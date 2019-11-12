NEC y VAXIMM anuncian colaboración para promover las vacunas personalizadas contra el cáncer de neoantígeno

|By Business Wire
|
November 12, 2019 12:20 PM EST
NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKIO: 6701), líder en tecnologías de la información y redes, y VAXIMM AG, una compañía de biotecnología suiza/alemana enfocada en el desarrollo de inmunoterapias orales de células T, anunciaron hoy que las compañías suscribieron un acuerdo de colaboración de ensayo clínico estratégico y un acuerdo de inversión de capital para desarrollar nuevas vacunas personalizadas contra el cáncer de neoantígeno.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005878/es/
Según los términos del acuerdo de colaboración, que no es exclusivo para ambas partes, NEC proporcionará fondos para un ensayo clínico de Fase I. NEC y VAXIMM desarrollarán conjuntamente vacunas personalizadas contra el cáncer utilizando la tecnología vanguardista de inteligencia artificial (IA) de NEC, que se utiliza en su Sistema de predicción de neoantígenos y la tecnología de inmunoterapia de células T patentada por VAXIMM. Se planea evaluar las vacunas en un ensayo clínico de Fase I en varios tumores sólidos. VAXIMM será responsable de realizar el ensayo clínico que se espera se inicie en 2020.
NEC tiene la opción de desarrollar y comercializar los derechos del programa a nivel mundial, a excepción de China y otros territorios asiáticos fuera de Japón.
Osamu Fujikawa, vicepresidente sénior de NEC Corporation, comentó: “El cáncer es consistentemente uno de los desafíos de salud más serios, con millones de casos nuevos diagnosticados anualmente en todo el mundo. La tecnología central de NEC está bien posicionada para el desarrollo de la medicina personalizada y nosotros estamos firmemente comprometidos a proveer tratamientos efectivos para pacientes con cáncer. Estamos encantados de poder trabajar con VAXIMM para desarrollar una inmunoterapia óptima para cada paciente individual”.
Heinz Lubenau, PhD, director de operaciones y cofundador de VAXIMM, expresó lo siguiente: “Estamos emocionados de entrar en esta alianza con NEC contando con el fuerte apoyo de VAXIMM. La novedosa tecnología de IA de NEC permitirá no solo la identificación, sino también la priorización de los neoantígenos de cada paciente, facilitando el tratamiento potencial óptimo para cada individuo. Una vez que la lista de neoantígenos esté disponible, estaremos en la capacidad de aplicar nuestra tecnología para producir rápidamente una vacuna personalizada. La terapia individualizada está a la vanguardia del tratamiento del cáncer en la actualidad y, con esta colaboración, podremos contribuir incluso más a este enfoque”.
Notas:
Acerca del negocio de desarrollo de medicamentos con IA de NEC
Para obtener mayor información, por favor visite https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/ai-drug/
Acerca del sistema de predicción de neoantígenos de NEC
La predicción de neoantígenos de NEC utiliza su IA patentada que se combina con las tuberías de bioinformática de NEC OncoImmunity AS, convirtiéndolo en el sistema líder de predicción de neoantígenos en el campo. NEC evalúa integralmente los neoantígenos candidatos, lo que le permite priorizar eficazmente numerosos neoantígenos candidatos identificados en un solo paciente.
Nota de prensa:
NEC adquiere la compañía noruega de bioinformática, OncoImmunity AS (NEC acquires Norwegian bioinformatics company, OncoImmunity AS)
https://www.nec.com/en/press/201907/global_20190729_01.html
Acerca de NEC Corporation
Para obtener más información, visite NEC en http://www.nec.com.
Acerca de VAXIMM
Para obtener más información, visite www.vaximm.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005878/es/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT