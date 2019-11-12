Kofax Enhances Industry-Leading Intelligent Automation Platform with New AI Capabilities, Helping Organizations Work Like Tomorrow—Today

|By Business Wire
Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announces the latest evolution of its industry-leading Intelligent Automation platform. The platform’s patented technologies now harness enhanced AI and ML with natural language processing (NLP) for sentiment analysis and entity extraction. Sentiment analysis allows organizations to understand the intent and emotion of information in emails, legal documents, social media posts, customer support inquiries and other unstructured content. Entity extraction allows organizations to easily locate “People, Places and Things” from unstructured content.
“With NLP and ML now native to the platform, Kofax customers are improving speed-to-value by understanding unstructured content in an automated manner and deriving value to determine next best actions,” said Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “With new AI capabilities to process structured and unstructured data as well as understand intent and sentiment, Kofax is unrivalled in our ability to help enterprises glean greater insights from any type of content, react quicker to customer needs and deliver a significantly better experience.”
Organizations face many challenges processing enormous amounts of unstructured and semi-structured information. Whether the information comes from a document, an email, a chatbot, or a social media post, they’re forced to rely on manual efforts to read and interpret these text-based communications. With Kofax’s AI-powered Intelligent Automation, organizations can overcome these challenges and extract valuable information from any natural language text-based asset in real-time. This drives greater competitive edge by drastically improving productivity and efficiency across the workforce and delivering valuable insights for enhancing customer experience – all without the need for human intervention.
By embedding advanced sentiment analysis and entity extraction into business processes, Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform helps:
- Improve customer service and loyalty
- Monitor social media trends and customer opinions
- Locate, analyze and interpret text-based assets
- Enhance decision making with a greater understanding of intent
Kofax Intelligent Automation platform’s broad capabilities, include:
- AI to automatically recognize people and data within documents, understand the content behind communications, and access knowledge centers for improved decision-making.
- Robotic Process Automation to reliably automate routine, repetitive tasks.
- Cognitive Capture for ingesting and understanding any document, via any channel or format.
- Process Orchestration to drive successful outcomes by orchestrating multiple actions, people, software robots, policies and systems.
- Advanced Analytics to provide visibility, process intelligence and insight to customers, employees, robots and business partners.
- Mobility and Engagement to communicate and transact in efficient, effective and trusted ways with e-signature, facial recognition and on-demand communications.
Kofax also delivers an expansive ecosystem to augment customers’ and partners’ experience. Kofax SmartHub marketplace includes pre-built robots, templates, workflows, scripts and full-blown solutions – simplifying the automation’s journey and putting Kofax technologies to work quickly.
“Employees will play a more significant role and find greater purpose in the future of work by focusing on insights and outcomes provided by the Kofax Intelligent Automation platform instead of routine mundane work,” added Huff. “Our investment in AI technologies to complement rules-based automation is paying off for our 25,000+ customers who’ve come to rely on our experience, dependability and reliability for achieving true digital transformation at scale.”
About Kofax
Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.
© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.
