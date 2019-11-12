Yellowbrick Data and Tableau Partner to Deliver Accelerated Business Decisions and Enhanced Economics

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Yellowbrick Data, the world’s only modern analytical data warehouse built for the hybrid cloud, and Tableau, the leading analytics platform, today announced a technology partnership to provide users with a performant, data analytics solution that delivers highly intelligent, actionable insights for thousands of concurrent users. Several data analysts who have deployed Tableau with Yellowbrick are experiencing dramatic performance gains in ad hoc queries and real-time reporting - achieving 100x time savings vs legacy deployments.
Tableau is an enterprise analytics platform that enables organizations to explore trusted data in a secure and scalable environment. With access to intuitive visual analytics, interactive dashboards, and limitless ad-hoc analyses that reveal hidden opportunities, Tableau delivers the power of true self-service analytics at scale. The combination of Tableau analytics and Yellowbrick Data’s modern analytical database for cloud and on-premises environments enables enterprises to accelerate customized business intelligence (BI) visualizations on operational data to achieve business advantage through faster time to insights.
In addition to providing enterprises with improved business decision-making, the combined Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution can support thousands of concurrent users, while retaining extreme performance and the ability to scale according to need. Peak events are handled by utilizing a distributed, highly efficient shared-nothing architecture, with no single point of contention between nodes.
“Businesses want fast, agile, real-time analytics that allow them to understand their data and make smart, informed decisions quickly,” said Brian Matsubara, Senior Director of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. “Combining Tableau’s analytics platform with the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse enables us to apply the industry’s smartest analytics to enterprise workloads across the globe.”
Tweet this: The combined power of @YellowbrickData and @Tableau provides accelerated, streamlined #datawarehousing and #analytics for efficient, flexible business intelligence at scale. Learn more at http://bit.ly/YBDTAB1
“Together Yellowbrick Data and Tableau deliver breakthrough data warehousing and analytics that allow organizations to harness the power of their data,” said Allen Holmes, Vice President of Business Development at Yellowbrick Data. “Enterprise organizations around the world require high performing, high concurrency, real-time analytics platforms that provide fast, guaranteed performance when running demanding workloads. The joint Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution delivers all this - regardless of whether the workload resides on-premises, in the cloud or both.”
Availability
The joint Yellowbrick Data and Tableau solution is available immediately for on-premises, cloud or both. For more information please contact Yellowbrick Data Sales at [email protected].
Tableau Conference 2019
The company will be showcasing the combined Yellowbrick Data/Tableau offering at the Tableau Conference 2019, Booth #329, November 12-15, 2019, in Las Vegas. To request a demo or meeting, click here.
Additional Resources
- More on the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse
- More on the Yellowbrick Cloud DR
- More on the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse
- More on Customer Deployments
About Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data is a leader in next-generation data warehousing. Built for the hybrid cloud, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse maximizes the value of data analytics by providing ultra-fast, predictable performance and flexible deployment options, including on-premises and in the cloud. As the world’s fastest SQL data warehouse, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse easily scales from terabytes to petabytes, supports unmatched concurrency and delivers database query speeds up to 100X faster than traditional solutions. The company has secured more than $173 million in financing since its founding in 2014. For more information, visit www.yellowbrick.com.
©2019. All rights reserved. Yellowbrick Data is a trademark owned by Yellowbrick Data. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005396/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT