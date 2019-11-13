ADVA unveils commercially ready disaggregated cell site gateway solution at TIP ’19

|By Business Wire
|
|November 13, 2019 07:15 AM EST
ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the commercial readiness of its disaggregated cell site gateway (DCSG) solution at the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit. Powered by ADVA’s Ensemble Activator network operating system (NOS), the integrated white box solution comes with a comprehensive bundle of installation, commissioning and monitoring services for rapid network deployment. The technology is currently on display in a 5G demo at the TIP Summit with ADVA’s software running on Edgecore’s new family of DCSG devices. The showcase highlights how mobile network operators (MNOs) now have an easy and cost-effective route to mass small cell deployment for 5G services. Already successful in a series of trials in global MNO networks, Ensemble Activator is the industry’s only true carrier-grade NOS for bare-metal switches.
“This is a landmark moment for mobile networks. Now that MNOs can leverage our DCSG solution as a simple and complete answer for evolving their infrastructure to 5G, the shackles are off. We’re empowering them to roll out widespread small cell networks in a way that’s simple, affordable and future-proof. Our technology and complete service bundle make the transition easy so that MNOs are free to focus instead on the business opportunities that 5G offers,” said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, Ethernet access, ADVA. “This TIP demo also highlights the value of openness and disaggregation in mobile networks. By enabling software to be separated from hardware, we’re giving operators the freedom to select the ideal technology combination for their needs and harness the latest and greatest innovation.”
The new DCSG solution has been engineered to TIP’s white box gateway specifications. By giving MNOs the power to move away from a closed proprietary system to an open, disaggregated and vendor-neutral infrastructure, it provides the opportunity to massively increase network efficiencies. What’s more, the new DCSG technology enables an open approach, accelerating innovation cycles and reducing CAPEX. As well as providing a NOS, protocol support, dynamic configurability, and manageability, the DCSG solution also delivers IEEE 1588 timing with optional SFP-based GNSS backup. Powered by Ensemble Activator, the DCSG technology is the second commercial offering ADVA has developed for TIP, following its successful rollout of a packet optical solution built around the Voyager optical white box.
“It’s great to see how rapidly this community has produced results. After only 12 months, our initiative has pushed DCSG technology from concept to reality and created a solution ready for deployment in live networks. With ADVA’s Ensemble Activator becoming generally available, operators have a clear roadmap to the next generation of mobile networks,” commented Luis MartinGarcia, co-lead, DCSG project group, TIP. “MNOs can now harness a complete and fully tested DCSG solution that enables them to address today’s key challenges. It opens the door to the deployment of the hundreds of thousands of cell site gateways needed to address the mobile backhaul demands of 5G.”
“What we’re presenting to the industry here at TIP ’19 is a new and innovative method of building and deploying telecom networks. We’re showcasing a way to tackle the most pressing challenges of 4G and emerging 5G mobile networks by enabling open technology choices and delivering the cost-efficiency of disaggregation. ADVA’s Ensemble Activator running on our cell site gateway family of products offers the ultimate route to lower costs and increased service flexibility,” said Matt Roman, VP, marketing and product management, Edgecore. ”The rapid success of this project is due to the close collaboration of our teams. Working together with ADVA, we’ve built an integrated technology which, when coupled with a rich set of supporting services, enables MNOs to utilize a truly cohesive open cell site solution.”
ADVA’s new DCSG solution will be on display at the TIP Summit’s LiveLab from November 13 to 14.
About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.
Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005408/en/
