Boxlight Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 04:07 PM EST
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2019
- Revenues increased by 14% to $11.6 million
- Received $6.7 million in customer orders
- Gross profit margin improved by 58 basis points to 29.6%
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 69% to a loss of $353,000
- Adjusted EPS improved by 80% to a loss of $0.03
- Ended quarter with $2.2 million in backorders
Key Business Highlights for Q3 2019
- Awarded contracts or received key new orders from Owosso Public Schools, MI; Southeastern Cooperative Education Programs (SECEP), VA; Administracion de Servicios Generales (ASF), Puerto Rico; Middletown City School District, NJ; Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District, AZ; and Bennington Public Schools, NE
- Continued roll-out implementations with Beaufort County School District, SC; Montgomery County Public Schools, MD; Clayton County Public Schools, GA; San Diego Unified School District, CA; Huntington Beach City School District, CA; Anacortes School District, WA; Aurora Public Schools, CO; and Tangipahoa Parish School System, LA
- Awarded international contracts in Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru
- Introduced new channel partners including EH Tecnologia, Bolivia; and AV Associates of Nebraska
- MimioClarity recognized as Best Classroom Audio-Visual Tool in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards
2019 Outlook
The current project roll-out implementation schedule, business pipeline, backlog and awarded contracts support our continued growth as revenues have increased 7% through the first nine months of the year, as compared to the same time period of 2018. As we increase revenue, our strategy to implement higher margin software and services has been successful, demonstrated by the strength in gross profit margin. Our gross margins have reached 30%, which we believe is sustainable with a goal of improving margins in future years.
Management Commentary
Boxlight’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Elliott, stated, “We are pleased with our quarterly and year-to-date revenue growth and gross profit margin improvement. Our total classroom solution of interactive learning technologies, products and services, continues to evolve and gain traction in the market. We are seeing success with both existing customers looking to expand, and new customers looking to join the technology transformation or replace dated or inferior solutions.”
Elliott continued, “Our strong third quarter growth was driven by newly awarded contracts and continued implementations across a number of school districts. As we mature as a company, our revenues are becoming more predictable and taking on a recurring nature. School districts and counties throughout the U.S. are typically on a five- to seven-year technology replacement cycles. The majority of significant, school-wide awarded contracts call for multi-year rollouts. Once with a school district, we are likely to attain additional business with new products and services and replacements, and we are in an ideal position for the next upgrade cycle. We continue to target large, high-profile sales opportunities, and given our high success rate, we feel extremely confident in our future growth prospects. With our expanding re-seller partner network, experienced management team and sales force, and the most comprehensive product suite in the market, we are uniquely positioned to be a leader in global education technology.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:
Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $11.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 14%, compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the increase in sales of hardware, software and professional development services. We are also beginning to see growth in our high margin product offerings including professional development, STEM and software.
Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $3.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 30% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 24% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.3 million, relatively flat compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 255%, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to software and engineering costs.
Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.9 million, as compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Other income mainly consists of interest expense and change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. The change in the fair value of derivative liability of $0.6 million was a result of the quarterly mark to market adjustment impacted by the change in the stock price. This was offset by the increase of $0.3 million in interest from a loan entered in 2019.
Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 39%, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.3 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 76%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to ($0.12) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in the net loss was primarily due to increased revenue, a decrease in cost of sales as a percentage of revenue and change in fair value of derivative liabilities.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 69% compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting adjusted EPS loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $(0.03) per diluted share compared to ($0.11) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:
Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $27.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 7%, compared to $25.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $8.3 million, an increase of $2.7 million, compared to $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 22% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $11.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 7%, compared to $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in employee salary of $0.6 million, increase in bonuses of $0.3 million and increase in contract services of $0.2 million, which was offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation of $0.7 million.
Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.9 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 147%, compared to $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in research and development expense was related to contract services primarily for software consultant costs of $0.3 million for Qwizdom and salaries of $0.1 million each for Qwizdom and Modern Robotics engineers.
Other expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was an $1.6 million, as compared to $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Other expense increased primarily due to increased interest expense of $0.7 million from loans and a change in fair value of derivative liability of $0.2 million resulting from the quarterly mark to market adjustment driven by the change in the stock price.
Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 23%, compared to $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 7%, compared to $6.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was ($0.58) per diluted share, compared to ($0.66) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million compared to $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.8 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 21% compared to $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting adjusted EPS loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $(0.26) per diluted share compared to ($0.35) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|
Dial-in:
|
1-844-407-9500 (Domestic)
|
1-862-298-0850 (International)
|
Webcast:
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2020 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 55398.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Boxlight’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boxlight provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of its performance.
To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. Our management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to access the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
Boxlight Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current asset:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
806,245
|
|
|
$
|
901,459
|
Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowances
|
|
|
8,415,106
|
|
|
|
3,634,726
|
Inventories, net of reserves
|
|
|
3,418,460
|
|
|
|
4,214,316
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,581,636
|
|
|
|
1,214,157
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
14,221,447
|
|
|
|
9,964,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
209,520
|
|
|
|
226,409
|
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|
5,776,915
|
|
|
|
6,352,273
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
4,723,549
|
|
|
|
4,723,549
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
24,931,733
|
|
|
$
|
21,267,187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
4,683,050
|
|
|
$
|
1,883,626
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related parties
|
|
|
5,110,061
|
|
|
|
6,009,112
|
|
Warranty
|
|
|
779,583
|
|
|
|
580,236
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
6,883,522
|
|
|
|
2,306,227
|
Short-term debt - related parties
|
|
|
357,668
|
|
|
|
377,333
|
Current portion of earn-out payable - related party
|
|
|
288,652
|
|
|
|
136,667
|
Deferred revenues - short-term
|
|
|
311,184
|
|
|
|
938,050
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
|
896,095
|
|
|
|
326,452
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
|
|
77,896
|
|
|
|
5,128
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
19,387,711
|
|
|
|
12,562,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues - long-term
|
|
|
97,481
|
|
|
|
134,964
|
|
Earn-out payable - related party
|
|
|
98,778
|
|
|
|
273,333
|
|
Long-term debt - related party
|
|
|
162,895
|
|
|
|
328,000
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
1,416,688
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
21,163,553
|
|
|
|
13,299,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 167,972 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,849,966 and 10,176,433 Class A shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
|
1,018
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
29,250,838
|
|
|
|
27,279,931
|
|
Subscriptions receivable
|
|
|
(200
|
)
|
|
|
(225
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(25,350,392
|
)
|
|
|
(19,206,271
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(133,168
|
)
|
|
|
(106,419
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
3,768,180
|
|
|
|
7,968,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
24,931,733
|
|
|
$
|
21,267,187
|
|
Boxlight Corporation
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
11,602,722
|
|
$
|
10,195,968
|
|
$
|
27,711,452
|
|
$
|
25,856,310
|
Cost of Revenues
|
|
8,163,811
|
|
|
7,763,617
|
|
|
19,439,775
|
|
|
20,217,670
|
Gross Profit
|
|
3,438,911
|
|
|
2,432,351
|
|
|
8,271,677
|
|
|
5,638,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
4,258,166
|
|
|
4,262,707
|
|
|
11,912,432
|
|
|
11,183,305
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
351,104
|
|
|
98,952
|
|
|
911,682
|
|
|
368,555
|
Total operating expense
|
|
4,609,270
|
|
|
4,361,659
|
|
|
12,824,114
|
|
|
11,551,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(1,170,359)
|
|
|
(1,929,308)
|
|
|
(4,552,437)
|
|
|
(5,913,220)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(517,391)
|
|
|
(188,457)
|
|
|
(1,277,016)
|
|
|
(542,656)
|
Other income, net
|
|
21,077
|
|
|
38,796
|
|
|
65,956
|
|
|
42,067
|
Gain on settlement of liabilities, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
36,080
|
|
|
146,434
|
|
|
165,378
|
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
1,372,177
|
|
|
821,528
|
|
|
(527,058)
|
|
|
(334,990)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
875,863
|
|
|
707,947
|
|
|
(1,591,684)
|
|
|
(670,201)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(294,496)
|
|
$
|
(1,221,361)
|
|
$
|
(6,144,121)
|
|
$
|
(6,583,421)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(294,496)
|
|
$
|
(1,221,361)
|
|
$
|
(6,144,121)
|
|
$
|
(6,583,421)
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation loss
|
|
(11,563)
|
|
|
(18,875)
|
|
|
(26,749)
|
|
|
(44,561)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(306,059)
|
|
$
|
(1,240,236)
|
|
$
|
(6,170,870)
|
|
$
|
(6,627,982)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share - basic
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
(0.58)
|
|
|
(0.66)
|
Net loss per common share - diluted
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
(0.58)
|
|
|
(0.66)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
10,746,186
|
|
|
10,095,889
|
|
|
10,533,090
|
|
|
9,946,737
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
10,746,186
|
|
|
10,095,889
|
|
|
10,533,090
|
|
|
9,946,737
|
Boxlight Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(294)
|
$
|
(1,221)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
222
|
|
248
|
Interest expense
|
|
517
|
|
188
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
445
|
$
|
(785)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
574
|
|
457
|
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
(1,372)
|
|
(822)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(353)
|
$
|
(1,150)
|
|
|
|
|
Boxlight Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(6,144)
|
$
|
(6,583)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
689
|
|
630
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,277
|
|
543
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(4,178)
|
$
|
(5,410)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
896
|
|
1,567
|
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
527
|
|
335
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(2,755)
|
$
|
(3,508)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005870/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT