Fitbit Enhances Smartwatch Experience with OS Update, Debuts Best Heart Rate Tracking Yet for Versa 2, and Delivers Expanded Premium Features

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) today announced several new software updates, bringing advancements to its popular smartwatches and Fitbit Premium membership service1 so you can put your health and fitness goals front and center this holiday season and into the new year. The release of OS 4.1 for its smartwatches powers new sleep features and greater functionality right from your wrist. Fitbit Versa 2TM will boast an enriched always-on display mode,2 expanded capabilities for Amazon Alexa Built-in3 and a new advanced heart rate algorithm featuring the best tracking yet, all while giving you 6+ days of battery life4 to make the most of your days (and nights).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005253/en/

New Fitbit OS4.1 delivers updated smartwatch experience (Photo: Business Wire)

Fitbit is also continuing to roll out new content and tools to enhance your Fitbit Premium membership, including a personal wellness report, developed in consultation with leading medical professionals from institutions like University of California, Los Angeles and University of California, San Francisco. In addition, over the coming months, Fitbit will be rolling out new programs, challenges and wellness content, plus workouts from popular brands like Daily Burn, Down Dog, Gaiam, POPSUGAR and Whil.

“Staying motivated to maintain your health and fitness routine is really hard around the holidays. We’re focused on making it more achievable through a combination of affordable devices, engaging software and our Premium membership to help you stay on track,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. “The new FitbitOS update and added Premium features give users even more support with innovative smartwatch tools, fresh workouts, new programs and more, setting users up for success going into the new year.”

More essentials, right on your wrist

The OS 4.1 update brings highly-anticipated features announced with Versa 2 to Fitbit Ionic™ as well as the entire Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches. Among the latest in Fitbit’s innovative sleep tools, OS 4.1 delivers smart wake, a silent on-device alarm you can set to wake you with subtle vibrations at an optimal time in your sleep cycle so you can start your day feeling more refreshed.5 You’ll also receive your nightly Sleep Score on-device, giving you a glanceable view of the quality of your night’s rest6 alongside all of your sleep stats and data.

OS 4.1 goes even further to help you maximize your day, adding more innovative new features that provide enhanced functionality and improved usability. The new agenda app will help you take on the day to live your best life and help manage your daily schedule on-the-go. One of the most requested updates, the new clock face switcher, lets you store up to five of your favorite clock faces from nearly 4,0007 available in the Fitbit App Gallery directly on-device so you can quickly and easily swap clock faces to match your outfit, your activity or mood. A new five-star rating system has been updated within the Fitbit App Gallery, allowing users to rate and recommend their favorite apps and clock faces with the Fitbit user community.

Specific to Versa 2 users, Fitbit has doubled-down to enrich the recently-launched always-on display mode to deliver five additional clock face options. Now in color, these feature full health and fitness stats, with faster transitions between always-on and active views, all powered by the device’s AMOLED display, touting a 2+ day battery life. In fact, the battery life is so strong on Versa 2 that even when it’s in always-on display mode, it lasts more than double what that other smartwatch does, so you can keep tracking vs. charging.8 Amazon Alexa Built-in functionality has also been expanded for Versa 2 users so you can use your voice to start any of the now 20 exercises9 from your wrist.10 For example, you can ask Alexa to start a run with Fitbit11 and automatically start tracking against your personal fitness goals and daily activities.12

Known for long battery life across all its devices, when you do finally need to charge, a new feature will kick-in to notify you when your battery is running low13 and automatically disable select features so your smartwatch can stay on your wrist, not the charger. That means you can do even more, 24/7, so even when you’re sleeping, your fitness companion is working hard for you to track your stats and equip you with useful information about your health and wellness. These updates, along with the full suite of Versa 2 features like 24/7 heart rate tracking, connected GPS, swimproof design, the Spotify app and Fitbit Pay™ are available across all Fitbit smartwatches.14

Advanced heart rate algorithm uses machine learning to deliver best tracking yet

Fitbit’s advanced 24/7 PurePulse® heart rate tracking keeps users motivated and informed with an easy way to track your heart rate throughout the day. The technology also powers essential Fitbit features, such as Sleep Stages and Cardio Fitness Score, that provide you with deeper insights into your overall health and fitness.

Today Fitbit is announcing it has been working on a highly innovative algorithm that will deliver the best heart rate tracking experience yet on a Fitbit device to Versa 2 as part of the OS 4.1 software update. The new PurePulse algorithm, designed in-house by Fitbit R&D experts, uses machine learning to recognize the unique signature of heart rate in the optical sensor, leading to higher accuracy overall.

Even more information, support and motivation with Fitbit Premium

Fitbit is continuing to expand its Premium paid membership service15 that’s available now to millions of users in 17 markets across the globe with a new wellness report, an expanded library of new workouts from third parties, and more motivational tools like new guided programs and activity challenges over the next few months to help support and guide you in reaching your unique health goals.

With your new, personalized wellness report, you can view an in-depth analysis of your Fitbit activity, sleep, heart rate and weight trend data for the previous 30 days or past year for long-time users.16 You can share this with your healthcare professional, personal trainer or nutritionist to review your health trends over time, to better identify a potential health issue or help manage ongoing conditions. The reports were developed in consultation with a variety of clinicians and incorporates feedback from leading medical professionals from UCLA and UCSF. This was to ensure the report is valuable to medical professionals, and provides a more holistic overview of a person’s overall health and wellness data outside the doctor’s office, so you can take control of your health and have more informed conversations with your care team. Learn more about the wellness report here.

Premium’s library of thousands of workouts has also expanded with exciting new offerings from popular brands. This includes a variety of workouts from the energetic and motivational trainers at Daily Burn and POPSUGAR, alongside yoga sessions from Down Dog and Yoga Studio by Gaiam focused on strength, flexibility, balance and restoration. Premium members also gain access to a new “mindfulness” section in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app, with a variety of mindfulness and meditation sessions and mini-courses from Whil, as well as breathing exercises and soothing audio tracks designed to help you wind down and get ready for bed.

Premium continues to add new programs, like Kick Your Salt Habit and Habits for Restful Sleep, designed to provide additional support and motivation along your health and wellness journey. New adaptive, collaborative and customizable challenges and games are coming to Premium in the next few months. These include an All for One challenge to work with your family and friends toward a shared goal, a Custom Challenge where you choose a specific activity and duration to compete against and an interactive game of Get Fit Bingo where the first to complete a row or pattern of activities wins.

FitbitOS 4.1 will begin rolling out to Fitbit smartwatch users the first week of December, just in time for the holidays to stay on track with goals, and as you look ahead to set new ones in 2020. Fitbit Premium members can already access and enjoy many of the latest updates, with the rest rolling out on an ongoing basis in the coming months.

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones, and Fitbit Aria family of smart scales. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest databases of activity, exercise and sleep data and Fitbit’s leading health and fitness social network, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, uses your unique data to deliver actionable guidance and coaching in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties including, among other things, statements regarding the future availability of Fitbit Premium, including the availability of new programs, challenges, games, wellness content and workouts; the future availability of the other product advancements and features or services described in this release, including potential health insights and analyses; the future potential of the product features or services described in this release; our ability to attract new users; and our ability to help users manage or improve their health and wellness. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate, including competition from much larger technology companies; any inability to successfully develop and introduce new products, features, and services or enhance existing products, features, and services; product liability issues, security breaches or other defects; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

_________________________________________ 1 Content and features subject to change. English only. 2 Always on Display requires more frequent charging. 3 Not available in all countries. See fitbit.com/voice. 4 Varies with use and other factors. Always-on display provides 2+ day battery life, requires more frequent charging. 5 Smart wake uses machine learning to wake you during an optimal time of your sleep cycle while in light or REM sleep within a 30-minute interval prior to the start of your set alarm. 6 Sleep Score is available in the Fitbit app or on-device for all devices with PurePulse continuous wrist-based heart rate. 7 Number of clock faces available vary per smartwatch: Ionic (3,275), Versa2: (3,960), Versa (4,484), and Versa Lite (3,615). 8 As compared to the Apple Watch Series 5 which claims a battery life of up to 18 hours. 9 All 20 Exercise Modes can be enabled on-device through the Exercise App. 10 English and German only. Additional languages to follow. Amazon account and Alexa app with Fitbit skill enabled required, phone must be nearby 11 Amazon Alexa not available in all countries, see fitbit.com/voice. Amazon account and app required, phone must be nearby. 12 Goal based coming soon. 13 Activated when battery reaches 8% remaining. 14 Fitbit IonicTM has built-in GPS. Fitbit devices are water resistant to 50m. Premium Spotify subscription required. Not available in all countries. Fitbit VersaTM Lite Edition does not support Fitbit Pay. Payment availability at fitbit.com/fitbit-pay/banks. 15 Content and features subject to change. English only. 16 Must have used a Fitbit device for at least thirty days. Some data requires a hard-rate enabled device. For weight tracking, connect and sync your Fitbit scale or log your weight in the app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005253/en/