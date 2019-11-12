AirHop Communications Selected by Rakuten Mobile to Deliver Real-Time Cloud-RAN Performance Optimization

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 09:15 AM EST
AirHop Communications today announced that it has been selected by Rakuten Mobile, Inc. to provide technology that delivers automated improvements in network performance and end-user quality of experience. Rakuten Mobile is leveraging AirHop’s eSON system for network intelligence that coordinates radio resource allocation among cells in real time, unleashing powerful, automated Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization solutions.
AirHop is providing a suite of network intelligence features including Physical Cell Identity (PCI) conflict detection and resolution, Random Access Channel (RACH) parameter collision detection and resolution, Multi-Cell Interference Management (MCIM), Mobility Load Balancing (MLB), and others. The eSON client software is integrated with Altiostar’s Cloud RAN vCU enabling the eSON system to coordinate actions with each cell in the network in real time. eSON optimizes performance across Rakuten Mobile’s end-to-end cloud native wireless network for macro cell, small cell and HetNet coverage areas, enabling:
- Improved spectral efficiency of the network, resulting in higher throughput and more capacity
- Reduced operational expenses through automation of configuration and issue resolution
- Dynamic balancing of user traffic across the network
“Rakuten Mobile’s vision is to deploy an end-to-end cloud-native wireless service by building a software-centric fully virtualized network, decoupling hardware and software, enabling network agility under constantly changing market conditions,” said Tareq Amin, Rakuten Mobile’s Chief Technology Officer. “Rakuten Mobile is partnering with best-in-class vendors, like AirHop, enabling the ability to accurately characterize the radio environment and provide automated real-time optimization of the RAN to achieve 30% gains in spectral efficiency and achieve the quality of user experience required by the most advanced wireless markets in the world.”
“AirHop is excited to be part of Rakuten Mobile’s journey by delivering operational optimization of its 5G ready Cloud-RAN,” commented Yan Hui, CEO and co-founder of AirHop Communications. “With AirHop’s real-time eSON system, Rakuten is achieving consistent optimized performance across its multi-vendor disaggregated Cloud-RAN, enabling accelerated network deployment, increased network capacity and lower operating costs. Additionally, AirHop is driving innovative solutions with machine learning and analytics based network intelligence leveraging the huge amount of data from the Rakuten network, open source AI/ML toolkits, and the real performance challenges being seen in the network.”
About AirHop Communications
AirHop Communications is a leading network intelligence software company based in San Diego, California. AirHop’s flagship eSON real-time Self-Organizing Network (SON) system delivers coordinated optimization of network performance and end-user experience for 4G & 5G radio access networks. eSON is a fully virtualized, massively scalable, robust and commercially deployed software platform supporting both traditional network architectures and NFV/C-RAN architectures for centralized and mobile edge deployments. AirHop’s eSON360 Analytics solution is a carrier-class fast data platform that leverages analytics and machine learning for RAN optimization. AirHop’s solutions are backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents delivering flexible virtualized deployment, scalable software and algorithms, and comprehensive APIs for multi-vendor support. For more information, please visit www.airhopcomm.com.
About Rakuten Mobile:
Rakuten Mobile, Inc. is a Rakuten Group company responsible for mobile communications, including mobile network operator (MNO) and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) businesses, as well as ICT and energy. Through continuous innovation and the deployment of advanced technology, Rakuten Mobile aims to redefine expectations in the mobile communications industry in order to provide appealing and convenient services that respond to diverse customer needs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005105/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT