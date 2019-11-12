Skilljar Recognizes Top Customer Education Programs with Annual Golden Skillet Awards

|By Business Wire
|
|November 12, 2019 09:02 AM EST
Skilljar, the leading enterprise Customer Training Platform, last week announced the winners of the Golden Skillet Awards, which recognize the top Customer Education programs in the world for their innovation and program impact. The Golden Skillet Awards were handed out at the company’s annual conference, Skilljar Connect 2019.
The award categories and winners are as follows:
Innovation in Customer Education Award, which honors training programs demonstrating innovation, thought leadership and industry-wide contributions.
Granular: Granular Business Academy helps farmers around the world successfully leverage Granular’s technology to sustain stronger farming businesses. Their team works to promote seasonal content based on the cyclical needs of farming professionals.
Jamf Software: Jamf Software’s training and certification program is the industry-standard for Mac-based IT employment. The Jamf team uses advanced video analytics, usage heatmaps, and integrations with business systems to optimize their program and drive innovation.
Impact Award, which recognizes programs that have achieved ambitious corporate business goals and are well appreciated by their internal teams for their impact on the business.
Egnyte: Egnyte University combines the company’s training, community, help center, and feature request portal into one destination for their customers. Egnyte University has trained more than 40 percent of the company’s customer base.
OSISoft: OSISoft trains highly technical, global audiences, including employees, customers, and partners across two unique training sites. Within four months of launching on Skilljar, OSISoft’s customer training team surpassed their total registrations for the entire prior year. OSISoft also works to support employee retention, promotions, and professional development with hundreds of live training events.
Smartsheet: Through Smartsheet’s Center of Excellence program, the company has educated tens of thousands of customers and issued countless certifications. These certifications correlate with a 30 percent increase in user sheet count in the 30-days following completion.
Success in Practice Award, which recognizes programs that have achieved a remarkable milestone using Skilljar.
Asana: Asana Academy focuses on providing an easy way for students to master their product usage and project management as a whole, and they’ve become a role model across the industry for their exceptional student experience. Their beautifully designed course catalog makes it easy for students to find the content they’re looking for and it’s frequently noticed and replicated by other Skilljar customers.
Liberty Mutual: Liberty Mutual uses education to improve agent effectiveness and retain them as extensions of their brand. In a competitive industry, Liberty Mutual has to provide a superb experience for their learners and their program is a true differentiator. The program is modern and helps learners acquire information in a way that best fits their needs.
Tableau: Education at Tableau is a dedicated product, and one that reaches a remarkable number of customers around the world and accounts for hundreds of thousands of session hours. The education team works cross-functionally and engages the Sales, Engineering, Marketing, Customer Success, Global Ops, and Support functions. The education team also recently launched an initiative to offer free eLearning to university students and professors.
Based on presentations from Skilljar Connect’s inaugural Education Expo, Jamf Software was recognized with the Audience Choice Award. During their presentation, the Jamf team demonstrated how its training program integrates with a variety of business tools, including integrations for data and impact analysis, superior video experiences and analytics, and to understand how people interact with their course catalogues.
About Skilljar Connect
Now in its second year, Skilljar Connect is the leading conference for Customer Education professionals and industry leaders. The event welcomed 200 educators representing more than 125 companies for two days of keynotes, expert panels, and roundtable discussions dedicated to creating best-in-class customer training and certification programs. For more information, visit https://www.skilljar.com/connect/.
About Skilljar
Skilljar delivers an innovative training platform which enables businesses to provide scalable and effective customer education. The enterprise-grade solution is used by hundreds of companies to accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption by enabling multimedia course creation, an intuitive and mobile-responsive learning environment, and automated CRM data integrations. Founded in 2013, Skilljar is based in Seattle and backed by top-tier venture capital firms Mayfield, Shasta Ventures and Trilogy Equity Partners. For more information, visit www.skilljar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005431/en/
