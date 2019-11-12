Clarín Embraces MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence™ to Fuel its Digital Transformation

|By Business Wire
MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Clarín, a leading newspaper in Argentina, is the first media company to deploy HyperIntelligence across its employee base. Clarín’s employees, including more than 400 reporters, will be able to make rapid-fire decisions about the performance of their content distributed across print, digital, and mobile channels – insights that will help the newspaper generate higher subscriptions and keep costs down.
Every reporter’s dream is to simplify their work flow, stay informed about how their stories are performing, and quickly make changes to optimize the channels their stories appear in. Clarín’s goal was to narrow the data divide between management and daily users of their work applications and processes. Clarín’s reporters required visibility and access to immediate insights about the performance of the content they produce and manage. In 2017, Clarín updated its multi-platform newsroom system that works across the print, digital, and mobile subscriptions of the paper. It also created a Big Data and Analytics team to provide data services for the news organization and learn how story consumption patterns could generate higher subscriptions and keep costs down.
According to Pablo Giudici, head of Clarín’s Big Data and Analytics team, Clarín explored HyperIntelligence because it presented a radically new way for their reporters to make faster, data-driven decisions at every moment of the day, bringing data – traditionally housed across separate systems and applications – into the sightline of writers as they moved through their hectic workday.
“HyperIntelligence cards bring important insights about content performance to every one of our writers and editors, whether it’s a specific headline, news section, or their own performance metrics,” said Mr. Giudici. “The insights from the cards paint a real-time picture for journalists and editors, and that snapshot tells them what’s happening with their published content and how many times it’s been clicked on. If they need to, they can make decisions quickly to move content into higher value channels.”
Prior to launching HyperIntelligence, only a few technical people at Clarín had access to content, employee performance, and other analytics to make effective business decisions. Today, HyperIntelligence integrates with their content management system and Clarín.com website data. Cards show users important metrics such as number of visits and subscriptions. MicroStrategy is used by employees across every layer of the company. This includes directors who use iPads to see their cards, managers and journalists who receive cards and access dossiers, and sales and call center staff who receive cards with important corporate data. Clarín also leverages the open APIs to integrate external data into the cards as well as embed internal data.
“We chose HyperIntelligence to bring insights to our users, reaching people during the normal course of their workday with cards,” said Mr. Giudici. “Enabling our users is what we felt was needed to accelerate our digital transformation and HyperIntelligence didn’t require training or an uphill learning curve.”
Staying Focused on Digital Transformation
In the near future, Clarín will expand the reach of its HyperIntelligence initiative by integrating it to additional data sources, such as Salesforce, SAP, and subscription data. A pilot project with HyperVoice™, intended for Clarín’s Board of Directors and Committee members, is part of the strategic innovation plan. In addition, Clarín intends to adopt MicroStrategy Badge™, which would replace physical identification cards, badges, keys, and security tokens with secure mobile identity badges delivered to users’ smartphones. This innovative use of authentication could project an employee’s image and role as he or she approaches the various TV screens on the walls of Clarín’s newsroom and office space.
“We plan to carry out these initiatives as part of our 2020 ongoing innovation plan. As we move along this digital transformation journey, we believe cutting-edge technology such as MicroStrategy, paired with the right team and a creative approach, is the best way to generate value for the business. Our relationship with MicroStrategy continues to yield valuable results, and we look forward to building future innovations with MicroStrategy’s technology,” added Mr. Giudici.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019™ delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
MicroStrategy, HyperIntelligence, HyperVoice, MicroStrategy Badge, Intelligent Enterprise, and MicroStrategy 2019 are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
