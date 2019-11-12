Talkdesk Reinforces Focus on New Revenue, Growth Opportunities With Appointment of Kathie Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced a strategic hire to its executive management team with the addition of Kathie Johnson as chief marketing officer (CMO). Johnson will champion development and execution of Talkdesk’s marketing strategy to build a truly global brand and ignite greater enterprise market opportunities. She is based in the company’s San Francisco headquarters and reports directly to Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk chief executive officer (CEO).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005279/en/
Talkdesk appoints Kathie Johnson as chief marketing officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Johnson brings to Talkdesk more than two decades of expertise in global marketing leadership, including software as a service (SaaS) marketing and demonstrated success accelerating revenue growth through full-funnel marketing. Before joining Talkdesk, Johnson held diverse executive marketing and communications positions at Salesforce — a Fortune 500 company, and Dassault Systèmes — a Fortune Future 50 company.
During her tenure at Salesforce, Johnson served as senior vice president (SVP) of marketing, responsible for growing the company’s approach with a focus on seven industries and 18 sub-verticals. Previously at Salesforce, she was integral to the success of marketing’s organizational transformation following the Demandware acquisition. During her career, Johnson’s work has been celebrated with domestic and international recognition, including the prestigious European Excellence Awards, Communicator Awards, Internet Marketing Association (IMA) Impact Awards and Telly Awards.
In this newly created position, Johnson will be a strategic activist in building differentiated marketing capabilities throughout the company as a whole, with responsibility and oversight for all aspects of Talkdesk marketing and creative services. She will focus on shaping corporate brand and strategy — elevating the company’s public profile — to ensure Talkdesk is well-positioned to meet tomorrow’s customer and market challenges.
“The addition of a CMO to the Talkdesk executive management is one of the most important decisions we’ve made, and it is an honor to have Kathie Johnson accept this position,” said Tiago Paiva, CEO, Talkdesk. “Talkdesk is a unique company. We are completely disrupting the contact center software market, making some of the other players in this space uncomfortable. We need a CMO who can push creative limits, who isn’t afraid to take risks and who moves fast. Kathie is that CMO. She will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of Talkdesk history and a cornerstone of what we are building.”
“I am thrilled to join Talkdesk, an innovative and disruptive technology leader that celebrates the importance of customer experience with easy-to-use and easy-to-implement cloud-native contact center software,” said Kathie Johnson, CMO, Talkdesk. “As a marketer with a passion for building, this is a dream job for me. I’m excited to package Tiago’s inspiring vision with Talkdesk’s innovative and intelligent technology, enabling companies to turn customer experience into a competitive advantage.”
This appointment comes during a period of unprecedented growth and momentum for Talkdesk. Since its inception in 2011, Talkdesk has grown to one of the most recognizable names in the contact center industry. The company has nearly 900 employees in seven offices worldwide. Most recently, Talkdesk was positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service North America and named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 list.
Additional Resources:
- Schedule a meeting at the Talkdesk VIP Lounge during Dreamforce, November 19-22, 2019
- Read customer reviews to see why Talkdesk is the highest-rated cloud contact center
- Check out Talkdesk’s prestigious list of awards and recognition, including recent recognition as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Contact Center as a Service Magic Quadrant, North America
Tweet this: [email protected] expands executive leadership team with appointment of award-winning #marketing veteran @johnsonkathiec as Chief Marketing Officer #CMO
Social Networks:
- Web: https://www.talkdesk.com
- Blog: https://www.talkdesk.com/blog/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/Talkdesk
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkdesk/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Talkdesk/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Talkdesk/
About Talkdesk
Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005279/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT