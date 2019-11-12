Boxlight Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2019

Revenues increased by 14% to $11.6 million

Received $6.7 million in customer orders

Gross profit margin improved by 58 basis points to 29.6%

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 69% to a loss of $353,000

Adjusted EPS improved by 80% to a loss of $0.03

Ended quarter with $2.2 million in backorders

Key Business Highlights for Q3 2019

Awarded contracts or received key new orders from Owosso Public Schools, MI; Southeastern Cooperative Education Programs (SECEP), VA; Administracion de Servicios Generales (ASF), Puerto Rico; Middletown City School District, NJ; Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District, AZ; and Bennington Public Schools, NE

Continued roll-out implementations with Beaufort County School District, SC; Montgomery County Public Schools, MD; Clayton County Public Schools, GA; San Diego Unified School District, CA; Huntington Beach City School District, CA; Anacortes School District, WA; Aurora Public Schools, CO; and Tangipahoa Parish School System, LA

Awarded international contracts in Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru

Introduced new channel partners including EH Tecnologia, Bolivia; and AV Associates of Nebraska

MimioClarity recognized as Best Classroom Audio-Visual Tool in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards

2019 Outlook

The current project roll-out implementation schedule, business pipeline, backlog and awarded contracts support our continued growth as revenues have increased 7% through the first nine months of the year, as compared to the same time period of 2018. As we increase revenue, our strategy to implement higher margin software and services has been successful, demonstrated by the strength in gross profit margin. Our gross margins have reached 30%, which we believe is sustainable with a goal of improving margins in future years.

Management Commentary

Boxlight’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Elliott, stated, “We are pleased with our quarterly and year-to-date revenue growth and gross profit margin improvement. Our total classroom solution of interactive learning technologies, products and services, continues to evolve and gain traction in the market. We are seeing success with both existing customers looking to expand, and new customers looking to join the technology transformation or replace dated or inferior solutions.”

Elliott continued, “Our strong third quarter growth was driven by newly awarded contracts and continued implementations across a number of school districts. As we mature as a company, our revenues are becoming more predictable and taking on a recurring nature. School districts and counties throughout the U.S. are typically on a five- to seven-year technology replacement cycles. The majority of significant, school-wide awarded contracts call for multi-year rollouts. Once with a school district, we are likely to attain additional business with new products and services and replacements, and we are in an ideal position for the next upgrade cycle. We continue to target large, high-profile sales opportunities, and given our high success rate, we feel extremely confident in our future growth prospects. With our expanding re-seller partner network, experienced management team and sales force, and the most comprehensive product suite in the market, we are uniquely positioned to be a leader in global education technology.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $11.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 14%, compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the increase in sales of hardware, software and professional development services. We are also beginning to see growth in our high margin product offerings including professional development, STEM and software.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $3.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 30% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 24% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.3 million, relatively flat compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 255%, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to software and engineering costs.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.9 million, as compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Other income mainly consists of interest expense and change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. The change in the fair value of derivative liability of $0.6 million was a result of the quarterly mark to market adjustment impacted by the change in the stock price. This was offset by the increase of $0.3 million in interest from a loan entered in 2019.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 39%, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.3 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 76%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to ($0.12) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in the net loss was primarily due to increased revenue, a decrease in cost of sales as a percentage of revenue and change in fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 69% compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting adjusted EPS loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $(0.03) per diluted share compared to ($0.11) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $27.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 7%, compared to $25.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $8.3 million, an increase of $2.7 million, compared to $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 22% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $11.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 7%, compared to $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in employee salary of $0.6 million, increase in bonuses of $0.3 million and increase in contract services of $0.2 million, which was offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation of $0.7 million.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 147%, compared to $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in research and development expense was related to contract services primarily for software consultant costs of $0.3 million for Qwizdom and salaries of $0.1 million each for Qwizdom and Modern Robotics engineers.

Other expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was an $1.6 million, as compared to $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Other expense increased primarily due to increased interest expense of $0.7 million from loans and a change in fair value of derivative liability of $0.2 million resulting from the quarterly mark to market adjustment driven by the change in the stock price.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 23%, compared to $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 7%, compared to $6.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was ($0.58) per diluted share, compared to ($0.66) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million compared to $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.8 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 21% compared to $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting adjusted EPS loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $(0.26) per diluted share compared to ($0.35) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-844-407-9500 (Domestic) 1-862-298-0850 (International) Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/55398

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2020 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 55398.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Boxlight’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boxlight provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of its performance.

To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. Our management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to access the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boxlight Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30 December 31 2019 2018 ASSETS Current asset: Cash and cash equivalents $ 806,245 $ 901,459 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowances 8,415,106 3,634,726 Inventories, net of reserves 3,418,460 4,214,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,581,636 1,214,157 Total current assets 14,221,447 9,964,658 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 209,520 226,409 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,776,915 6,352,273 Goodwill 4,723,549 4,723,549 Other assets 302 298 Total Assets $ 24,931,733 $ 21,267,187 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,683,050 $ 1,883,626 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related parties 5,110,061 6,009,112 Warranty 779,583 580,236 Short-term debt 6,883,522 2,306,227 Short-term debt - related parties 357,668 377,333 Current portion of earn-out payable - related party 288,652 136,667 Deferred revenues - short-term 311,184 938,050 Derivative liabilities 896,095 326,452 Other short-term liabilities 77,896 5,128 Total current liabilities 19,387,711 12,562,831 Deferred revenues - long-term 97,481 134,964 Earn-out payable - related party 98,778 273,333 Long-term debt - related party 162,895 328,000 Long-term debt 1,416,688 - Total liabilities 21,163,553 13,299,128 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 167,972 shares issued and outstanding 17 25 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,849,966 and 10,176,433 Class A shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,085 1,018 Additional paid-in capital 29,250,838 27,279,931 Subscriptions receivable (200 ) (225 ) Accumulated deficit (25,350,392 ) (19,206,271 ) Other comprehensive loss (133,168 ) (106,419 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,768,180 7,968,059 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,931,733 $ 21,267,187

Boxlight Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 11,602,722 $ 10,195,968 $ 27,711,452 $ 25,856,310 Cost of Revenues 8,163,811 7,763,617 19,439,775 20,217,670 Gross Profit 3,438,911 2,432,351 8,271,677 5,638,640 Operating Expense: General and administrative expenses 4,258,166 4,262,707 11,912,432 11,183,305 Research and development expenses 351,104 98,952 911,682 368,555 Total operating expense 4,609,270 4,361,659 12,824,114 11,551,860 Loss from operations (1,170,359) (1,929,308) (4,552,437) (5,913,220) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (517,391) (188,457) (1,277,016) (542,656) Other income, net 21,077 38,796 65,956 42,067 Gain on settlement of liabilities, net - 36,080 146,434 165,378 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 1,372,177 821,528 (527,058) (334,990) Total other income (expense) 875,863 707,947 (1,591,684) (670,201) Net Loss $ (294,496) $ (1,221,361) $ (6,144,121) $ (6,583,421) Comprehensive loss: Net Loss $ (294,496) $ (1,221,361) $ (6,144,121) $ (6,583,421) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation loss (11,563) (18,875) (26,749) (44,561) Total comprehensive loss $ (306,059) $ (1,240,236) $ (6,170,870) $ (6,627,982) Net loss per common share - basic (0.03) (0.12) (0.58) (0.66) Net loss per common share - diluted (0.03) (0.12) (0.58) (0.66) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 10,746,186 10,095,889 10,533,090 9,946,737 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 10,746,186 10,095,889 10,533,090 9,946,737

Boxlight Corporation Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (294) $ (1,221) Depreciation and amortization 222 248 Interest expense 517 188 EBITDA $ 445 $ (785) Stock compensation expense 574 457 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (1,372) (822) Adjusted EBITDA $ (353) $ (1,150) Boxlight Corporation Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (6,144) $ (6,583) Depreciation and amortization 689 630 Interest expense 1,277 543 EBITDA $ (4,178) $ (5,410) Stock compensation expense 896 1,567 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 527 335 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,755) $ (3,508)

