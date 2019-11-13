Tech Data Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $130 Per Share in Cash

|By Business Wire
Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), a leading global alternative investment manager (“Apollo”). Through the agreement, the affiliate of the Apollo Funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tech Data common stock for $130 per share in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.
The purchase price represents a 24.5 percent premium to the unaffected 30-day volume weighted average closing share price of Tech Data’s common stock ended Oct. 15, 2019, the last trading day prior to published market speculation regarding a potential transaction involving the company.
“Over our 45-year history, Tech Data has grown to become one of the largest and most respected technology distributors in the world. This agreement reflects the significant progress we have made in our strategy of delivering higher value and positions us for continued growth and success,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer, Tech Data. “This investment by funds managed by one of the world’s leading global alternative investment managers will afford us additional resources to accelerate our ability to bring to market the technology products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. The transaction will enable us to build on our success, making Tech Data a growth platform and enabling us to further differentiate and expand our end-to-end solutions and provide our channel partners with unparalleled reach, efficiency and expertise.”
Charles E. ("Eddie") Adair, lead independent director of the Tech Data Board of Directors said, “This agreement follows a process of consideration of Apollo’s proposal by the Board that included review and discussion of strategic alternatives with the Board’s financial and legal advisors. The transaction delivers significant cash value to our shareholders and creates exciting opportunities for our colleagues, channel partners and other key constituents.”
“Through this investment, we are committed to expanding Tech Data’s position as a trusted partner to the world's leading technology vendors while providing best-in-class customer service,” said Matt Nord, Co-lead Partner of Apollo Private Equity. “As a private company with our sponsorship and a strong balance sheet, Tech Data will have significant financial and strategic flexibility to drive growth going forward.”
“We have tremendous respect for Tech Data’s talented management and colleagues around the globe and commend their success in establishing Tech Data as a leader at the center of the IT ecosystem,” said Robert Kalsow-Ramos of Apollo Private Equity. “We are excited to work with the Tech Data team and continuing to invest in the company’s people and end-to-end portfolio.”
The Tech Data Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Tech Data shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, foreign regulatory approvals and approval by the holders of a majority of the outstanding Tech Data shares. Tech Data expects to hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders to consider and vote on the transaction agreement as soon as feasible after the mailing of the proxy statement to shareholders.
Consistent with the Board’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value, the terms of the agreement provide that Tech Data will be permitted to actively solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties during a “go-shop” period from the date of the agreement until Dec. 9, 2019. There is no guarantee that this process will result in a superior proposal.
Following the close of the transaction, Rich Hume will continue to lead Tech Data as chief executive officer, and the company will continue to be headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Tech Data will become a privately held company, and Tech Data’s common shares will no longer be publicly listed.
Tech Data plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2020 results before market open on Nov. 26, 2019. In light of the pending transaction announced today, the company will not hold a corresponding conference call.
Bank of America Securities is serving as financial advisor to Tech Data, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is acting as legal counsel.
Citi is serving as lead financial advisor to Apollo in connection with the transaction. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo are also serving as financial advisors to Apollo. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as corporate counsel to Apollo, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as financing counsel to Apollo. Transaction financing is being provided by Citi, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets.
About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
About Apollo
Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $323 billion as of September 30, 2019 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from Tech Data’s expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which Tech Data is unable to predict or control, that may cause Tech Data’s actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the proposed merger include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the failure of the parties to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed merger, including the failure of Tech Data’s shareholders to approve the proposed merger or the failure of the parties to obtain required regulatory approvals; the risk that regulatory or other approvals are delayed or are subject to terms and conditions that are not anticipated; and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors detailed from time to time in Tech Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
Many of these factors are beyond Tech Data’s control. Tech Data cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Tech Data are not guarantees of future performance. Tech Data disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Tech Data will file with the SEC and mail to its shareholders a proxy statement in connection with the proposed merger. Tech Data urges its shareholders to read the proxy statement when it becomes available because it will contain important information regarding the proposed merger. You may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (when available) and other related documents filed by the Company with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You also may obtain the proxy statement (when available) and other documents filed by Tech Data with the SEC relating to the proposed merger for free by accessing Tech Data’s website at www.techdata.com via the “SEC Filings” page, by clicking on the link for “About,” and then clicking on the link for “Investor Relations” and selecting “Financials.”
Participants in the Solicitation
Tech Data and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Tech Data’s shareholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the interests of these directors and executive officers in the proposed merger will be included in the proxy statement when it is filed with the SEC. You may find additional information about Tech Data’s directors and executive officers in Tech Data’s proxy statement for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 25, 2019. You can obtain free copies of these documents from Tech Data using the contact information above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
