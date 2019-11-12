Elastic Nominates Alison Gleeson to Board of Directors

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Alison Gleeson has been nominated to join its Board of Directors. Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Senior Vice President of Cisco’s Americas organization. Gleeson was responsible for nearly 9,000 employees across 35 countries.

“Alison is an experienced leader with a strong growth mindset across many go-to-market disciplines,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. “At Elastic, our search technology is helping organizations in every segment, across multiple use cases, and around the globe to solve their critical IT and business initiatives. Alison’s rich go-to-market experience will be an invaluable asset as we seek to grow and scale, and to drive customer and partner success with our products and solutions.”

“In my career, I’ve never seen greater urgency from enterprises across all industries to transform themselves using data, and search has become one of the foundational technologies to do just that,” said Gleeson. “Elastic has become synonymous with search technology as the need to instantly find relevant information and insights from large amounts of data has become a necessity for every enterprise. Elastic has an amazing footprint in the enterprise — I look forward to helping the company create a lasting go-to-market strategy focused on deepening and widening its customer and partner relationships to fuel its future growth.”

In more than 20 years at Cisco, Gleeson focused on a customer-first mentality, building go-to-market and data-driven initiatives, and strengthening Cisco’s relationships with top partners. This includes managing the sales efforts in Canada and Latin America, as well as segments such as US Commercial, US Public Sector, and the Global Enterprise Segment which included Cisco’s top 28 customers.

Gleeson is also a highly-regarded international speaker on the drivers for digital disruption across industries, the role of technology in enabling business transformation, and empowering women in technology. Gleeson maintains a commitment to professional development and inclusion and diversity in the workplace. In 2018, she received the Connected World’s “Woman of IoT” award for her role in advancing the field. In 2017, she received the Diversity Best Practice’s “Above and Beyond Legacy Award” and the Michigan Council for Women in Technology’s “Woman of the Year Award” for her work in advancing women in IT roles. She was previously the Global Executive Sponsor and Board President for Cisco's Connected Women's Network, an organization with 7,000 members worldwide. Alison currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, her alma mater.

Pursuant to Dutch law, Gleeson’s nomination to the Board of Directors is subject to a shareholder vote, expected to be held at an extraordinary general shareholder meeting in January 2020. Upon her election to the Board, Gleeson will also be appointed to serve as a member of the Company's Compensation Committee.

