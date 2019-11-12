ZeroNorth Delivers New Platform Capabilities to Enable Developers and Drive Actionable Risk Intelligence

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 09:12 AM EST
ZeroNorth, the industry’s first provider of risk-based vulnerability orchestration across applications and infrastructure, today announced new platform capabilities that enable customers to more effectively build security into the software development life cycle (SDLC) and evaluate, prioritize and respond to risk based on business context. These enhancements are driven by new integrations with software pipeline and enterprise security platforms, and advanced filtering and analytics capabilities.
The ZeroNorth platform enables organizations to embrace critical digital transformation initiatives, such as DevOps, the cloud and microservices, without leaving security behind. By orchestrating the many different scanning tools organizations rely on, the ZeroNorth platform reduces the resources required to implement a comprehensive vulnerability management program. ZeroNorth also provides more complete and consistent data that enables organizations to proactively manage risk.
“As digital transformation initiatives have become a necessity for organizations of all sizes, it’s critical that security teams and developers work in lockstep to prevent the speed of development from compromising security, and the speed of security from slowing down development,” said John Worrall, chief executive officer at ZeroNorth. “Our latest platform enhancements help to easily bring security to developers where they already live, reducing the friction often found between these teams.”
New enhancements to the ZeroNorth platform include:
Strategic Integrations Enable Developers
The ZeroNorth platform bridges the gap between security and development teams by integrating with the software pipeline platforms that developers use most, such as GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps and BitBucket. Through these integrations, the ZeroNorth platform is able to:
- Provide a security overlay to the pipeline platforms;
- Consume the security telemetry that the pipeline platforms natively produce;
- Integrate with and scan material deposited in or built by the pipelines’ source code repositories and pipelines respectively;
- Notify developers of risk and remediation advice in the pipeline platforms’ native forms.
Actionable Risk Intelligence Empowers Security
For security to drive value, the intelligence derived from these tools much be actionable. Organizations strive to act in the context of business risk, which companies struggle with on a daily basis.
To address this challenge head-on, the ZeroNorth platform now enables customers to put test and vulnerability scan data into business context through advanced tagging, filtering and analytics. By clearly aligning security intelligence with the business, security teams can more effectively prioritize remediation efforts.
Integrations Strengthen Overall Security
The ZeroNorth platform continues to add strategic integrations with other market leaders to provide deeper insight and visibility into risk across applications and infrastructure. The new integrations include:
- Redlock: ZeroNorth is integrating with Redlock to provide customers with more complete visibility into cloud configuration and compliance to cloud policy guiding principles. This will enable organizations to better identify risk through cloud configurations and the security data the tool provides across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS environments.
- Onapsis: ZeroNorth is integrating with Onapsis to help customers strengthen security across SAP environments. Through the integration, customers will be provided with visibility into risk that materializes from SAP platform code and, thus, take steps towards remediation.
The new enhancements further establish ZeroNorth as the leading provider of risk-based vulnerability orchestration across applications and infrastructure. The platform is pivotal for organizations that rely on software development as a competitive advantage, as it enables customers to move development efforts at the speed of the business without neglecting security.
About ZeroNorth
ZeroNorth is the first company to deliver risk-based vulnerability orchestration across applications and infrastructure. By orchestrating scanning tools across the entire software lifecycle, ZeroNorth provides a comprehensive and continuous view of risk, and reduces costs associated with managing disparate technologies. ZeroNorth empowers customers to rapidly scale application and infrastructure security, while integrating seamlessly into developer environments to simplify and verify remediation. For more information, follow ZeroNorth on Twitter (@ZeroNorthSec) or LinkedIn, or visit https://www.zeronorth.io/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005322/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT