actuators market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in different industrial verticals. North America market will trigger by the huge demand for robots for better productivity across various industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Framework
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Industry Impact and Forces
4.2.1. Growth Drivers
4.2.2. Challenges
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. By Company (Market Share 2018)
4.5. Growth Potential analysis, 2018
4.6. Strategic Outlook
4.7. Porter's Five forces analysis
4.8. PESTEL Analysis
5. Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Overview
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025, (USD Million)
5.2.1. By Actuation
5.2.1.1. Electric
5.2.1.2. Pneumatic
5.2.1.3. Hydraulic
5.2.2. By Type
5.2.2.1. Rotary
5.2.2.2. Linear
5.2.3. By Application
5.2.3.1. Process Automation
5.2.3.2. Robotics
5.2.4. By End-User Industry
5.2.4.1. Automotive
5.2.4.2. Electronics
5.2.4.3. Food & Beverages
5.2.4.4. Construction
5.2.4.5. Healthcare
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.5.1. North America
5.2.5.2. Europe
5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.5.4. LATAM
5.2.5.5. MEA
6. North America Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
7. Europe Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
8. Asia Pacific Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
9. Latin America Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
10. Middle East & Africa Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
11. Company Profile: Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook
11.1. Rockwell Automation
11.2. Moog
11.3. Curtiss Wright
11.4. ABB
11.5. Altra Industrial Motion
11.6. Rotork
11.7. Auma
11.8. Flowserve
11.9. Emerson
11.10. Misumi Group
11.11. SKF
11.12. DVG Automation
11.13. Festo
11.14. Harmonic Drive
11.15. IAI
11.16. Nook Industries
11.17. Rotomation
11.18. Tolomatic
11.19. Kinitics Automation
11.20. Chuanyi Automation
11.21. SMC
