Grid Dynamics Announces Combination with ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. to Become Publicly Listed Company

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Grid Dynamics International, Inc. (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CTAC) (“ChaSerg”), a special purpose acquisition company led by Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Carney and President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Benhamou. Upon completion of the combination, Grid Dynamics will become a Nasdaq-listed public company, with an anticipated initial equity market capitalization of approximately $515 million based on a stock price of $10.00 per share. Immediately upon consummation of the transaction, ChaSerg will change its name to “Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.”
Grid Dynamics Investment Highlights:
- Leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation for Fortune 1000 companies
- Large and rapidly growing market opportunity estimated to exceed $750 billion by 2025, with current addressable market in excess of $100 billion
- Strong technical expertise in the rapidly growing fields of artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cloud computing, microservices, and DevOps
- Stable and predictable business model driven by high value, high impact services and a proven track-record of growth with existing and new customers
- Demonstrated ability to attract, train, and retain top-digital engineers
- Globally integrated delivery model leveraging close collaboration with clients and optimized staffing to ensure superior client ROI and an efficient cost structure
- Proven platform with multiple avenues for continued growth
-
Compelling financial profile:
- Estimated 2019 revenue of $116-$117 million and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $23.6-$24.3 million
- 2015 - 2019E organic revenue CAGR of ~30%, and 20%+ adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA margin
- Superior 2018 revenue per employee of $93,000 per year, approximately 50% higher than publicly traded peers including EPAM Systems, Endava PLC and Globant SA.
- Demonstrated growth and retention of top accounts resulting in an expected two and a half times increase in spend of top 10 clients over the past 5 years
- Highly experienced and cohesive management team led by Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics
Lloyd Carney, CEO of ChaSerg, stated, “After a thorough search process, in which we conducted a comprehensive analysis of multiple potential business combinations, Grid Dynamics stood above the rest as an ideal partner that we believe could deliver the best long-term shareholder value. Leonard and the entire management team have built a truly impressive organization, establishing Grid Dynamics as a market leading provider of digital transformation services. Their impressive blue-chip client base and the number of long-standing and growing relationships they have nurtured is a testament to their leading capabilities, unique delivery model, and client-centric culture underpinned by an employee base of leading digital engineers. Furthermore, Grid Dynamics’ attractive financial profile and multiple avenues for growth in a rapidly expanding market give us great confidence in their long-term growth strategy.”
Mr. Carney continued, “With an implied initial enterprise value of approximately 13 times Grid Dynamics’ estimated 2020 adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, we view this transaction as attractive when compared with the company’s publicly traded peers, which currently trade at an average 2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 22 times. We are thrilled to help facilitate Grid Dynamics’ listing on the Nasdaq, and excited to partner with Leonard and the rest of the team as they continue to grow as a public company.”
Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics, stated, “Today’s announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our company’s history. The digital economy is profoundly changing the way we access information, goods and services, and as a result, challenging how businesses are currently structured and how their business models function. As a result, virtually every major enterprise across every industry is exploring digital transformation to remain competitive. At Grid Dynamics, our focus has always been exclusively on enabling our clients’ digital transformation journeys through technology consulting and high quality engineering, with the goal of helping our clients achieve their most critical business objectives. We are thrilled to be entering into this transaction with ChaSerg to become a publicly traded company. With access to new sources of capital and liquidity, Grid Dynamics will be able to address our client’s need better than ever before, and I am honored to be leading our organization as we continue to grow.”
Following the completion of the business combination, the combined company will continue to be led by Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics. In addition, Lloyd Carney and Eric Benhamou will join Grid Dynamics’ Board of Directors.
Summary of Transaction
Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the business combination will be effected through a merger pursuant to which Grid Dynamics will be acquired by a subsidiary of ChaSerg and become a publicly traded entity under the name “Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.”
Assuming no redemptions by the public stockholders of ChaSerg, the balance of the approximately $224 million in cash held in ChaSerg’s trust account will be used to pay the existing Grid Dynamics shareholders cash consideration of $130 million. The remainder of the consideration payable to the existing Grid Dynamics shareholders will consist of approximately 25.5 million shares of ChaSerg common stock. In addition, Grid Dynamics is expected to add approximately $80 million of cash at close, net of transaction expenses and fees, which may be used for acquisitions or other strategic priorities.
The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both Grid Dynamics and ChaSerg. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by stockholders and certain other conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.
Additional information about the business combination will be provided in a preliminary proxy statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will be available at the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Cantor Fitzgerald and William Blair are acting as capital markets advisors to ChaSerg. Latham & Watkins LLP and Ellenoff, Grossman and Schole are serving as legal counsel to ChaSerg. Covington Associates LLC is acting as financial advisor to Grid Dynamics. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. are acting as legal counsel to Grid Dynamics. Reed Smith Richards Butler, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Automated Systems Holdings Limited.
Conference Call Information
At 11:00 AM ET on November 13, 2019, Grid Dynamics and ChaSerg will host a joint conference call to discuss the business combination with the investment community. Hosting the call will be Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics, Lloyd Carney, CEO of ChaSerg, and Eric Benhamou, President and CFO of ChaSerg.
For those who wish to participate, the domestic toll-free access number is 1-877-270-2148 (access code: “Grid Dynamics call”), or for international callers, 1-412-902-6510 (access code: “Grid Dynamics call”). A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (access code: 10136718), or for international callers, 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 10136718).
A webcast of the call, along with this press release and the investor presentation, can be accessed at: https://chasergtechnology.com/
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics is a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations. We work in close collaboration with our clients on digital transformation initiatives that span strategy consulting, early prototypes and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. We help organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences using deep expertise in emerging technology, top global engineering talent, lean software development practices, and a high-performance product culture. Our secret sauce is in applying emergent technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, Big Data and DevOps to enable digital transformation across the enterprise. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with over a thousand technologists located in engineering delivery centers throughout the US, Central and Eastern Europe, Grid Dynamics is known for architecting and delivering some of the largest digital transformation programs in the retail, technology and financial sectors to help its clients win market share, shorten time to market and reduce costs of digital operations on a massive scale. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, visit www.griddynamics.com, or follow us on Twitter @GridDynamics.
About ChaSerg
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While our efforts to identify a target business may span many industries and regions around the world, we intend to focus our search for prospects within the technology industry. ChaSerg is led by Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Carney and President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Benhamou.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Grid Dynamics believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding Grid Dynamics’ business and results of operations. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not in conformity with GAAP, we urge you to review Grid Dynamics’ audited financial statements that will be filed with the SEC in ChaSerg's proxy statement. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by Grid Dynamics as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”), and excludes Stock-Based Compensation Expense and Transaction Expense, which may not be calculated consistently among other companies applying similar reporting measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or as a measure of liquidity.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of ChaSerg and Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning: ChaSerg’s and Grid Dynamics’s expectations with respect to future performance, market size and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”); the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the Business Combination; and the timing of the completion of the Business Combination.
These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside ChaSerg’s and Grid Dynamics’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement or could otherwise cause the Business Combination to fail to close; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ChaSerg and Grid Dynamics following the execution of the Merger Agreement and the Business Combination; (iii) any inability to complete the Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of ChaSerg or other conditions to closing in the Merger Agreement; (iv) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the Business Combination; (v) the inability to maintain the listing of the shares of common stock of the post-acquisition company on The Nasdaq Stock Market following the Business Combination; (vi) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; (vii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (viii) costs related to the Business Combination; (ix) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (x) the possibility that Grid Dynamics or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties indicated in ChaSerg’s filings with the SEC.
ChaSerg cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. ChaSerg cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ChaSerg does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect ChaSerg, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of ChaSerg’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in Part II, Item 1A of ChaSerg’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Business Combination. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.
Important Information for Investors and Stockholders
In connection with the proposed transaction, ChaSerg intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be sent or given to the stockholders of ChaSerg and will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. ChaSerg’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the proxy statement in connection with ChaSerg’s solicitation of proxies for the meeting of stockholders to be held to approve the transaction because the proxy statement will contain important information about the proposed transaction. When available, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to ChaSerg’s stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the transaction. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Participants in the Solicitation
ChaSerg and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of ChaSerg’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. ChaSerg stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of ChaSerg in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. Additional information will be available in the definitive proxy statement when it becomes available.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005184/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT