ScanSource Announces First Quarter Results

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Quarter ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change (in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 1,006.9 $ 972.9 3 % Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures(1) 851.4 813.3 5 % Operating income 18.6 21.4 (13 )% Non-GAAP operating income(1) (2) 27.5 32.7 (16 )% GAAP net income 11.5 14.3 (19 )% Non-GAAP net income(1) (2) 18.5 22.9 (19 )% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.56 (20 )% Non-GAAP diluted EPS(1) (2) $ 0.72 $ 0.89 (19 )% (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is presented in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below. (2) Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, the impact of Planned Divestitures and other non-GAAP items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial information is presented below.

“For the quarter, we are pleased to deliver 3.5% year-over-year sales growth,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “With our acquisition of intY, we added strategic SaaS capabilities to meet strong customer demand for software. We became a Microsoft cloud solution provider, which allows our channel partners access to Office 365, Azure, and Teams.”

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased 3.5% year-over-year to $1.0 billion, driven primarily by growth across key technologies in North America. Operating income for the first quarter decreased to $18.6 million year-over-year and non-GAAP operating income decreased to $27.5 million from the prior-year quarter, primarily from investments in our business for future growth.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 totaled $11.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with net income of $14.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. GAAP diluted EPS included a higher than expected expense for the change in fair value of contingent consideration for Intelisys as a result of better than expected actual results. Non-GAAP net income totaled $18.5 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was near the midpoint of the forecast range.

Acquisition of intY

On July 1, 2019, ScanSource announced and closed the acquisition of intY and its award-winning CASCADE cloud services distribution platform. As an additional element of ScanSource’s cloud and digital strategy, intY’s CASCADE solution provides ScanSource channel partners with another route-to-market to enable key strategic cloud services, including Microsoft, Symantec, and Acronis.

Plan to Divest Certain Businesses Outside of US, Canada and Brazil

On August 20, 2019, ScanSource announced plans to divest its physical products distribution businesses outside of the United States, Canada and Brazil. ScanSource will continue to operate and invest in its digital distribution business in these geographies. These plans are part of a strategic portfolio repositioning to align investments with higher-growth, higher-margin businesses. During the quarter, the Company began a process to market and sell the Planned Divestitures. There can be no assurance that this sale process will result in a transaction or regarding the timing of any transaction. The Planned Divestitures, comprised of physical product businesses in Europe, UK, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and the Miami-based export operations, had net sales of $156 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2020 and at September 30, 2019 had working capital of $180 million.

Forecast for Next Quarter

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ScanSource expects GAAP net sales to range from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion and non-GAAP net sales excluding the Planned Divestitures to range from $880 million to $940 million. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ScanSource expects diluted earnings per share to range from $0.54 to $0.59 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to range from $0.80 to $0.85. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, the impact of Planned Divestitures and other non-GAAP items.

Webcast Details and CFO Commentary

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET today, a CFO commentary, as a supplement to this press release and the Company's conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and outlook in a conference call today, November 12, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available for all interested parties and can be assessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including the forecast of sales and earnings per share for next quarter and the Planned Divestitures, that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, the impact of tax reform laws, the failure of acquisitions to meet the Company's expectations, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and vendors, termination of the Company's relationship with key vendors or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key vendor, the decline in demand for the products and services that the Company provides, reduced prices for the products and services that the Company provides due both to competitor and customer action, the Company's ability to find a buyer for the Planned Divestitures on acceptable terms or to otherwise dispose of the operations, changes in the Company's operating strategy and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding Planned Divestitures and acquisitions ("organic sales"): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from Planned Divestitures, as well as acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Income Statement Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impact of Planned Divestitures and other non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): Management uses ROIC as a performance measurement to assess efficiency in allocating capital under the Company's control to generate returns. Management believes this metric balances the Company's operating results with asset and liability management, is not impacted by capitalization decisions and correlates with shareholder value creation. In addition, it is easily computed, communicated and understood. ROIC also provides management a measure of the Company's profitability on a basis more comparable to historical or future periods.

ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance. ROIC is calculated as adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") excludes the change in fair value of contingent consideration, in addition to other non-GAAP adjustments. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2019 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #643 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,877 $ 23,818 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $37,083 at September 30, 2019 and $38,849 at June 30, 2019 706,428 654,983 Inventories 715,224 697,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 101,608 101,171 Total current assets 1,549,137 1,477,315 Property and equipment, net 63,309 63,363 Goodwill 364,867 319,538 Identifiable intangible assets, net 122,217 127,939 Deferred income taxes 24,033 24,724 Other non-current assets 94,962 54,382 Total assets $ 2,218,525 $ 2,067,261 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 656,150 $ 558,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99,021 91,407 Current portion of contingent consideration 38,531 38,393 Income taxes payable 6,657 4,310 Short-term borrowings — 4,590 Current portion of long-term debt 5,026 4,085 Total current liabilities 805,385 700,886 Deferred income taxes 1,257 1,395 Long-term debt, net of current portion 148,800 151,014 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 216,504 200,817 Long-term portion of contingent consideration 41,866 39,532 Other long-term liabilities 98,962 59,488 Total liabilities 1,312,774 1,153,132 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 60,089 64,287 Retained earnings 951,460 939,930 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (105,798 ) (90,088 ) Total shareholders' equity 905,751 914,129 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,218,525 $ 2,067,261

* Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 1,006,927 $ 972,900 Cost of goods sold 894,828 860,685 Gross profit 112,099 112,215 Selling, general and administrative expenses 82,512 77,931 Depreciation expense 3,548 3,265 Intangible amortization expense 4,962 5,003 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,472 4,584 Operating income 18,605 21,432 Interest expense 3,792 2,627 Interest income (800 ) (451 ) Other expense, net 32 32 Income before income taxes 15,581 19,224 Provision for income taxes 4,051 4,902 Net income $ 11,530 $ 14,322 Per share data: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.45 $ 0.56 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,539 25,599 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.56 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,617 25,755

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 697,791 $ 655,113 6.5 % Planned Divestitures (116,603 ) (118,366 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures 581,188 536,747 8.3 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 95 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Planned Divestitures and acquisitions $ 581,283 $ 536,747 8.3 % Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, reported $ 309,136 $ 317,787 (2.7 )% Planned Divestitures (38,913 ) (41,279 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures 270,223 276,508 (2.3 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) 244 — Less: Acquisitions (12,157 ) (964 ) Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Planned Divestitures and acquisitions $ 258,310 $ 275,544 (6.3 )% Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 1,006,927 $ 972,900 3.5 % Planned Divestitures (155,516 ) (159,645 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures 851,411 813,255 4.7 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 339 — Less: Acquisitions (12,157 ) (964 ) Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Planned Divestitures and acquisitions $ 839,593 $ 812,291 3.4 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 769,637 $ 737,957 4.3 % Less: Acquisitions (3,595 ) (964 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding acquisitions $ 766,042 $ 736,993 3.9 % International: Net sales, as reported $ 237,290 $ 234,943 1.0 % Planned Divestitures (155,516 ) (159,645 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures 81,774 75,298 8.6 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 339 — Less: Acquisitions (8,562 ) — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Planned Divestitures and acquisitions $ 73,551 $ 75,298 (2.3 )% Consolidated: Net sales, as reported $ 1,006,927 $ 972,900 3.5 % Planned Divestitures (155,516 ) (159,645 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures 851,411 813,255 4.7 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 339 — Less: Acquisitions (12,157 ) (964 ) Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Planned Divestitures and acquisitions $ 839,593 $ 812,291 3.4 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in

fair value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition

and

Divestiture

costs(a) Restructuring

costs Impact of

Planned

Divestitures Non-

GAAP

measure in thousands, except per share data Net sales $ 1,006,927 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (155,516 ) $ 851,411 Gross profit 112,099 — — — — (13,397 ) 98,702 Operating income 18,605 4,962 2,472 757 169 507 27,472 Other expense, net 3,024 — — — — (140 ) 2,884 Pre-tax income 15,581 4,962 2,472 757 169 647 24,588 Net income 11,530 3,746 1,869 757 128 444 18,474 Diluted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.72 Quarter ended September 30, 2018 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in

fair value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition

costs (a) Restructuring

costs Impact of

Planned

Divestitures Non-

GAAP

measure in thousands, except per share data Net sales $ 972,900 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (159,645 ) $ 813,255 Gross profit 112,215 — — — — (15,198 ) 97,017 Operating income 21,432 5,003 4,584 355 1,328 (49 ) 32,653 Other expense, net 2,208 — — — — 167 2,375 Pre-tax income 19,224 5,003 4,584 355 1,328 (216 ) 30,278 Net income 14,322 3,798 3,487 355 955 (47 ) 22,870 Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.89 (a) Acquisition and divestiture costs are generally non-deductible for tax purposes.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended September 30, 2019 2018 Return on invested capital ratio (ROIC), annualized (a) 9.6 % 12.8 % Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 11,530 $ 14,322 Plus: Interest expense 3,792 2,627 Plus: Income taxes 4,051 4,902 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 9,189 9,268 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 28,562 31,119 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,472 4,584 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs 757 355 Plus: Restructuring costs 169 1,328 Plus: Impact of Planned Divestitures (76 ) (486 ) Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 31,884 $ 36,900 Invested Capital Calculation Equity – beginning of the quarter $ 914,129 $ 866,376 Equity – end of the quarter 905,751 877,897 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net of tax 1,869 3,487 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs 757 355 Plus: Restructuring, net of tax 128 955 Plus: Impact of Planned Divestitures, net of tax 444 908 Average equity 911,539 874,989 Average funded debt(b) 407,306 272,277 Invested capital (denominator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 1,318,845 $ 1,147,266 (a) Calculated as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), plus change in fair value of contingent consideration and other adjustments, annualized and divided by invested capital for the period. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. (b) Average funded debt is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Forecast for Quarter ending

December 31, 2019 Range Low Range High GAAP net sales, reported $ 1,030,000 $ 1,090,000 Adjustments: Net sales for Planned Divestitures (150,000 ) (150,000 ) Non-GAAP net sales, excluding Planned Divestitures $ 880,000 $ 940,000 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.59 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.17 0.17 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.05 0.05 Impact of Planned Divestitures(a) 0.02 0.02 Other (restructuring costs and divestiture costs) 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.85 (a) Reflects operating results for Planned Divestitures and does not include any non-cash charges from write-downs or costs associated with a sale or liquidation of the businesses and their assets.

