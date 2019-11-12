|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 04:02 PM EST
Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, announced that during the week of November 11, approximately 700 employee volunteers will provide more than 2,000 hours of community service at more than 25 local charitable organizations in about 20 of the Company’s largest global locations. The annual Riverbed REACH OUT (Riverbed Employees Assisting Community and Helping Out) Week will help out nonprofit organizations focused on veterans, anti-poverty efforts, natural disaster relief, disadvantaged youth, community development and education.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006061/en/
Riverbed kicks off REACH OUT annual week-long community service effort with Paul Ash, Executive Director at San Francisco-Marin Food Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
LinkedIn: Riverbed REACH OUT volunteer week benefits over 25 global charities and exceeds 2,000 hours of community service: https://rvbd.ly/34RNQ1U
Riverbed REACH OUT Week celebrates its fourth year in 2019. The week of volunteering started as a successful pilot program in 2016 at Riverbed’s headquarters in San Francisco and has been a global employee event the last few years, with the Company surpassing more than 2,000 hours of community service during last year’s REACH OUT Week. This year, employees will rise to perform the same high level of community outreach during Riverbed REACH OUT Week, and this compliments company volunteer and fundraising efforts that take place at Riverbed throughout the year. In honor of Veteran’s Day on November 11, new projects in 2019 focus on U.S. veterans and those who serve the country with Swords to Plowshares and Operation Gratitude. Many global Riverbed employees will also be returning to past charities to do a range of activities such as cleaning and decorating homeless shelters, helping to build or paint homes, sorting food at local food banks or for holiday care packages and assisting at soup kitchens.
“Riverbed continues to remain deeply committed to community service and sustainability programs that make a positive impact on the world, on a global and local level,” said Rich McBee, CEO of Riverbed. “It is with great pride that we are able to return and deepen our partnership with many of the same charities globally while organizing new volunteer efforts focused on showing service members gratitude with care packages and providing assistance to a charity that focuses on the education, legal and housing needs of veterans. As we enter into our fourth year of our week-long community service effort known as Riverbed REACH OUT, we strive to make a meaningful difference by supporting charitable organizations that help people in need and those underserved in our communities.”
“It was my pleasure to join Riverbed’s new CEO and Riverbed employees at the company headquarters to discuss how necessary it is to deliver nutritious food to our neighbors in need as we approach the holiday season. It’s comforting to know that we’ll once again have our friends from Riverbed assisting us in the warehouse and with a food-drive as part of their REACH OUT week,” said Paul Ash, Executive Director at San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. “We are grateful for the long-standing partnership with Riverbed, which makes a meaningful difference for the people we serve.”
Riverbed REACH OUT Week 2019 includes volunteer projects in the following cities:
- U.S.: San Francisco; Sunnyvale/San Jose; Bethesda, MD; Nashua, NH; New York City; Boston/Cambridge; Champaign, IL; Reston, VA; Durham, NC; Austin, TX
- EMEA: Paris; Dusseldorf; Munich; Hoofddorp, Netherlands; Bracknell, UK – near London; Cluj, Romania and Hod HaSharon, Israel
- APJ: Singapore; Bangalore
Additionally, many employees in smaller offices or working out of home offices are volunteering at local projects in their communities.
During REACH OUT Week 2019, Riverbed will support these charitable organizations, as well as others:
|
A Wider Circle
|
Ananya Trust
|
Covenant House
|
East End House
|
Food Bank NYC Stock and Shop
|
Friends of SJ Rose Garden
|
Great Hollands Community Centre
|
Habitat for Humanity, Restore Nashua
|
Habitat for Humanity, Restore NOVA
|
HealthTrust
|
Manna Food Center
|
Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter
|
On The Rise, Inc
|
Operation Gratitude
|
Sacred Heart
|
Salt & Light
|
Salvation Army
|
Second Harvest Food Bank
|
SF Marin Food Bank
|
Senses Residential and Daycare Center
|
Swords to Plowshares
|
The Tech Interactive
|
Voedselbank (Food Bank) Amsterdam
|
Weed Warriors
Founded in 2002, Riverbed delivers an integrated Digital Performance Platform™ that brings Digital Experience Management and Next-Generation Digital Networking solutions – including SD-WAN, App Acceleration and Network Performance Monitoring– that provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 98% of the Fortune 100 and 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Throughout Riverbed’s history, employees have volunteered together through Riverbed REACH OUT (Riverbed Employees Assisting Community and Helping OUT). The mission of Riverbed REACH OUT is to mobilize employee volunteers in our local communities and provide charitable donations to organizations that address anti-poverty programs, natural disaster relief and disadvantaged youth.
About Riverbed
Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, is united in our purpose of Advancing the Human Experience in the Digital World. Behind every digital experience is a human one, and Riverbed enables organizations to measure digital experiences and maximize digital performance so they can deliver better and more powerful human experiences — for customers, employees, partners, patients, and citizens. Riverbed’s Digital Performance Platform includes a combination of Digital Experience Management and Digital Networking solutions that ensure superior digital and user experiences, provides new levels of operational agility and accelerates business outcomes. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com
Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.
Connect with Riverbed
- Riverbed Blog
- Riverbed Community
- Twitter (@Riverbed)
- YouTube
- SlideShare
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006061/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT