BittWare Expands Portfolio with Multiple Industry-First Capabilities on FPGA Acceleration Products

|November 12, 2019 09:07 AM EST
BittWare, a Molex company, a leading supplier of enterprise-class compute, network and storage products featuring FPGA technology, continues to expand its offerings and solutions to further address the growing need for computing technology. The new BittWare offerings provide high-end, integrated solutions for memory bandwidth and advanced cooling, enabling customers to go to market faster.
“With FPGA-based acceleration achieving wider adoption, it is essential that there is a supplier who can deliver and support higher-quality volume deployments,” said Craig Petrie, vice president of marketing for BittWare. “Traditionally, FPGA card vendors have provided cutting-edge technology primarily to innovators and early adopters; it is quite a different challenge to implement the extensive qualification, validation, life cycle management and support required by the newer enterprise-class customers. BittWare, as a part of Molex, is in the unique position to drive technology advancements while simultaneously delivering enterprise-class product consistently at high run-rates. This powerful combination allows our customers to adopt the latest and greatest FPGAs at the card and server-level with reduced risk and cost.”
Memory Bandwidth
BittWare’s broad range of compute-focused accelerator cards includes HBM2-enabled FPGAs from both Intel and Xilinx yielding up to 4Tbps of bandwidth. These Stratix-10 MX and Virtex UltraScale+ based products are now shipping with a choice of abstracted toolflows, including OpenCL. A new alternative to high-bandwidth memory implementation, on display at SC19, will be BittWare’s new S7t accelerator card developed in conjunction with Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. This is the world’s first product featuring the newly announced Achronix® 7nm Speedster®7t FPGA, which offers a range of breakthrough capabilities including low-cost and highly flexible GDDR6 memories that deliver HBM-class memory bandwidth without the HBM, as well as a revolutionary 2D Network-on-Chip (NoC) for high bandwidth and energy-efficient data movement.
Liquid Cooling
As customers push computing technology to new limits, there is a need to consider more advanced cooling options – even for energy-efficient accelerators such as FPGAs. At Supercomputing 2019, BittWare will present Achronix, Intel and Xilinx based FPGA accelerator cards featuring Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology from market leader, CoolIT System. Data center managers are increasingly turning to liquid cooling as the most reliable and efficient cooling method. In comparison to air, liquid cooling is 2-10 times more effective in transporting heat away from a source to a secondary cooling surface.
TeraBox™ FPGA Integrated Servers
BittWare’s range of certified TeraBox™ server platforms, targeting networking and HPC clusters feature the latest FPGA accelerators enabling customers to develop and deploy quicker, while reducing risk and total cost. This innovative product range will be further extended with the introduction of the TeraBox 1400DN. This ultra-high density 1U server based on the DELL C4140 PowerEdge server features four double-width PCIe cards with front-panel access and dual Xeon Scalable CPUs. Customers can order the server with a choice of Achronix, Intel or Xilinx FPGA accelerators supporting a high density of network ports: four 400GbE, up to 128 10/25GbE or up to 32 100GbE.
Computational Storage Processor
BittWare, in conjunction with Eideticom, will be displaying the world’s first FPGA-based Computational Storage Processor (CSP). This solution, based on the BittWare 250-U2 accelerator, adheres to the industry standard U.2 form factor allowing it to be front-servicable in standard rackmount chassis. When programmed with Eideticom’s NoLoad® IP, each Computational Storage Service executed on the 250-U2 is presented to the host operating system as a regular NVMe Controller and binds to the standard NVMe driver. This avoids the need for customers to develop or use proprietary drivers or software stacks. Instead, customers can continue using their preferred Linux, Windows or VMWare operating systems and host-based applications.
Come speak with industry experts at SC19, where Molex will be showcasing multiple data center technology solutions in Denver, CO from November 18-21. Show attendees are invited to booth 1707 to see FPGA accelerators based on Achronix, Intel and Xilinx FPGAs in action.
Please visit www.BittWare.com to browse our product portfolio in detail.
About BittWare
BittWare, a Molex company, provides enterprise-class compute, network, storage and sensor processing accelerator products featuring Achronix, Intel and Xilinx FPGA technology. These programmable products dramatically increase application performance and energy-efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership. BittWare, with 30 years experience developing FPGA accelerators, is the only FPGA vendor-agnostic supplier of critical mass able to address enterprise-class qualification, validation, lifecycle and support requirements for customers deploying FPGA accelerators in high volumes.
About Molex
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and medical.
About Achronix
Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California and offers high-performance FPGA and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions. Achronix offerings include programmable FPGA fabrics, discrete high-performance and high-density FPGAs with hardwired system-level blocks, datacenter and HPC hardware accelerator boards, and best-in-class EDA software supporting all Achronix products.
About CoolIT:
CoolIT Systems, Inc. is the world leader in reliable and energy efficient Direct Liquid Cooling for the Data Center, Server and Desktop markets. CoolIT’s Rack DLC platform is a modular, rack-based, advanced cooling solution that allows for dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance, and power efficiencies. The technology can be deployed with any server and in any rack making it a truly flexible solution.
About Eideticom:
Eideticom, which holds offices in Calgary and San Francisco, was founded in 2016 with the mission of developing world-class Computational Storage solutions for cloud and enterprise data centers. Eideticom’s NoLoad® Computational Storage Processor (CSP) technology is accelerating data center infrastructure, enabling greater scalability and dramatically lowering cost.
