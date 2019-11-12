VYN kündigt strategische Partnerschaft mit ENGIE an

|By Business Wire
Vyntelligence (VYN), der Technologiekonzern für Video- und Datenanalyse, gibt heute eine strategische Partnerschaft mit ENGIE New Ventures bekannt, dem Innovationsinvestor-Bereich von ENGIE (ENGI:FP), dem führenden internationalen Energie- und Dienstleistungskonzern. Im Rahmen der Partnerschaft wird ENGIE New Venture als Investor eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an VYN halten.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005906/de/
Vyn announces Strategic Partnership with ENGIE (Photo: Business Wire)
VYN ist ein führendes Technologieunternehmen, das sich auf die Datenerfassung durch Smart Video konzentriert. Die intelligente Videotechnologie von VYN mit Hauptsitz in London, Großbritannien, wird eingesetzt, um Industrieunternehmen zu helfen, mehr Transparenz und Einblicke in ihre Anlagen und Abläufe zu gewinnen, indem sie es Außendiensttechnikern ermöglicht, Smart Video-Berichte direkt vor Ort zu erstellen. Die KI-Technologie von VYN unterstützt Unternehmen bei der effizienten Interpretation, Analyse und Reaktion auf die erhaltenen Datenerkenntnisse.
Zusätzlich zu der Investition werden VYN und ENGIE im Rahmen einer technischen und kommerziellen Partnerschaft zusammenarbeiten, um maßgeschneiderte Datenerfassungs- und Analyselösungen zu entwickeln, die ENGIEs Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und den Energiewandel unterstützen. Dabei werden die Feldintelligenz von VYN und die Expertise von ENGIE genutzt, um ENGIE-Kunden verbesserte Dienstleistungen in den Bereichen Nachhaltigkeit und Anlagen- Performance für ihr Immobilienportfolio und ihre Infrastruktur anzubieten.
Mit dieser Zusammenarbeit und dem Zugang zu den Kunden von ENGIE will VYN sein Produktangebot erweitern und einen größeren Markt für kommerzielle Kunden erreichen.
Hendrik van Asbroeck, Managing Director von ENGIE New Ventures, kommentierte:
„Unsere Investition in Vyntelligence steht im Einklang mit der Strategie von ENGIE, unsere Aktivitäten durch die Einführung innovativer Lösungen in allen unseren verschiedenen Energiedienstleistungsgeschäften zu digitalisieren. Eine umfassende Datenerfassung und die Anwendung von KI-Techniken wird Anwendungsfälle in prädiktiven Diensten und Interventionen ermöglichen, die einen erheblichen Mehrwert für unsere Kunden und Vermögenswerte darstellen können.“
Sebastian Vinant, Projektleiter des „Building as a Service“ (BaaS)-Programms der New Business Factory von ENGIE, sagte:
„Außendiensttechniker stehen im Mittelpunkt unserer Aktivitäten im Bereich Energie, Vyntelligence unterstützt sie mit innovativen Anwendungen, die eine höhere Effizienz und Genauigkeit der Datenerfassung sowie ein verbessertes Kundenerlebnis durch mehr Transparenz bieten. Augmented Intelligence in der Dienstleistungskette ist einer der Bausteine in den neuen Geschäftsmodellen, die wir für die Modernisierung, den Betrieb und die Instandhaltung nachhaltiger Gebäude entwickeln.“
Kapil Singhal, CEO von VYN, ergänzte:
„ENGIEs Führungsrolle bei der Anwendung digitaler Tools in der Dienstleistungsbranche macht es zu einem idealen Partner für den Eintritt in diese nächste Wachstumsphase. Unsere Kunden aus den Bereichen Telekommunikation, Fertigung, Versorgung und Dienstleistung haben festgestellt, dass Vyntelligence Kosten spart, den Umsatz steigert und die Kundenzufriedenheit durch einfache und schnelle Änderungen ihrer Abläufe im Außendienst verbessert.
Die Investition und die strategische Partnerschaft beschleunigen unsere Bemühungen, eine robuste Plattform bereitzustellen und eine ständig wachsende Liste von Dienstleistungen für verschiedene Branchen zu entwickeln.“
Über Vyntelligence*
Vyntelligence beschleunigt die digitale Transformation von papier- und formularbasierten Außendienstprozessen mit seiner patentierten und KI-gesteuerten SmartVideoNotes-Technologie und hat bereits nachweisliche Ergebnisse für Großkunden aus den Bereichen Telekommunikation, Fertigung, Energie und Versorgung geliefert.
Als „Mobile First“-Lösung verbessert vyn die Möglichkeiten von Außendienstmitarbeitern durch die Nutzung digitaler Technologien und die Möglichkeit ihren Auftragsabschluss, Remote-Audits oder Videoaufzeichnungen von Standortbesichtigungen, die von automatisierten "vyn-Prompts" geleitet werden, zu teilen. Durch den Einsatz modernster KI-, maschineller Lern- und Absichtserkennungsalgorithmen profitieren Vyntelligence-Kunden von intelligenten Empfehlungen, um nächste Schritte besser planen zu können, unterstützt durch Sicherheit auf Unternehmensniveau.
Die vyn SmartVideoNotes-Technologie wurde in den USA zum Patent für „Smart Data Capture, Ranking and Delivery of Insights“ angemeldet. Die Mitglieder des Gründungsteams verfügen über umfangreiche Erfahrung in der Unternehmenstechnologie und der allgemeinen Wirtschaft und besitzen PhDs und Masters vom IITs, dem Imperial College London, der LBS und dem IIMs.
Über ENGIE New Ventures
ENGIE New Ventures (ENV) ist der Corporate Venture Arm des globalen Energie- und Dienstleistungsunternehmens ENGIE. ENGIE hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, die Energierevolution in Richtung einer stärker CO2-reduzierten, dezentralisierten und digitalisierten Welt anzuführen. ENV ist ein Fonds mit einem Vermögen von 180 Millionen Euro, der sich auf Minderheitsbeteiligungen in leistungsstarke Start-ups konzentriert. ENV hat bereits 121 Millionen Euro Kapital für 24 Investitionen bereitgestellt. Zu den Portfoliounternehmen gehören: Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Airware, Gogoro, kWh Analytics, Opus One Solutions, StreetLight Data, Sigfox, Redaptive and Vyntelligence. ENV unterhält Niederlassungen in Paris und San Francisco. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.engieventures.com.
*Vyn und Vyntelligence sind eingetragene Marken von humanLearning Ltd. Der Hauptsitz des Unternehmens befindet sich in London, Vereinigtes Königreich. https://vyntelligence.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
