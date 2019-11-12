Leafly Announces Leafly Certified Labs Program to Validate Accuracy of Cannabis Testing and to Provide Consistent Product Information for Consumers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 11:02 AM EST
Leafly, the world’s leading cannabis resource, today announced the Leafly Certified Labs Program, a network of labs independently assessed by Leafly for accuracy and quality. Designed to combat inconsistency in cannabis testing, the Leafly Certified Labs Program helps ensure that cannabis lab data on Leafly comes from labs that have been confirmed to provide results that consumers can trust. The founding Leafly Certified Lab members are Anandia in Canada, CannTest in Alaska, ChemHistory in Oregon, Confidence Analytics in Washington, Modern Canna in Florida, PSI Labs in Michigan, and SC Labs in California.
“People deserve accurate information about cannabis products so they can have confidence in the products they purchase and in their experience. Unfortunately, not all cannabis labs operate with the same level of rigor, and no one is really looking at the data they produce in a systematic way. Leafly’s own reporting and internal analysis indicate some labs inflate their results, a deceptive practice that must end,” said Nick Jikomes, Leafly’s principal research scientist. “The Leafly Certified Labs Program is our way of independently verifying that the information we provide is trustworthy and sound, and gives cannabis brands the opportunity to work with Leafly and our Certified Labs to bring consumers information they can count on.”
So far, seven labs have joined the Leafly Certified Labs Program as founding members with a shared commitment to providing accurate and trustworthy product data to consumers.
- “As Canada’s largest dedicated cannabis analytical testing laboratory, Anandia is proud to be a first mover in this initiative to independently verify the quality and chemistry of cannabis product. Our partnership with Leafly will not only provide our clients with accurate testing results, it will also enable them to communicate better with consumers about the differentiating elements of their products.” - John Coleman, President, Anandia, Vancouver, British Columbia
- “A large part of CannTest’s mission is to empower consumers with accurate and reliable information. Leafly’s partnership with CannTest, and other reliable labs nationwide, provides a way to get more scientifically backed information to consumers. This resource should prove a valuable tool for increasing knowledge and trust across our industry.” - Dr. Jonathan Rupp Strong, Scientific Director, CannTest, Alaska
- “ChemHistory is grateful to participate in this much needed movement towards transparency and accuracy amongst cannabis testing laboratories. Trust is everything to consumers and earning that trust is an honor. We thank Leafly for their leadership in creating this program.” - Alex Hoggan, CEO, ChemHistory, Oregon
- “Leafly’s considerable reach and influence would be nothing without their ability to adapt to new information in the rapidly evolving science of cannabis. The problem-solving and critical thinking skills displayed by their teams is what keeps Leafly at the cutting edge of cannabis product classification. We are beginning a new era in herbal medical science, and Leafly operates at an important junction between information and consumer awareness.” - Nick Mosely M.S., CEO, Confidence Analytics, Washington
- “Analytical reports should always be verifiable, reproducible, and legally defensible, yet some laboratories operating in the cannabis space continue to falsify data and refuse to show any form of validation. This program encourages transparency and integrity by providing a platform, supported by quality data, intended to help educate and reassure consumers.” - George Fernandez, CEO, Modern Canna, Florida
- “PSI Labs is excited to join the Leafly Certified Lab program, contributing our data to help promote scientific integrity and knowledge transfer nationwide. PSI Labs has set benchmarks for quality control, transparency and scientific integrity in the Michigan cannabis industry. We are confident that our partnership with Leafly will promote accountability and transparency in the testing industry while also improving consumer access to high quality scientific data and our collective knowledge of cannabis chemistry.” - Benjamin J. Rosman, JD, CEO and Co-Founder, PSI Labs, Michigan
- “We’ve entered a phase in our relationship with cannabis that is driven by data instead of anecdote or hearsay. It is among SC Labs’ core values to provide reliable and transparent data so that the cannabis supply-chain can make more deliberate and informed choices from safe and consistent products—a philosophy that aligns perfectly with our partnership with Leafly. Leafly has done an amazing job to take this a step further by interpreting that data with a visual language that advances our perception of quality, flavor, and effect. Our shared effort marks a significant milestone in the way consumers will evaluate cannabis.” - Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder, SC Labs, California
One of the ways in which Leafly currently uses data from Leafly Certified Labs is in the creation of data visualizations of cannabis strains known as the Leafly Flower. Each flower uses shape and color to indicate the most common chemical profile associated with popular strains. Diamonds represent THC, circles represent CBD, and colors indicate terpenes. Leafly uses proprietary generative design software that pulls cannabinoid and terpene data directly from the network of trusted lab partners to automatically create Leafly Flowers. Leafly is currently working on similar applications for cannabis brands that work with Leafly Certified Labs, which will allow Leafly to create Leafly Flowers and bring trustworthy information about specific products to consumers.
Leafly invites labs interested in joining the Leafly Certified Labs Program, particularly those in key markets of Massachusetts, Colorado, and Illinois, to apply to join by providing their information here.
ABOUT LEAFLY
As the world’s largest cannabis information resource, Leafly helps people discover, find, and buy cannabis and empowers cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at www.leafly.com or download the five-star rated Leafly mobile app.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005367/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT