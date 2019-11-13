RIZE begins Commercial Shipments of XRIZE, World’s First Office-Friendly Full-Color and Composite Industrial 3D Printer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 08:05 AM EST
RIZE, Inc., a Boston, USA-based, next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to bringing Industrial 3DPrinting to all, announced today that it has begun commercial shipments of its XRIZE™ industrial 3D printer. Purpose-built for an office or field environment, XRIZE empower users throughout the enterprise to accelerate innovation, compress time to market and reduce part costs.
XRIZE is the world’s first true color industrial 3D printer that prints functional parts in vivid colors with safe operations, using non-toxic and recyclable materials. With an ability to create intelligent parts with color, graphics, logos, instructions and QR codes, XRIZE users now can build new levels of trust and traceability in manufacturing processes. RIZE materials emit zero VOCs, enabling customers to scale from engineering to production floor accelerating adoption across the enterprise.
RIZE’s breakthrough technology is made possible with next generation of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) - Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD), the company’s unique and patented hybrid process that combines industrial material extrusion and functional ink jetting. While a part is being built with RIZIUM material through extrusion, an industrial printhead jets RIZIUM release ink, making for fast & easy support removal, while maintaining superior surface finish on all supported surfaces. Jetting also enables the indelible application of voxel-level vibrant, full-color CMYK Inks for a range of new applications.
Since RIZE announced the XRIZE in late 2018, the printer was named one of six 2019 New Equipment Digest (NED) Innovation Award winners based on “game-changing” criteria. XRIZE was the only 3D printer to receive this distinction. According to NED, “The 2019 class of NED Innovation Award winners redefine their markets for a smarter, more efficient manufacturing world.”
The first and only all-in-one office-friendly color and composite 3D printer, XRIZE provides exceptional value for customers by delivering unparalleled flexibility, reliability and repeatability of applications across prototyping, tooling and end use/service applications in manufacturing, package design, AEC, consumer products and medicine. XRIZE saves existing users the cost of purchasing multiple printers to achieve similar capabilities and expands the use of additive manufacturing technology to an entirely new set of users.”
“The XRIZE 3D printer is a game changer in the industry,” said Andy Kalambi, President and CEO of RIZE Inc. “XRIZE brings full color into the mainstream to expand applications across many industries and expand usage of 3D Printing across many users – engineering, sales and marketing, production and service. We retain our focus on safety and simplicity to ensure that both new and expert users can join the 3D Printing revolution.”
RIZE is showcasing the XRIZE full-color 3D printer at FORMNEXT 2019 in Frankfurt, November 19 – 22 in Hall 12.1, Stand F11.
About RIZE
RIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.
RIZE™ first product, RIZE™ ONE released in 2017, has become the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions.
RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including being named as an one of the IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005191/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT