Kore.ai Raises Funding from Vistara Capital to Drive Innovation and Accelerate Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 06:31 AM EST
Kore.ai, the leading conversational AI platform provider, today announced it has secured growth capital from Vistara Capital Partners. This funding will support Kore.ai’s continued advancement of the conversational AI technology for the enterprise sector and also accelerate its global growth initiatives.
Kore.ai offers an all-in-one conversational AI platform (as-a-service) that allows enterprises to build and deploy out-of-the-box or customized chatbots/virtual assistants for customers and workforce. It combines natural language processing, machine learning, and AI into enterprise-wide collaboration and automation through conversational interfaces, thus supporting the growing mandate for digital transformation.
“Kore.ai continues to make bold investments in its market-leading technology that enables organizations to discover new ways of engaging customers and ensuring enterprise-wide collaboration through exceptional conversational experience,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “With the flexible growth capital financing package provided by Vistara, Kore.ai is poised to further its vision of creating intelligent enterprises through conversational AI.”
The company is continually adding capabilities to its conversational AI platform to remain a leader in the industry while bringing other targeted solutions to the AI market that is seeing exploding demand in areas such as:
- Enterprise digital assistants to improve employee experience and productivity, and
- Pre-built intelligent solution bots to tackle most common use cases including retail banking, IT help desk, HR, commerce, sales and customer service.
“As we looked at the market opportunity for Conversational AI, Kore.ai really stood out to us with its proven enterprise grade platform that has been implemented with numerous highly discerning global customers, and recognized by leading industry analysts,” said Randy Garg, Founder & Managing Partner of Vistara Capital Partners. “We are also very excited to be backing this proven management team and look forward to continuing to support their accelerated growth over the years ahead.”
The Orlando-based company is seeing increasing demand with a robust pipeline of Global 2000 clients from a cross section of industries and geographies. Leading players in banking, financial services, telecom, high technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, hospitality and other industries have leveraged the Kore.ai platform’s technological virtuosity and rich feature-set to deploy Conversational AI powered chatbots across several use cases such as customer service, IVR call center, IT services management, HR, knowledge management, IoT and smart automation.
Marlin & Associates acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Kore.ai for this transaction.
About Vistara Capital Partners
Headquartered in Vancouver BC, Vistara Capital Partners provides highly flexible technology growth debt and growth equity solutions for companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, “Vistara” (Sanskrit for “expansion”) is focused on enabling the growth and expansion of its portfolio companies. Additional information is available at www.vistaracapital.com.
About Kore.ai
Kore.ai is a market leading conversational AI technology partner for Global 2000 companies. It provides an enterprise-grade, end-to-end conversational AI platform available on-premise/cloud for building, deploying and managing secure, smart, conversational bots across 30+ different digital and voice channels. Kore.ai partners with top ISVs and global system integrators for helping companies meet their digital transformation needs.
Kore.ai has repeatedly won global analyst acclaim and has been featured in Gartner Market Guide 2019 for Conversational Platforms, Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Customer Assistants 2019, Everest Group’s Conversing with AI – Intelligent Virtual Agents Market Report 2019 and IDC Innovators: Conversational AI Software Platforms 2018, among others.
Related Links
https://www.kore.ai
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005376/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT