|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today introduced new features to its mobile shopping app that make it even easier for consumers to discover products and design their rooms on the go. With seamless access to simple and intuitive features including a breakthrough augmented reality (AR) tool, a central hub for all camera-based features and Room Planner 3D for mobile, home inspiration is within reach from anywhere as shoppers harness the power of innovative design tools - all from the Wayfair app.
Wayfair Unveils New Mobile App Features, Makes Shopping for Home from Anywhere Easier Than Ever Before (Photo: Business Wire)
“With more than half of our customers placing orders on a mobile device, we’re thrilled to deliver powerful new tools that make shopping for home even easier, and reflect the evolution of how consumers are shopping for their homes,” said Matt Zisow, vice president of Product Management, Experience Design and Analytics at Wayfair. “With the Wayfair mobile shopping app, consumers have the flexibility to discover and visualize their favorite products among millions of options, then design their rooms from start to finish, no matter where they are.”
Wayfair’s new mobile features coincide with a complete refresh of the Wayfair app, making the entire mobile shopping experience even more seamless and uniquely tailored to every shopper's needs. Additional new features and major updates include:
- Interactive Photo for View in Room 3D – With View in Room 3D, shoppers can visualize how products will look and fit in their space, all from within their actual room through the power of AR. Now, for the first time, they can also take this experience on the go with the launch of Interactive Photo, which lets shoppers take a photo of their room and visualize multiple products even when not in their space. Interactive Photo uses breakthrough technology to understand the spatial information of the room in the image, so that shoppers can continue designing whenever inspiration strikes.
- Integrated Camera – Wayfair has put its camera-based tools at the forefront of the mobile shopping experience by making View in Room 3D and the company’s visual search feature, Search with Photo, even more easily accessible. With one click of the camera icon in the search bar of the Wayfair app, customers can toggle between camera-based features with a quick swipe, allowing them to visually search for and purchase the products they see and love with just a photo, and visualize how items will look and fit in their space.
- Room Planner 3D – Wayfair’s advanced room design tool is now available on its mobile shopping app. With Room Planner 3D, customers can create an interactive 3D room, view it from virtually every angle, and then play with a variety of styles, layouts and room dimensions, mixing and matching true-to-scale Wayfair products in their digital room.
“At Wayfair, we have always been focused on helping our customers shop for their homes with ease and confidence; technologies like AR and machine learning allow us to do this in elegant and scalable ways,” continued Zisow. “With the latest updates to the Wayfair app, we continue to push the limits of what’s possible by iterating on advanced AR and machine learning capabilities, and introducing new and innovative spatial awareness techniques to an e-commerce experience, bridging the gap between imagination and reality. With the Wayfair app, shoppers can quickly and easily transform any room in their home from anywhere.”
The newly refreshed Wayfair app is available on iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded here. Interactive Photo, Integrated Camera and Room Planner 3D for mobile are currently available on iOS.
About Wayfair
Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.
The Wayfair family of sites includes:
- Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
- Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
- AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
- Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
- Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.
Wayfair generated $8.6 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,000 people.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT