MindTouch Receives KMWorld’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Award

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 12:08 PM EST
MindTouch, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations, has received KMWorld’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Award in the category of customer experience and support. MindTouch beat out category finalists Salesforce and Nuance Communications.
Winners of KMWorld’s Readers’ Choice Award are selected by the people who use their products and services.
“This award is especially meaningful to us because it’s a result of the people who matter most: our customers,” said Aaron Rice, CEO for MindTouch. “The award is also validation of our vision for a new kind of knowledge management platform—one that’s built not just for employees, but for the digital world where customer self-service is king. By extending knowledge to Google where most customer journeys start, we’re empowering organizations to deliver their content to exponentially more people for dramatically greater return on investment.”
MindTouch developed its knowledge management platform around the customer experience. Its Google-optimized knowledge, combined with a proprietary knowledge framework and extensibility, enables customers to self-serve, on demand, through the channel of their choice. The result is a consistent, personalized and effortless customer experience.
“MindTouch provides a modern and dynamic knowledge management solution,” said Stacy Kornluebke, senior training and documentation manager for Sumo Logic. “It enables us to be agile and deliver the right knowledge when, where, and how our customers need it. Providing the most relevant articles quickly to our user base has been key to the success of our cloud business.”
“Hands down MindTouch offered the best solution for easily centralizing knowledge, reducing the time spent on management and distribution, and delivering knowledge proactively via self-service to our clients,” said Tara Lynne Collier, Erecruit documentation specialist for Bullhorn. “Since deploying the solution, our support tickets have dropped nearly 75 percent and our support costs have dropped about 30 percent. Equally important is the MindTouch service and support team—always professional, responsive, efficient and communicative.”
MindTouch also developed its platform for fast deployment and ease-of-use. “Our platform includes automation tools that make it fast and easy for companies to curate vast amounts of knowledge from across the organization and make it easily consumable by employees, customers, and even AI-powered technologies such as chatbots and virtual assistants,” Rice said. “We also offer out-of-the-box configurations for a host of functionality that further speeds deployment while enhancing ease-of-use.”
“Before using MindTouch we had more than a dozen people working to create and manage help content for over 80 of our products,” said Katherine Wedgewood, knowledge strategist for Liaison International. “However, we still had trouble keeping all of it up to date and accurate while maintaining a consistent voice. With MindTouch reports, content reuse, and global variable tools, we can manage all this help content with only four people. We’ve also been able to create documentation for additional products in as little as two hours because of MindTouch’s efficiencies and ease-of-use.”
The MindTouch platform was built using highly scalable microservices and serverless technologies to handle the knowledge management needs of the largest companies while ensuring consistently high performance. As testament to its enterprise-grade capabilities, global brands such as Electrolux, Moen, Whirlpool, Ericsson, Hitachi, Verizon, Vodafone, Jaguar Land Rover and others have all taken advantage of the MindTouch solution.
To learn more about the MindTouch knowledge management platform, visit https://mindtouch.com/product.
To view all KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award winners, visit https://www.kmworld.com/Articles/Editorial/Features/The-2019-KMWorld-Readers-Choice-Awards-Winners-134856.aspx.
About MindTouch
MindTouch is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations. Its knowledge management platform includes solutions for customer self-service, agent assistance and departmental knowledge. Focused on the customer experience, MindTouch is trusted by some of the largest global brands to extend knowledge when it’s needed, where it’s needed and how it’s needed. The result is faster, more consistent and more personalized customer service, along with increased productivity, improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs. MindTouch was included in Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 “Companies to Watch” in Customer Contact, North America report, and was named by Inc. magazine one of America's 2019 fastest growing companies. The company serves more than 340 customers worldwide. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Visit MindTouch on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the MindTouch blog.
©2019 MindTouch, Inc. All rights reserved. MindTouch and the MindTouch logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of MindTouch, Inc. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005196/en/
