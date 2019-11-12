Advanced Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We delivered a strong third quarter, with both organic revenue and non-GAAP earnings above the high-end of our guidance ranges. Demand for our products in the semi equipment market is improving on increased foundry/logic investments and the beginning of investment in memory,” said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO. “We closed the acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power slightly ahead of schedule, adding incremental revenue and non-GAAP earnings to the third quarter. We have started the integration process and I am pleased with our progress.”

Third Quarter Results

Sales were $175.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $134.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $173.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $7.3 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $23.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $35.2 million or $0.90 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $20.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. This compares with $17.2 million or $0.45 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, and $41.2 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2019 included $2.9 million or $0.07 per diluted share earnings contribution, including financing cost, from the acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

The company generated $10.5 million of operating cash from continuing operations in the quarter.

Discontinued Operations

The company’s financial statements for all periods presented reflect results for the continuing precision power business, with the discontinued inverter business included in discontinued operations for all purposes. Further financial detail regarding the amounts related to the discontinued inverter business are available in the company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10‑K.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance

Based on the company’s current view, beliefs and assumptions, guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 is within the following ranges.

Q4 2019 Revenues $310M +/- $15M GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.31 +/- $0.12 Non-GAAP EPS $0.68 +/- $0.12

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges and other cash charges which are not part of the company’s usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company’s GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8‑K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s guidance with respect to anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019, potential future growth and profitability, our future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends and the company’s future performance within specific markets and other statements herein or made on the above-announced conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition and integration of Artesyn Embedded Power; (e) the accuracy of the company’s estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (f) the company’s ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (g) the accuracy of the company’s assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (h) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (i) the timing of orders received from customers; (j) the company’s ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (k) the company’s ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (l) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; (m) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (n) the effects of U.S. government trade and export restrictions, Chinese retaliatory trade actions, and other governmental action related to tariffs upon the demand for our, and our customers’, products and services and the U.S. economy. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10‑K, Forms 10‑Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advanced-energy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970‑407‑6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Sales: Product $ 148,138 $ 144,843 $ 106,193 $ 366,443 $ 485,287 Service 26,989 28,239 28,617 84,237 79,444 Total sales 175,127 173,082 134,810 450,680 564,731 Cost of sales: Product 87,536 73,019 56,113 204,450 233,778 Service 14,100 14,524 14,571 42,873 40,534 Total cost of sales 101,636 87,543 70,684 247,323 274,312 Gross profit 73,491 85,539 64,126 203,357 290,419 42.0 % 49.4 % 47.6 % 45.1 % 51.4 % Operating expenses: Research and development 24,546 18,451 21,840 67,675 55,283 Selling, general and administrative 36,401 25,386 27,612 93,027 78,792 Amortization of intangible assets 3,002 1,437 1,874 6,849 3,958 Restructuring expense 152 403 1,795 3,620 403 Total operating expenses 64,101 45,677 53,121 171,171 138,436 Operating income 9,390 39,862 11,005 32,186 151,983 Other income (expense), net 1,361 401 15,545 17,649 (58 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 10,751 40,263 26,550 49,835 151,925 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,495 5,106 3,177 3,819 23,998 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 7,256 35,157 23,373 46,016 127,927 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 375 (371 ) 8,324 8,690 (226 ) Net income 7,631 34,786 31,697 54,706 127,701 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest 10 7 11 29 82 Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 7,621 $ 34,779 $ 31,686 $ 54,677 $ 127,619 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,313 38,970 38,274 38,258 39,309 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,489 39,195 38,462 38,457 39,594 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.90 $ 0.61 $ 1.20 $ 3.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.90 $ 0.61 $ 1.20 $ 3.23 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ (0.01 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ (0.01 ) Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.89 $ 0.83 $ 1.43 $ 3.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ 1.42 $ 3.23

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,402 $ 349,301 Marketable securities 747 2,470 Accounts and other receivable, net 250,151 100,442 Inventories, net 240,699 97,987 Income taxes receivable 2,124 2,220 Other current assets 45,757 10,173 Current assets of discontinued operations 84 5,855 Total current assets 879,964 568,448 Property and equipment, net 104,568 31,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 111,193 — Deposits and other assets 20,650 6,874 Goodwill and intangibles, net 421,801 156,810 Deferred income tax assets 56,488 47,099 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 755 5,984 Total assets $ 1,595,419 $ 816,484 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 210,647 $ 39,646 Other accrued expenses 109,192 65,377 Current portion of debt 17,500 — Current portion of operating lease liability 17,648 — Current liabilities of discontinued operations 910 5,286 Total current liabilities 355,897 110,309 Long-term debt 325,769 — Non-current liabilities of continuing operations 252,540 88,158 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,045 10,715 Long-term liabilities 579,354 98,873 Total liabilities 935,251 209,182 Advanced Energy stockholders’ equity 659,627 606,790 Noncontrolling interest 541 512 Stockholders’ equity 660,168 607,302 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,595,419 $ 816,484

