NTT Research beschließt Zusammenarbeit mit der Technischen Universität München (TUM) im Bereich Neuroelektronik

|November 12, 2019 06:00 PM EST
NTT Research, Inc., eine Forschungseinheit von NTT (TYO:9432), gibt heute die Zusammenarbeit mit der Technischen Universität München (TUM) im Fachgebiet Neuroelektroniknt. Beide Einrichtungen werden künftig bei der Erforschung dreidimensionaler implantierbarer Elektroden für bioelektronische Anwendungen zusammenarbeiten.
Zum Arbeitsumfang des mehrjährigen Forschungsprojektes zählen im Wesentlichen die Untersuchung und die Optimierung funktionaler Materialien, der Zusammenbau von 3D-Strukturen sowie die Bewertung der Biokompatibilität.
Der renommierte Wissenschaftler und Forscher auf dem Gebiet der Medizin, Dr. Hitonobu Tomoike (M.D., Ph.D.), leitet das MEI-Labor, welches mit Prof. Dr. Bernhard Wolfrum, Professor für Neuroelektronik an der Fakultät für Elektrotechnik und Informationstechnik und der Munich School of BioEngineering (MSB) der TUM, kooperieren wird.
„Die Technische Universität München verfügt über umfangreiche Erfahrung auf dem Gebiet der Wachstumskontrolle von Neuronen, elektrophysiologischer sowie elektrochemischer Messungen und hat sich in jüngster Zeit spezialisiertes Know-how über Drucktechnologien für die Bioelektronik erarbeitet“, sagt Dr. Tomoike, der auch Fellow des American College of Cardiology und der American Heart Association ist. „Wir streben nach wahren Durchbrüchen in der Grundlagenforschung in den Materialwissenschaften und nach völlig neuartigen Technologien für diagnostische, therapeutische und chirurgische Aufgabenstellungen.“
Das NTT Research Lab MEI ist auf die Transformation und Miniaturisierung von Komponenten für medizinische Produkte spezialisiert. Das gemeinsame Forschungsprojekt wird sich mit der Problematik der Inkompatibilität konventioneller Elektronik im Zusammenspiel mit weichem Gewebe befassen. Flexible mikro- oder nanoskalige Elektroden, deren Entwicklung Ziel des Projekts ist, sollen mögliche negative Auswirkungen starrer und flacher Elektrodenmaterialien auf weiche und gekrümmte biologische Proben minimieren.
„Um in-vivo biologische Signale stabil und über einen langen Zeitraum mit hoher Genauigkeit erfassen zu können, braucht man eine flexible Elektrode mit hoher Biokompatibilität“, sagt Dr. Tomoike. „Um dies zu erreichen, werden wir dünne nano- und mikroskalige Polymerschichten untersuchen, die leitfähig sind, sich mit biologischen Geweben gut vertragen und den Einsatz von in-vivo-Implantat-Elektroden sowie die Kontrolle struktureller Veränderungen der Funktionselektroden im Körper in Betracht ziehen.“
Ein bemerkenswerter Aspekt dieses Projekts, so Dr. Tomoike, sei der Fokus auf die Physik weicher Nanomaterialien, deren Selbstorganisation nicht nur eine präzise Steuerung von 3D-Strukturen ermöglicht, sondern auch eine reversible Transformation von Elektroden, die mit Zellen und Geweben verbunden sind und mit ihnen funktionieren. Zu den möglichen Anwendungen zählen Sensor- und Stimulationselektroden für Gehirn und Herz, Gehirn-Maschine-Schnittstellen, Elektrodenarrays für die neuronale Analyse sowie neue Ansätze zur Vasodilatation.
Diese Kooperation verfolgt nicht nur ein ehrgeiziges Forschungsziel, sondern bringt auch das erklärte Ziel von NTT Research, mit Partnern auf der ganzen Welt zusammenzuarbeiten, voran. Im Rahmen dieses Projekts will das MEI Lab von NTT Research zudem zwei seiner Forscher nach München schicken. Das MEI Lab plant außerdem die Eröffnung eines Büros in Deutschland. Die Forschung beginnt offiziell im ersten Quartal 2020, wobei die erste Phase des Projekts bis zu drei Jahre dauern kann.
„Wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir diese langfristige, gemeinsame Forschungsvereinbarung mit dem MEI Lab von NTT Research eingehen. Wir glauben, dass unsere gemeinsamen Stärken zu vielversprechenden Fortschritten in einem äußerst wichtigen Bereich der biomedizinischen Technik führen werden“, meint Prof. Dr. Bernhard Wolfrum. Bevor er seine Professur an der TU München angetreten hat, war er Postdoktorand auf dem Gebiet der Nanowissenschaften an der Universität Delft, leitete eine Forschungsgruppe am Forschungszentrum Jülich und lehrte an der Universität Aachen. Im Rahmen einer Gastprofessur forschte er an der Tohoku Universität in Sendai.
Im gemeinsamen Forschungsprojektes werden beide Institute ihre jeweiligen Stärken einbringen.
Die Technische Universität München, ist über ihre Neuroelectronics Group (NEL) an der Munich School of BioEngineering an der Untersuchung, Charakterisierung und Mikro-/Nanoverarbeitung von Materialien beteiligt. Das MEI Lab wird Experimente und Forschungsziele entwickeln sowie Datenanalysen auf Basis von IoT- und KI-Technologien durchführen. Jeder Partner übernimmt Aufgaben bei der Bewertung der Biokompatibilität der hergestellten Produkte.
Die Forschungsleiter beider Organisationen bringen umfangreiches Fachwissen in dieses Projekt ein.
Dr. Tomoike, ehemaliger Direktor des Sakakibara Heart Institute, emeritierter Direktor des National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Japan und ehemaliger Professor für Kardiologie an der Yamagata University, ist für seine Arbeit mit Biosensoren und Analytik in der Präzisionsmedizin bekannt. Schwerpunkt der Forschung von Prof. Dr. Bernhard Wolfrum liegt hingegen im Bereich der Neuro- und Bioelektronik. Er entwickelte elektrochemische Sensorarrays und Schnittstellen zu zellulären Netzwerken und setzte Mikrofertigungstechniken, Drucktechnologien und mikrofluidische Zellkulturverfahren ein, mit dem Ziel, neuroelektronische Hybride und Systeme für die On-Chip-Neurowissenschaften und die bioelektronische Medizin zu etablieren.
Über NTT Research
NTT Research eröffnete als neues Silicon Valley Start-up im Juli 2019 seine Büros in Palo Alto. Dessen Zweck ist es, Grundlagenforschung zu betreiben und Technologien voranzutreiben, die positive Veränderungen für die Menschheit begünstigen. Derzeit arbeiten bei NTT Research drei Labore unter einem Dach: das Physics and Information Science (PHI) Lab, das Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab und das Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. Ziel der Organisation ist es, die Realität in drei Bereichen zu verbessern: 1) Quanteninformation, Neurowissenschaften und Photonik; 2) Kryptographie und Informationssicherheit; und 3) Medizin- und Gesundheitsinformatik. NTT Research ist Teil von NTT, einem globalen Anbieter von technologischen und Business-Lösungen mit einem jährlichen F&E-Budget von 3,6 Milliarden US-Dollar.
NTT und das NTT-Logo sind eingetragene Marken oder Marken der NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION und/oder ihrer verbundenen Unternehmen. Alle anderen genannten Produktnamen sind Marken ihrer jeweiligen Eigentümer. © 2019 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
