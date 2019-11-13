Forget the Frenzy. T-Mobile Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with BOGO Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 and More

|By Business Wire
|
November 13, 2019 09:11 AM EST
Ho, Ho, Ho, it’s an early T-Mo BOGO! The holidays are around the corner, and to kick off all that merriment, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is unwrapping the holiday deals early and bringing back that day-after-Thanksgiving zen. Starting Friday, November 15, T-Mobile customers can score FREE smartphones with BOGOs on Samsung and LG … plus more FREE tablets, watches and smartphones with bill credits when customers add a new line on a qualifying plan.
“At T-Mobile, we want you to enjoy your holidays, not spend them stressing and waiting in long lines, so we’re starting our deals early this year, and we went big … like FREE Samsung smartphones big,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We can’t do anything about how crazy the holidays are, but we can cut your shopping stress with loads of early deals … so you can cross everyone off your lists early, kick back and binge some Netflix holiday movies with me!”
Samsung Smartphone BOGO
Starting Friday, November 15, customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S105G, Note10 or Note10+ can get another one FREE with monthly bill credits when they join T-Mobile and activate both new smartphones or add a voice line on an existing qualifying rate plan. Talk about a happy holiday!
And with a new smartphone on Magenta, customers get the industry’s best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, and free scam protection options to fight robocalls. Customers also score weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays along with industry-leading travel benefits.
Smartphones for Everyone on Your List
T-Mobile also has deals on other popular smartphones, including:
- Buy one LG G8 ThinQ and get a second FREE via monthly bill credits.
- Get a Motorola moto e6, Motorola moto g7 power, REVVLRY, Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG Aristo 4+ or LG K40 FREE with monthly bill credits when you activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan.
Smartwatches and Tablets
And, starting Friday, customers can grab one Samsung Galaxy Watch and get a second of equal or lesser value free with monthly bill credits when you add a line. Or get another popular smartwatch and take $200 off a second one, with monthly bill credits. Cover every wrist on your list with this deal, because it’s good for up to 12 watches total, and it’s for all new and existing customers who add a smartwatch line.
Plus:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on us with monthly bill credits with the activation of a new 6GB or higher mobile internet plan.
- Get 50% off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with monthly bill credits with the activation of a new 6GB or higher mobile internet plan.
T-Mobile’s Expanded Network
600 MHz is T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful signal – no signal goes farther or is more reliable. And in just the last three years, T-Mobile added more than 1,000,000 square miles of new LTE coverage – an area bigger than all 26 states east of the Mississippi River. At the same time, the Un-carrier added 25,000 towers and cell sites and hired more than 3,000 engineers. The result is a network that covers 326 million people, almost everyone in the country. The Un-carrier has invested billions to make it all possible, and now T-Mobile’s getting ready to launch the country’s first nationwide 5G network on December 6th.
T-Mobile’s holiday offers begin Friday, November 15. For more information on all the Un-carrier’s offers, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
Limited time offers; subject to change. During congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds. Device offers via 24 bill credits with finance agreement(s): if you cancel your line before receiving 24 credits, your remaining device balance will become due, if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly payments (for smartphone offers only). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying service & credit required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active & in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Example pricing: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB, $0 down + $50/mo x 24 mos. Pre-credit price $1,199.99, 0% APR. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. 600 MHz: Capable device required. No signal is more reliable (traveling far and deep) than 600 MHz.
