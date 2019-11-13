GameWorks, Inc. to Open in Downtown Norfolk, Va.

|By Business Wire
November 13, 2019
GameWorks, Inc., an esports and entertainment company providing experiences for millennials, teens and families, announced today the Company will relocate its Chesapeake, Va. venue to Norfolk. The new GameWorks Norfolk is expected to open in spring 2020 at MacArthur Center, located in downtown Norfolk and managed by Starwood Retail Partners.
The 19,000 square-foot GameWorks Norfolk will be centered around esports, featuring a large, state-of-the-art esports lounge along with an expansive game floor. GameWorks Norfolk will unveil new-to-Norfolk entertainment options, coupled with its full-service Modern American dining and bar offering, The Works Kitchen at GameWorks.
The GameWorks Chesapeake team will have the opportunity to relocate to the new location, and additional employment options will also become available.
“GameWorks is well-known for its emphasis on esports and dedication to delivering experiences gamers most enjoy,” said Laurie Paquette, senior vice president of Starwood Retail Partners, which operates MacArthur Center. “We know our shoppers, visitors and tourists will flock to play as well as watch the many esports tournaments that will take place here, and take part in billiards, arcade games and more. We’re pleased to welcome GameWorks; it is a unique and exciting addition to MacArthur Center’s more than 120 stores and restaurants.”
“Norfolk is a growing major metropolitan area, ideal for the GameWorks concept. With our increased focus on esports and offering of the most in-demand game titles as well as our diverse game floor, the latest arcade games and eclectic chef-inspired branded restaurant concept, GameWorks appeals to many demographic ranges. MacArthur Center is the perfect location, where we will be well-positioned not only as a prime destination spot but also strategically located,” said Philip N. Kaplan, chairman and chief executive officer at GameWorks.
“Eight universities and four community colleges are nearby, an ideal audience for the entertainment experience GameWorks affords its guests. The East Coast is a vital and booming market for GameWorks and one in which we will look to continue to expand. With the opening of GameWorks Norfolk, we will further fortify our relationship with Starwood as some of our other venues are located in Starwood properties. They will continue to be a valuable component of our continued growth,” Kaplan explained.
About MacArthur Center
MacArthur Center, located on Monticello Avenue in downtown Norfolk, features one million square feet of retail offerings, including the region’s flagship Dillard’s department store. Shoppers can explore more than 120 stores including Apple, Michael Kors and Fink’s Jewelers. Entertainment and dining options occupy approximately 25 percent of the tenant mix.
MacArthur Center offers Live 360°, an interactive program of classes, demonstrations, workshops and more allowing the community to actively engage around their interests. For more information, visit ShopMacarthur.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About GameWorks, Inc.
GameWorks, Inc., an esports and entertainment company providing experiences for millennials, teens and families, operates from seven locations nationwide, including those in Virginia - Chesapeake, Denver - Northfield/Stapleton, Las Vegas - Town Square, Minneapolis - Mall of America, Cincinnati - Newport on the Levee (Ky.), Chicago - Schaumburg and Seattle - Downtown. A new GameWorks is scheduled to open in Silicon Valley in winter 2020. Each action-packed location ranges, on average, from between 20-30,000 square feet and features approximately 140 of the most popular arcade and video games.
GameWorks is recognized nationally for its esports emphasis. All venues have modern, high-tech and high-touch esports lounges. GameWorks created an atmosphere designed to meet the comfort and optimum performance of gamers. Each full-service, premium GameWorks esports lounge is equipped with, on average, 20-40 PCs and consoles and an extensive library of approximately 100 of the most popular, up-to-date video games. Venues host hundreds of tournaments and events, attracting tens of thousands of guests annually, who participate, play socially or are spectators. Other interactive activities, ranging from laser tag, billiards and other special attractions, are at various locations. Every location features The Works Kitchen at GameWorks, a new, eclectic, chef-driven restaurant concept that takes a Modern American spin on bar classics.
GameWorks also operates TableTop Tap House, a top-rated restaurant, sports bar and social game hall serving modern American tavern-style food and drinks in San Francisco.
For more information, please visit www.gameworks.com, or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
