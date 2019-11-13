White Ops Appoints Google Sales Executive, Jim Jansen, to Vice President of Global Sales

|By Business Wire
White Ops, the global leader in bot mitigation, today announced the appointment of Jim Jansen, formerly Head of Industry, Google Marketing Platform, US Sales, to Vice President of Global Sales at White Ops. In his new role, Jansen will lead worldwide sales of the White Ops Advertising Integrity and Marketing Integrity divisions, working to extend the company’s leadership in protecting the world’s largest internet platforms, DSPs, SSPs, publishers, and brands from sophisticated bot attacks.
“Today, organizations and enterprises across all regions and industries are being targeted by sophisticated bots. Cybercriminals are mastering how to make millions of sophisticated bots look and act like humans when they click on ads, visit websites, fill out forms, take over accounts, and commit payment fraud. Business leaders are looking for solutions that will help them not only stop bot-based attacks but also prevent them,” said Tamer Hassan, Co-founder and CEO at White Ops. “Jim will play a pivotal role in helping us accelerate our growth across the globe. He has a successful track record in building fast growth organizations and has extensive leadership experience focused on global sales and transforming businesses. We are excited to have Jim join our team at an amazing time in our company.”
Jansen brings more than two decades of sales leadership and general management experience to the White Ops team. During his most recent tenure at Google, he successfully grew revenue from $50 million to $500 million in five years, transformed client relationships, and evolved clients’ operating models.
“I am delighted to join a company whose mission is to protect the integrity of the internet, and our customers, by verifying the humanity of more than one trillion interactions per week and disrupting the economics of cybercrime,” said Jim Jansen, VP of Global Sales at White Ops. “White Ops’ latest Bot Baseline Report found that in 2019 alone, economic losses due to sophisticated bot fraud will total $5.8 billion globally. I look forward to developing and implementing strategies that will help White Ops increase its global footprint and continue to add customer value in both domestic and international markets. Creating an internet that is safe, trustworthy, and, most of all, human is a mission very close to my heart.”
Prior to joining White Ops, Jansen served as the Head of Industry, US Sales at Google. In this role, he led the Google Marketing Platforms sales team in the US and transformed global operating models. He also initiated and led a global cross-functional project to increase Google’s organizational effectiveness for globally operating partners. Jansen began his career at Google in 2007, substantially growing revenues in each of his roles. As the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Equity Ventures Netherlands B.V., he ran a private equity boutique in Europe targeting medium-sized producers of consumer goods and was the rainmaker. Prior, at Unilever, he grew market leadership of hair-care and household cleaning categories in Europe, scoping tens of millions in revenue.
Jansen also serves as a supporter for The Ocean Cleanup, helping to enable a global roll out. He is committed to the fight against ALS, receiving the Michael P. Beier Award in 2017 from Wings over Wall Street, a New York-based charity. Jansen holds a Masters of Law degree from Leiden University in the Netherlands.
For more information about White Ops, please visit: https://www.whiteops.com
About White Ops
White Ops is the global leader in bot mitigation. We protect more than 200 enterprises - including the largest internet platforms - from sophisticated bots by verifying the humanity of more than one trillion online interactions every week. The most sophisticated bots look and act like humans when they click on ads, visit websites, fill out forms, take over accounts, and commit payment fraud. We stop them. To learn more, visit www.whiteops.com.
