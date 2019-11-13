theScore esports YouTube Channel Reaches One Million Subscribers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore”) announced today that its competitive gaming content offering ‘theScore esports’ has now passed one million subscribers on its industry-leading YouTube channel.
The milestone is a result of the channel’s strategy to break-down the barriers that often make the subject of esports inaccessible for many, producing content for both hardcore and casual gaming fans alike through the largest dedicated esports content team anywhere. More than 30 content creators produce up to eight videos each week across theScore esports’ popular franchises, including “The Story Of”, “Esports Shorts” and “Don’t @ Me”, which routinely reach six-to-seven figure viewership within days of publishing.
WATCH: Thank You For One Million Subs!
Featuring dynamic video storytelling and a nimble approach to content development, the channel delivers the biggest news and features from across competitive gaming. theScore esports team also works directly with major brands — most recently entertainment company Ubisoft and technology company Nvidia — to deliver custom content and strategic integrations.
“We’re incredibly proud of our growth rate and the success we’ve found across theScore esports’ video franchises,” said Aubrey Levy, VP of Content & Marketing at theScore. “Our focus is on producing premium video storytelling that is equally entertaining and approachable for all levels of fandom. We’re thrilled at how audiences have responded to our content, and we thank our loyal fanbase for all of their support in helping us hit one million subscribers.
“As we’ve already seen through our recent partnerships with Ubisoft and Nvidia, the reach and engagement of our video content has also created exciting opportunities for brands. Through our in-house team of esports industry experts and content creators, theScore esports is the perfect partner for those looking to engage with a large and highly-coveted audience of competitive gaming fans.”
theScore esports has quickly developed an unparalleled following as a leading trusted and independent media outlet, providing competitive gaming fans globally with unrivaled access and insight into the titles, leagues, players, and personalities they love. In Q4 F2019 (June – August 2019), theScore esports achieved a new quarterly record of 85 million total video views, representing year-over-year growth of 157%, with its subscriber growth trajectory substantially outpacing other major esports and traditional sports channels on YouTube.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Score Media and Gaming Inc.
Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s mobile sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.
Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement
Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form and Short-form Prospectus as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005083/en/
