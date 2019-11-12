Global Fiber Optics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2015-2019 & 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 10:17 AM EST
The "Fiber Optics Market By Cable Type, Optical Fiber Type, By Application, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fiber optics market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.
The increasing demand for optical communication and sensing applications for diverse purposes provides avenues for industry growth. The growing importance of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is driving the use of the Internet. Moreover, the increasing demand for cost-effective, power-efficient, and high-level integration of IT infrastructure is expected to drive demand for optic fiber in the coming years.
Furthermore, the increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) service further stimulate the demand for fiber optic installations. The demand has increased as both commercial and personal use of technology has grown highly used to the instant nature of connectivity. The growing adoption of technology in communication and data transmission services will fuel the market.
Telecom segment is projected to be the leading application of the fiber optics market during the forecast period
Among application, Telecom Segment dominates the entire optic fiber market and anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to the rising technology adoption in communication and data transmission services. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of next-generation telecommunication standard. The high demand for optical communication and sensing applications for various purposes provides avenues for market growth.
Due to the persistent analysis & development activities and the escalating demand for high bandwidth fiber optic cable for communication and data services. Medical and military & aerospace applications are the fastest growing applications. Stringent regulations and standards being levied by the regulating authorities and medical associations are further helping the fiber optics market to flourish in the medical sector, eventually driving the global fiber optics market to grow at a notable pace over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific constituted the maximum share in the in the global fiber optics market during the forecast period
Geographically, Asia-Pacific constituted lion's share of the entire fiber optics market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to increased technological advancements, large-scale adoption in IT & telecommunication sector. India ranks second in terms of number of telecommunication subscriber. The global fiber optics market is majorly driven by the pursuit of high bandwidth communication. Growing opportunities in the healthcare, military and telecommunication sector along with increasing government funding in the development of network infrastructure, fueling the market globally.
Global Fiber Optics Market Competitive Landscape
Companies such as Corning Incorporated, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), Sterlite Technologies Limited, OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian S.p.A. AFL, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric are the key players in manufacturing fiber optics globally.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Framework
1.1. Research overview
1.2. Product Overview
1.3. Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Insights
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Vendor Matrix
4.2. Pricing Analysis
4.3. Industry Impact and Forces
4.3.1. Growth Drivers
4.3.2. Challenges
4.4. Technological Landscape
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Company market share analysis, 2018
4.7. Growth Potential analysis, 2018
4.8. Porter's Five forces analysis
4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry
4.9. PESTEL Analysis
4.10. Strategic Outlook
5. Fiber Optics Market Overview
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
6. Fiber Optics Market, By Cable Type
6.1. Key Cable Type Trends
6.2. Single mode
6.3. Multi-mode
7. Fiber Optics Market, By Optical Fiber Type
7.1. Key Optical Fiber Type Trends
7.2. Glass
7.3. Plastics
8. Fiber Optics Market, By Application
8.1. Key Application Trends
8.2. Telecom
8.3. Oil & Gas
8.4. Military & Aerospace
8.5. BFSI
8.6. Medical
8.7. Railway
8.8. Others
9. Global Fiber Optics Market, By Region
9.1. Key Regional Trends
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. Latin America
9.6. Middle east & Africa
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Corning Incorporated
10.2 Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)
10.3 Sterlite Technologies Limited
10.4 OFS Fitel LLC
10.5 Prysmian S.p.A.
10.6 AFL
10.7 Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited
10.8 Finolex Cables Ltd.
10.10 Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)
10.10 General Cable Corporation
10.11 Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)
10.12 LS Cable & System
10.13 Leoni AG
10.14 Furukawa Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kidi77
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005746/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT