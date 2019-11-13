Sectigo Celebrates Highly Successful First Anniversary With Enterprise Revenues Nearly Doubled Since Carve-out, Industry-first Cybersecurity Innovations, Awards, and Market Leadership

|By Business Wire
Sectigo, the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority (CA) and a provider of purpose-built and automated PKI management solutions, today announced impressive accomplishments from its first year since rebranding in November 2018, highlighted by significant YoY enterprise sales growth and new blue-chip customer adoption. Fueled by acquisitions, a revitalized partner program, and multiple industry-first innovations that build upon the company’s 20-year legacy as a highly trusted CA, Sectigo continues to address enterprises’ most critical requirements in securing digital identities across every website, server, application, email, and connected device. Sectigo was created as a carve out from Comodo in November, 2017. The two companies have been separate legal entities, with different ownership and governance, since the carve out.
“Our company stands proud of the many technology and growth milestones we have accomplished in the year since our rebrand to Sectigo,” said Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo. “From the new innovative solutions we have brought to market, to the impressive growth in our enterprise business, and expansion of a world-class team dedicated to customer success, Sectigo is well-positioned to build upon this momentum into our second year and beyond.”
Highlights from Sectigo’s first year include:
Significant Enterprise Growth
Driven by the adoption of Sectigo Certificate Manager and Private PKI solutions, Sectigo achieved impressive growth with enterprises, almost doubling its revenues since the company was created in November, 2017. In particular, the company saw adoption among large enterprises (more than 3,000 employees). Marquee brands, spanning retail to financial services sectors, including Gap, PetSmart, Vanguard, and Intel, are among the large enterprises that have adopted Sectigo’s Certificate Manager, Private PKI, email security, or IoT identity solutions.
Channel and CodeGuard Milestones
Sectigo continued to build on the company’s decades-long legacy with strategic partners worldwide by unveiling new products, tools, rewards, and certification programs that enable its extensive reseller network to expand into new cybersecurity market segments. Launched in January, the expanded Sectigo Partner Program enables partners to work toward four tiered levels, each providing incremental benefits, support, and pricing discounts.
In October, Sectigo introduced an innovative set of Subscription SSL products that enable SMBs to purchase two, three, four, or five-year certificate subscription bundles, helping to maintain continuous website security and avoid risks, while reducing the costs associated with the traditional annual renewal and installation processes.
In addition, since being acquired by Sectigo in 2018, the company’s CodeGuard brand has expanded to six locations in EMEA and APAC to meet international demand for its website maintenance, backup, and disaster recovery services and realized high double-digit growth YoY in sales.
Industry-First Innovations and Focus on Automation
Sectigo demonstrated its commitment to innovation in year one, doubling its investment in R&D, and unveiling several industry-first solutions:
- Private and Public Certificate in a Single Platform: Sectigo released its Private PKI service for issuance and management of SSL certificates, private PKI, and identity certificates for users, servers, devices, and applications. Sectigo is the first commercial CA to enable enterprises to augment, vs. replace, their Microsoft CA so that they can manage non-Microsoft devices and applications, including mobile, IoT, email, cloud, and DevOps, in one platform.
- ACME Protocol Support in Certificate Manager: By adding ACME support in Sectigo Certificate Manager, the company has helped countless organizations streamline and simplify their certificate management through automation. ACME brings reliability and efficiency to enterprise certificate management, limiting human error and website outages.
- Zero-Touch S/MIME: Sectigo launched the industry’s first zero-touch deployment email encryption and digital signing solution to use Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extension (S/MIME), enabling organizations to seamlessly deploy and manage public and private email certificates without requiring action from end users or interfering with their experience. Issued from a single, cloud-based platform. The solution modernizes email encryption and digital signing, limits business email compromise (BEC) attacks, and increases compliance.
- PKI DevOps Integrations: Sectigo released industry-first integrations for a range of configuration management and orchestration platforms, including Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, and HashiCorp Vault, delivering the industry’s most comprehensive PKI solution for DevOps and enabling IT and security teams to increase security and compliance.
IoT Identity Platform
Sectigo prioritized security for a broad range of IoT use cases, developing the industry’s first end-to-end identity platform. To advance the platform, in May, Sectigo acquired Icon Labs, adding the leading provider of cross-platform security solutions for embedded OEMs and IoT devices to its portfolio. The expanded Sectigo IoT Identity Platform provides industry-first purpose-built IoT issuance from a trusted third-party CA across a wide range of industries and product platforms.
The company also formed several strategic partnerships and integrations that advance IoT identity and integrity across industries globally.
- Kyrio: Sectigo’s alliance with Kyrio established the company as an advisor to standards bodies, enterprises, and IoT integrators when executing security programs throughout the lifecycles of connected device networks. Numerous multi-vendor ecosystems, including the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), CBRS WInnForum, and SunSpec Alliance, have already chosen Kyrio and Sectigo to manage their global PKI deployments.
- Thirdwayv: Teamed with Thirdwayv to protect smartphone and app layers from malware and wireless attacks in medical and mission-critical IoT systems, enabling rapid build-out and scale of solution development ecosystems and security management throughout device lifecycles.
- NetObjex: Formed a secured edge computing technology pact with NetObjex, helping enterprises protect against data breaches and botnet attacks by combining embedded device hardening, certificates, AI, and blockchain for a secure computing infrastructure.
- SPYRUS: Collaborated with SPYRUS to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data, and help avert ransomware attacks. The Texas A&M University System is among the early adopters, ensuring strong authenticated data encryption to protect intellectual property.
Market and Thought Leadership
During its first year, Sectigo also focused on providing resources to benefit the greater internet security ecosystem. To help the industry better protect against cyberattacks, Sectigo:
- Sponsored Let’s Encrypt and Certbot: Let’s Encrypt, a free, automated, and open CA run specifically for the benefit of the public, is now able to operate new certificate transparency (CT) log, helping to expand the number of CT logs available to all CAs. Sectigo also sponsored Certbot, an open-source software tool created by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, supporting efforts to build a more structurally private and safe internet, better protected from censorship.
- Launched Root Causes: A PKI and Security Podcast: Hosted by Sectigo CTO of IoT, Jason Soroko, and Senior Fellow, Tim Callan, Root Causes examines the important issues and breaking news driving changes in digital identity. With 50 episodes and more than 10,000 listens, the podcast features commentary about timely events and technologies impacting the cybersecurity industry.
- Published 100 Educational Resources: Sectigo’s team of veteran PKI and cybersecurity technology leaders released more than 100 resources, including white papers, case studies, on-demand webinars, podcasts, and blog posts, on topics such as quantum-resistant cryptography, enterprise use cases with PKI, PKI for DevOps, protecting against BEC email attacks, and more.
- Received Multiple 2019 Industry Awards: Sectigo solutions and executives were recognized with multiple industry awards, including the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company by Cyber Security Excellence Awards, as well as awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, including Most Innovative Chief Executive of the Year, Hot Company: Identity Management, Next Gen: “Deep Sea Phishing” and Publisher's Choice: IoT Security, among others.
About Sectigo
Sectigo provides award-winning purpose-built and automated PKI management solutions to secure websites, connected devices, applications, and digital identities. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority, trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, and more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs of securing today’s digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.
