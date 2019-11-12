Bericht: „Delivery Economy“ deckt Fehlausrichtung der Lieferkette auf

|By Business Wire
Das rapide Wachstum der Delivery Economy – die allgegenwärtige Anspruchshaltung von Kunden, die eine kostengünstige, schnelle und höchst transparente Lieferung ihrer Waren erwarten – erhöht den Druck auf Unternehmen, strukturelle Herausforderungen der Lieferkette in kürzester Zeit zu meistern, da sie anderenfalls die steigenden Erwartungen der Kunden nicht erfüllen können. Zu diesem Ergebnis kommt ein neuer Bericht von project44, einer weltweit führenden fortschrittlichen Transparenzplattform für Spediteure und externe Logistikanbieter.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005970/de/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Der neue Bericht von project44 „Aligning the Supply Chain In The Age Of The Delivery Economy“ basiert auf einer anonymen Befragung von 300 Supply Chain Professionals. Dies ist der zweite in einer Reihe von Berichten, welche die Entstehung und Wirkung der Delivery Economy untersuchen.
Der Bericht beleuchtet zentrale Probleme, unter denen die B2B- und B2C-Lieferketten leiden und die die Einführung von unternehmensweiten, erfolgskritischen Lieferstrategien verhindern. Zu diesen Problemen zählen die fehlende Abstimmung zwischen Entscheidungsträgern und Führungskräften, die Notwendigkeit einer besseren Zusammenarbeit zwischen der Lieferkette und den kommerziellen Teams sowie die immer noch starke Verbreitung manueller Abläufe, die auf eine fehlende Einführung kritischer Technologien für die Transporttransparenz in Echtzeit schließen lässt.
Ein wesentliches Ergebnis des zweiten Berichts war die fehlende Verbindung zwischen Supply Chain Managern und Entscheidungsträgern, weshalb diese nur unzureichend auf die Delivery Economy reagieren können. In der Umfrage gaben 82 % der Manager an, dass sie die Delivery Economy unter Druck setzt, ihre Kapazitäten zu erweitern, während nur 57 % der Entscheidungsträger die Dringlichkeit sehen, präzise, kostengünstige, schnelle und transparente Liefererfahrungen zu bieten.
Des Weiteren stellt der Bericht fest, dass es Supply Chain Professionals aufgrund des Drucks und der Herausforderungen schwer fällt, die sich ändernden Liefererwartungen zu erfüllen. Konkret äußert sich dies in folgenden Ergebnissen des Berichts:
- 73 % der Supply Chain Professionals sehen sich unter dem Druck, ihre Lieferkapazitäten aufgrund der Delivery Economy zu optimieren und auszubauen.
- 85 % der B2B-Unternehmen stehen unter dem Druck, ihre Lieferkapazitäten zu optimieren und auszubauen.
- 55 % der Befragten sehen sich mit der Erwartung konfrontiert, Waren schneller zu bearbeiten und zu liefern, während 44 % darin die Kundenerwartung sehen, die am schwersten zu erfüllen ist.
- 79 % nutzen eine Kombination aus suboptimalen Methoden, um die Prozesse in der Produktion, Logistik und Lieferung entlang der Lieferkette, einschließlich E-Mail, Tabellen und Papierdokumenten, durchgängig zu verwalten.
- 79 % erklären, dass Betrieb und Marketing unabhängig voneinander arbeiten müssen, um die Erfordernisse der Delivery Economy zu erfüllen.
„Supply Chain Professionals spüren den Druck der Kundenforderungen nach schnellerer, kostengünstigerer und transparenterer Lieferung“, so Tommy Barnes, President von project44. „Diese Forderungen steigen kontinuierlich, und damit sie erfüllbar bleiben, müssen bessere Prozesse und Technologien eingeführt und im Zuge einer unternehmensweiten Kooperation kombiniert werden. Unternehmen müssen die Kommunikationslücke vom Marketing bis zum Transport und von den Managern bis hin zum Vorstand schließen, damit das gesamte Lieferökosystem fähig ist, sich in einem hochdynamischen Umfeld erfolgreich zu behaupten.“
„Ältere, unmoderne Systeme sind einfach nicht für die rasante Geschwindigkeit der Delivery Economy ausgelegt. Die meisten Unternehmen haben ihre Transport- und Logistikprozesse jahrelang nicht optimiert. Folglich müssen Lieferketten Systeme aufrüsten und mehr Aufgaben automatisieren, damit mehr Mitarbeiter verfügbar sind, um Aufträge gemäß den steigenden Forderungen von Kunden nach höherer Geschwindigkeit schneller zu bearbeiten“, erklärte Dirk Martin, Senior Director of Transportation, Univar Solutions.
Download des vollständigen Berichts >> https://www.project44.com/resources/aligning-the-supply-chain-in-the-age-of-the-delivery-economy
Über project44
project44 ist die weltweit führende fortschrittliche Transparenzplattform für Spediteure und externe Logistikanbieter. project44 verbindet, automatisiert und bietet Transparenz bei wichtigen Transportprozessen, um Erkenntnisse zu beschleunigen und die benötigte Zeit zu verkürzen, um diese Erkenntnisse in Maßnahmen umzusetzen. Durch die Nutzung der Leistungsfähigkeit der cloudbasierten Plattform von project44 können Unternehmen ihre betriebliche Effizienz steigern, die Kosten senken, ihre Versandleistung verbessern und ihren Kunden ein außergewöhnliches, mit Amazon vergleichbares Erlebnis bieten. Weltweit ist project44 mit Tausenden Spediteuren verbunden, verfügt über eine umfassende Abdeckung aller ELD- und Telematikgeräte auf dem Markt und unterstützt alle Transport- und Versandarten, einschließlich Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal und Ocean. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.project44.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005970/de/
