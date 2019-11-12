|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 09:05 AM EST
Desktop Metal, the company committed to making 3D printing accessible to engineers and manufacturers, today announced the launch of 4140 chromoly steel for the Studio System™, the world’s first office-friendly metal 3D printing system for prototyping and low volume production. One of the most versatile chromoly steels, 4140 is characterized by its toughness, high tensile strength, and abrasion and impact resistance, making it a key all-purpose steel for industrial applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005179/en/
Desktop Metal Expands Metal Portfolio With Launch of 4140 Chromoly Steel for Industrial Applications (Photo: Business Wire)
“As global demand for the Studio System grows, Desktop Metal is broadening its materials portfolio to include 4140 chromoly steel, enabling designers and engineers to print a broad variety of critical industrial applications, such as couplings, forks, pinions, pump shafts, sprockets, torsion bars, worm gears, connecting rods, and fasteners,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “Now, teams around the world will be able to leverage the Studio System to iterate quickly on 4140 prototypes and ultimately produce end-use, customer-ready parts faster and more cost-effectively.”
Early applications of 4140 parts printed with the Studio System illustrate the benefits across a variety of industries, including automotive, oil and gas, pumps and hydraulics, agriculture and defense, among others:
Automotive: Connecting Rod
A key component in combustion engines, connecting rods are used to connect a piston head to a crankshaft. During combustion, connecting rods experience significant loads and must endure high temperatures, so functional testing must be conducted using metal parts. 4140 is a key material choice for this application as it can withstand the high temperatures and mechanical stresses experienced by connecting rods. With the Studio System, users have the ability to create functional prototypes in a matter of days, and then rapidly iterate on those designs. This ensures engineers can develop efficient components and validate how they perform before committing to the manufacture of potentially millions of parts via casting or forging.
Agriculture: Mechanical Coupling
A common component in many types of machinery, mechanical couplings are used to connect two rotating parts. Where off-the-shelf parts don’t suffice, however, custom couplings must be fabricated for the specific application - a process that can be both time-consuming and expensive. The complex geometry and fine features of this particular coupling, used to attach a motor in a hopper metering system, make it a difficult and expensive part to machine. With the Studio System, the design team is able to produce a prototype of this part in a matter of days, then test its functionality in the machinery where it will be used. Printing this part allows engineers to create working models of machinery faster and with less expense. By printing in 4140, the material’s high torsional strength also enables it to stand up to the stresses couplings must withstand on a day-to-day basis.
"It’s well-known in additive manufacturing that the selection of metal materials is limited to a few options for high value-added parts,” said Dominique Ghiglione, R&D Manager – Materials & Process at CETIM, the Technical Centre for Mechanical Industry. “The fact that Desktop Metal offers 4140 is excellent news for the mechanical industry. This material is indeed the ‘Swiss army knife’ because of its good performance-to-cost ratio and its mechanical characteristics. This material is found in many automotive components, special machines, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and so on. CETIM knows this material very well for having used it for a number of mechanical applications. Having this steel to use with our Studio System will allow us to effectively continue the spread of metal additive manufacturing within the mechanical industry.”
Industry: Sheet Metal Tooling
Press brake tools are used to create bends in sheet metal with a wide range of applications - from the production of heavy-duty metal parts, to electronics enclosures. This tool in particular is used to create a custom bend angle in aluminum. The long lead times and increased costs that accompany custom tooling make it impractical for smaller or specialty jobs. Now 3D printing with the Studio System allows shops to quickly create custom tools like this one and take on specialty jobs, while still keeping cost per-part low. 4140 is an ideal material choice for the production of this press brake tool due to its toughness and resistance to impact.
4140 is the latest addition to the Studio System materials library, which also includes H13 tool steel, and 316L and 17-4 PH stainless steels. Desktop Metal plans to introduce additional core metals to its portfolio, including superalloys, carbon steels and copper. To learn more about 4140 and the Studio System, please visit www.desktopmetal.com.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science’s “Best of What’s New.” For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005179/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT