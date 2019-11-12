Clearlake Capital-Backed Provation Names Software Industry Veteran Daniel Hamburger CEO

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 12, 2019 05:27 PM EST
Provation Medical, Inc. (“Provation” or the “Company”), the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced that Daniel Hamburger has joined Provation as CEO effective immediately. Former CEO Dave Del Toro will continue with the Company in the role of Executive Board Member following his successful 20-year career at Provation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006121/en/
Daniel Hamburger, Provation President & CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Provation team, and Dave to the Board of Directors,” said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake. “Daniel is a proven industry executive who brings more than 25 years of cutting-edge technology leadership and a compelling strategic vision for the Company. We are excited for him to take the reins and lead this highly talented team as Provation continues to innovate and bring hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (“ASCs”) best-of-breed surgical software solutions.”
Mr. Hamburger is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of effectively scaling software platforms across industries. Most recently, Mr. Hamburger served as CEO of Renaissance Learning, Inc., a private equity-backed SaaS education analytics platform. He also previously served as CEO of Adtalem Global Education, a $2 billion public provider of education solutions, and of Indeliq, a venture-backed SaaS technology firm. Mr. Hamburger began his executive career as President of eCommerce for Grainger. He holds a BS and MS in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Mr. Hamburger said, “I am honored to succeed Dave as Provation’s next CEO. As the industry-leading procedure documentation software solution, Provation is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of both hospitals and ASCs. With a clear strategic direction and acquisition roadmap, Provation is at an exciting inflection point, and I will be working closely with the team to further accelerate innovation and growth.”
As a member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Del Toro will remain actively engaged with key customer accounts and corporate initiatives.
“Dave has led Provation through a tremendous transformation, from the successful carve-out, to the launch of Provation’s next generation SaaS platform, Apex,” said Paul Huber, Vice President at Clearlake. “His continued participation with Provation at the Board level will be invaluable, providing for a seamless transition as the Company continues its exciting growth trajectory.”
“This transition is a continuation of a period of transformative growth for Provation and I am confident that Daniel has the right experience, strategic depth and commitment to our customers that is needed to drive Provation forward,” said Mr. Del Toro. “It has been a privilege and the highlight of my career to work alongside some of the most talented and passionate professionals in the healthcare IT industry, and I am eager to continue to support Provation’s accelerated momentum as a Board member.”
Mr. Eghbali and Mr. Mehrotra added, “On behalf of Clearlake, we thank Dave for his exemplary long-term service and commitment to Provation, and we are grateful for his continued partnership with the Company.”
About Provation
Provation is a leading provider of clinical productivity software for healthcare professionals, with solutions for intelligent procedure documentation (Provation® MD and Provation® Apex), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Sets and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR-embedded clinical documentation templates (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation software helps providers increase operational efficiencies, business profitability and regulatory compliance by improving quality, streamlining workflows and enabling insights. Trusted by leading physicians globally, Provation serves approximately 1,500 hospitals and 1,000 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), including 16 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information about Provation’s solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Clearlake
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $10 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006121/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT