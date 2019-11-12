Zyxel Launches Smart Home Gateway Security Solution

|By Business Wire
Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced it has teamed up with F-Secure to integrate the company’s award-winning cyber security software into Zyxel’s residential gateways and devices. The integration of F-Secure’s software with Zyxel’s world-class hardware enables service providers to deliver secure high-speed broadband and WiFi connectivity to their subscribers while protecting them from a growing array of cyber attacks targeting their connected home devices.
Zyxel products featuring eHomeShield powered by F-Secure provide robust protection from hackers that can easily access the home network through smart internet-connected devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles or webcams that have poor online security provisions. Once access to the home network is achieved by hackers, all devices on the network can be accessed potentially resulting in loss of privacy, identity theft, threats to physical safety, and use of the network to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.
Features and Benefits of Zyxel Solutions featuring eHomeShield:
- High-Speed, Whole-Home Coverage – Zyxel’s comprehensive family of gateways and extenders provide super-fast broadband coverage throughout the home. Zyxel gateways integrated with F-Secure’s advanced cyber security technology delivers robust protection for the network and connected devices while minimizing the security impact on consumer broadband speeds.
- Complete Protection for All Connected Devices – blocking of malicious or compromised sites based on URL, malware protection, blocking of tracking URLs, botnet protection, device detection, time limits, content blocking, blocking of malicious or compromised connections to smart home or IoT devices.
- Ease of Management – Easy-to-use mobile app for managing connected home security including home network overview, device overview, profile management, threat notifications, and setting boundaries for childrens’ online activities.
- Protection On-The-Go – Zyxel solution bundle will also include F-Secure’s SAFE, an award-winning security suite for devices like desktops, laptops, tablets and smart phones. This software offers the devices that extensive security and privacy protection while outside the house on public networks at cafes, airports, etc.
“Explosion of smart home IoT devices has lead to an increase in cyber threats and privacy breaches. The home broadband router, which is also the gateway to the internet, is uniquely positioned to defend homes against these threats,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel Communications. “Zyxel is proud to partner with F-Secure, an industry leader in cyber-security, to bring a turnkey suite of home security solutions to service providers that can be effortlessly packaged into premium revenue generating services.”
Zyxel eHomeShield is available to service providers on select Zyxel residential gateways in the following packages:
- eHomeShield – Home broadband gateway security for all devices inside the home, parental control and cyber protection for children, IoT security, and Privacy Guard
- eHomeShield & On-the-Go 5 – Home broadband gateway security plus five licenses for mobile phones, tablets or personal computers
- eHomeShield & On-the-Go 10 – Home broadband gateway security plus 10 licenses for mobile phones, tablets or personal computers.
“The demand for connected home security is increasing every single day, and we’re thrilled to work with Zyxel and their service provider network to provide F-Secure’s world-class protection and premium features, such as comprehensive parental controls, to connected homes,” said Brian Murray, Head North America at F-Secure.
Zyxel will host a free webinar about the new eHomeShield Cyber Security Solution on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. To register to attend the webinar, visit http://zyxel.us/cybersecuritypr.
For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Zyxel:
Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 30 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.
About F-Secure:
Nobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We’re closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry’s best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world’s most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we’re on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need.
Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure
