El informe de Novarica Market Navigator confirma que FINEOS es el líder del mercado en sistemas de reclamaciones de seguros de vida, accidentes y de salud en América del Norte por cartera de clientes

|November 12, 2019 09:54 AM EST
FINEOS Corporation (ASX: FCL), proveedor líder de plataformas de seguros de vida, accidentes y salud, ha sido incluido en el nuevo sistema de declaraciones de siniestros de salud y vida Novarica Market Navigator (septiembre de 2019). El informe muestra que FINEOS cuenta con la mayor base de clientes de reclamaciones del sector en América del Norte, incluidos seguros individuales y grupales. El informe Market Navigator de Novarica ofrece una visión general de los sistemas de reclamaciones autónomos disponibles para las compañías de seguros de vida, accidentes y salud. FINEOS fue incluido por una variedad de criterios, incluidos funcionalidad, tecnología, diferenciadores y capacidades de implementación, como se describe en este extracto del informe.
El informe concluyó que las reclamaciones estaban ganando terreno como una de las capacidades más fundamentales que necesitan las aseguradoras para satisfacer las expectativas de sus clientes para ajustarse a los niveles de servicio que se ofrecen en todos los tipos de actividades, incluidos los minoristas y los servicios financieros. Otros datos desvelan que las características avanzadas de procesamiento de reclamaciones, como el STP basado en el triaje, el enrutamiento basado en competencias y el acceso a herramientas digitales y de análisis modernas son esenciales para responder a las demandas de aseguradoras y demandantes.
FINEOS Claims forma parte de FINEOS AdminSuite, un sistema de procesamiento básico integrado. FINEOS Claim, que es altamente ajustable, puede funcionar de forma independiente u óptima con el conjunto FINOS AdminSuite y soporta todas las características esenciales de reclamaciones mencionadas en el informe Novarica para grupos y nivel individual.
FINEOS Claims, FINEOS Absence y FINEOS Payments- todos los componentes de FINEOS FINEOS AdminSuite – proporcionan la solución completa FINEOS Integrated Disability and Absence Management (IDAM). Como una de las empresas de más rápido crecimiento en seguros de vida, accidentes y salud, las aseguradoras que apoyan los beneficios de los empleados estadounidenses están buscando una solución IDAM totalmente integrada para mantener una ventaja competitiva. FINEOS IDAM es la única solución básica en el mercado en una única plataforma que es compatible con discapacidad, ausencias, facturación y pagos para todo tipo de seguros y permisos.
Michael Kelly, CEO de FINEOS, ha señalado: "Es bueno ver que Novarica se centra en las reclamaciones como una parte esencial del ciclo de vida del seguro y la satisfacción del cliente. Como indica el informe, FINEOS cuenta con la mayor base de clientes en los mercados individual y de grupo, lo que nos ha permitido perfeccionar aún más las capacidades de nuestros clientes e invertir más en FINEOS AdminSuite, en particular en FINEOS Absence e IDAM. Las capacidades integradas de gestión de la discapacidad y la ausencia son una parte esencial de la estrategia de mercado para muchos de nuestros clientes de seguros y nos complace poder ayudarles a proporcionar este diferenciador esencial en el campo de la reclamaciones por discapacidad", añade Kelly.
Nancy Casbarro, presidenta de investigación y consultoría de Novarica , ha añadido: "Las aseguradoras actuales exigen soluciones de reclamaciones independientes que combinen flexibilidad y eficiencia, pero sobre todo, que satisfagan las expectativas cada vez mayores de sus clientes para acceder a una experiencia digital sin interrupciones".
Acerca de Novarica
Novarica ayuda a más de 100 aseguradoras a tomar mejores decisiones sobre proyectos y estrategias tecnológicas a través de servicios de asesoramiento contratados, investigación publicada y consultoría estratégica. Su base de conocimientos abarca tendencias, puntos de referencia, mejores prácticas, estudios de casos y soluciones de proveedores. Aprovechando la experiencia de su equipo sénior y de más de 300 miembros del Consejo de Investigación de CIO, Novarica ofrece a los clientes la capacidad de tomar decisiones más rápidas, mejores e informadas. Sus servicios de consultoría se centran en la selección de proveedores, benchmarking personalizado, puntos de control de proyectos y estrategia de TI. Más información en https://www.novarica.com/.
Acerca de FINEOS Corporation
FINEOS es un líder de mercado en servicios básicos para operadoras de seguros de vida, accidentes y salud de todo el mundo, con 6 de las 10 principales operadoras de seguros de vida y salud en los Estados Unidos, y también 6 de las 10 principales operadoras de vida y salud en Australia. Con empleados y oficinas en todo el mundo, FINEOS no deja de crecer rápidamente gracias a su trabajo junto con operadores innovadores y en permanente expansión en América del Norte, Europa y la región Asia-Pacífico.
La FINEOS Platform ofrece a sus clientes una administración básica y completamente de extremo a extremo en todo lo relacionado con seguros grupales, voluntarios e individuales de vida, accidentes y salud. La FINEOS Platform incluye el conjunto de programas básicos FINEOS AdminSuite, además de productos adicionales como FINEOS Engage para facilitar la participación digital, y FINEOS Insight para tareas de análisis y confección de informes.
Para obtener más información, visite www.FINEOS.com.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