December 31, 2018 amounts are derived from the December 31, 2018 audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 54,706 $ 127,701 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 8,690 (226 ) Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 46,016 127,927 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,301 9,488 Stock-based compensation expense 5,053 7,461 Provision for deferred income taxes 2,825 — Gain on sale of central inverter service business (14,804 ) — Net loss on disposal of assets 104 167 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (25,637 ) (26,560 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 28,858 118,483 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 317 (4,550 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,175 113,933 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities — (93 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,742 6 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (365,798 ) (93,801 ) Issuance of notes receivable (2,800 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (15,681 ) (16,586 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (382,537 ) (110,474 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in investing activities (382,537 ) (110,474 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net Proceeds from long-term borrowings 347,486 — Payments on long-term borrowings (4,375 ) — Purchase and retirement of common stock — (69,021 ) Net payments related to stock-based award activities (714 ) (2,636 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 342,397 (71,657 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by financing activities 342,397 (71,657 ) EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH (3,185 ) (722 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (14,150 ) (68,920 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 354,552 415,037 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 340,402 346,117 Less cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — 7,444 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, end of period $ 340,402 $ 338,673

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Net Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Semiconductor Equipment $ 96,426 $ 119,969 $ 90,058 $ 277,911 $ 426,380 Telecom & Networking 10,016 — — 10,016 — Data Center Computing 13,498 — — 13,498 — Industrial & Medical 55,187 53,113 44,752 149,255 138,351 Total $ 175,127 $ 173,082 $ 134,810 $ 450,680 $ 564,731 Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 North America $ 83,632 $ 85,728 $ 61,393 $ 203,531 $ 295,567 Asia 66,157 61,691 50,962 175,554 198,020 Europe 25,008 25,538 22,092 70,526 70,802 Other Countries 330 125 363 1,069 342 Total $ 175,127 $ 173,082 $ 134,810 $ 450,680 $ 564,731

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating

expenses and operating income, excluding certain

items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 73,491 $ 85,539 $ 64,126 $ 203,357 $ 290,419 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 77 76 55 365 576 Facility expansion and relocation costs 1,342 725 150 1,662 974 Acquisition-related costs 1,506 158 — 1,506 158 Non-GAAP gross profit 76,416 86,498 64,331 206,890 292,127 Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 64,101 45,677 53,121 171,171 138,436 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3,002 ) (1,437 ) (1,874 ) (6,849 ) (3,958 ) Stock-based compensation (840 ) (948 ) (883 ) (4,688 ) (6,885 ) Acquisition-related costs (6,398 ) (705 ) (1,531 ) (9,440 ) (1,310 ) Facility expansion and relocation costs (223 ) (29 ) — (297 ) (518 ) Restructuring charges (152 ) (403 ) (1,795 ) (3,620 ) (403 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 53,486 42,155 47,038 146,277 125,362 Non-GAAP operating income $ 22,930 $ 44,343 $ 17,293 $ 60,613 $ 166,765

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating

expenses and operating income, excluding certain

items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported 42.0 % 49.4 % 47.6 % 45.1 % 51.4 % Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation — — — 0.1 0.1 Facility expansion and relocation costs 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.2 Acquisition-related costs 0.8 0.1 — 0.3 — Non-GAAP gross profit 43.6 50.0 47.7 45.9 51.7 Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 36.6 26.4 39.4 38.0 24.5 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1.7 ) (0.8 ) (1.4 ) (1.5 ) (0.7 ) Stock-based compensation (0.5 ) (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (1.0 ) (1.2 ) Acquisition-related costs (3.7 ) (0.4 ) (1.1 ) (2.1 ) (0.2 ) Facility expansion and relocation costs (0.1 ) — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Restructuring charges (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (1.3 ) (0.8 ) (0.1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 30.5 24.4 34.9 32.5 22.2 Non-GAAP operating income 13.1 % 25.6 % 12.8 % 13.4 % 29.5 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income

excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Income from continuing operations, less noncontrolling interest, net of income taxes $ 7,246 $ 35,150 $ 23,362 $ 45,987 $ 127,845 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,002 1,437 1,874 6,849 3,958 Acquisition-related costs 7,904 863 1,531 10,946 1,468 Facility expansion and relocation costs 1,565 754 150 1,959 1,492 Restructuring charges 152 403 1,795 3,620 403 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact — 2,398 — — 4,251 Central inverter services business sale — — (14,804 ) (14,804 ) — Acquisition transition services (29 ) — — (29 ) — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 326 (598 ) 2,536 2,011 (1,145 ) Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 20,166 40,407 16,444 56,539 138,272 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 702 779 722 3,887 5,716 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 20,868 $ 41,186 $ 17,166 $ 60,426 $ 143,988

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per share

earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.19 $ 0.90 $ 0.61 $ 1.20 $ 3.23 Add back (subtract): per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.35 0.15 (0.16 ) 0.37 0.41 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 0.54 $ 1.05 $ 0.45 $ 1.57 $ 3.64

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Reconciliation of Q4 2019 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $295 million $325 million Reconciliation of Non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.43 Stock-based compensation 0.06 0.05 Amortization of intangible assets 0.14 0.14 Amortization of Acquisition Fair Value Adjustment in Inventory 0.10 0.13 Restructuring and other 0.11 0.08 Tax effects of excluded items (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.80

