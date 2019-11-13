NXT Factory kündigt auf der Formnext 2019 den kommerziellen Start von QLS350 in Zusammenarbeit mit Evonik im Bereich neuer Materialien an

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 09:21 AM EST
NXT Factory, ein Pionier in der Entwicklung des Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS™) für die Hochgeschwindigkeitsproduktion von Thermoplastteilen, gab heute die kommerzielle Einführung seiner 3D-Produktionsplattform QLS350 bekannt. Diese vereint ein neues Maß an Automatisierung und Produktionsgeschwindigkeit mit digitaler Doppelvorhersagbarkeit und integrierter Qualitätssensorik für Kunden mit Serienfertigung und Dienstleister. Um das Angebot an Polymeren für die Produktion zu erweitern, hat NXT Factory eine strategische Zusammenarbeit mit dem Polymerhersteller und -innovator Evonik geschlossen, um die Leistung und Reichweite von Endkomponentenanwendungen für Kunden mit dem QLS350-System zu verbessern.
NXT Factory plant, seine 3D-Produktionsplattform QLS350 mit kontinuierlichem Live-Druck auf der Formnext am XponentialWorks-Stand B21 in Halle 11 der Frankfurter Messe zu demonstrieren. Die NXT Factory lädt Fachleute, qualifizierte Wiederverkäufer und strategische Partner ein, die Leistungsfähigkeit und das Potenzial dieser neuen Klasse von Produktionsdruckern aus erster Hand zu erleben. Kommen Sie und überzeugen Sie sich. Die Pressemappe finden Sie hier.
Der QLS350 basiert auf dem firmeneigenen Multi-Laserdruck und der autonomen Druckkammer von NXT Factory, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, rund um die Uhr Industrie 4.0-Funktionen lichtlos zu nutzen. Der QLS350 wurde für höhere Betriebstemperaturen und breitere Sinterfenster entwickelt und kann problemlos eine breite Palette von Polyamidpulvern verarbeiten, die für die Lieferkette zugelassen sind, einschließlich PA12 und PA6-6. Der Technologie-Stack von NXT Factory ermöglicht das selektive Lasersintern von Prototypenteilen, um Produktionsleistung und -volumen wirtschaftlich zu serialisieren.
„Wir sind stolz darauf, unsere QLS350 Additive Factory auf der Formnext kommerziell auf den Markt zu bringen und eine neue Kategorie der digitalen Fertigung einzuführen“, sagte Kuba Graczyk, CEO von NXT Factory. „Wir sind fest entschlossen, unseren Kunden bei der Bewältigung ihrer vielfältigen Fertigungsanforderungen zu helfen, indem wir als erste ein vollautomatisches, schnelles und lichtloses Industriesystem liefern, das auf unseren Materialallianzen mit Evonik, dem anerkannten Pionier und Marktführer auf diesem Gebiet, beruht.“
„Die neue Technologie von NXT Factory bietet weitere Möglichkeiten für unsere Polymerformulierungen und passt perfekt zu unseren gebrauchsfertigen Materialien sowie zur strategischen Materialentwicklung. Unser Ziel ist es, in Zusammenarbeit mit Kunden und Partnern neue Materialsysteme bereitzustellen, um den Markt für 3D-Druckmaterialien weiter zu diversifizieren und in Richtung Serienproduktion zu bringen“, sagte Thomas Große-Puppendahl, Leiter der Abteilung für additive Fertigung und Wachstum bei Evonik.
Das neue Additive Manufacturing Cluster (AMC) fungiert gleichzeitig als Kundenerlebniszentrum
NXT Factory baut sein erstes Kundenerlebniszentrum auf der Grundlage seines Additive Manufacturing Clusters (AMC) auf dem XponentialWorks-Campus in Ventura, Kalifornien. Das erste seiner Art, AMC, wird aus drei QLS350-Druckern und sieben autonomen Druckkammern bestehen. Der Cluster wird mit automatisierten Pulverhandhabungs- und -managementsystemen ausgestattet, die aus Aufbrechen, Mischen und Auffrischen bestehen. AMC soll Kunden dabei unterstützen, die Einführung von QLS in allen Phasen ihrer additiven Aktivitäten zu beschleunigen, vom Produktdesign bis zur Produktion.
NXT Factory plant, in die nötige Infrastruktur zu investieren, um das unbegrenzte Potenzial seiner QLS-Plattform zu demonstrieren. AMC wird Kunden auch dabei unterstützen, zu simulieren, wie ihre Produktion nach Fertigstellung aussehen würde. Für Wiederverkäufer und Kunden sowie Außendiensttechniker im Bereich Maschinenbetrieb, Materialien und Software wird es auch als Schulungszentrum von NXT Factory dienen, in dem praktische Schulungen angeboten werden.
Neue Materialien von Evonik
NXT Factory arbeitet mit Evonik zusammen, um sein führendes Portfolio an gebrauchsfertigen Materialien sofort zu integrieren und maßgeschneiderte Materialien für andere geschäftskritische und anspruchsvolle Anwendungsfälle in der Produktion zu entwickeln. Das QLS-System von NXT Factory verfügt über eine abnehmbare Druckkammer, die in ein autonom geführtes Fahrzeug integriert ist. Durch das Abnehmen der Kammer vom Drucker können die Kühlung und das Pulvermanagement außerhalb des Druckers erfolgen, wodurch die Produktivität und die Auslastung der Assets erheblich verbessert werden. QLS350 ist für die problemlose Verarbeitung von Hochtemperaturmaterialien wie PA6.13 ausgelegt, die NXT Factory und Evonik Anfang 2020 auf den Markt bringen möchten.
Über NXT Factory
NXT Factory leistet Pionierarbeit und treibt die Entwicklung des Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS™) voran, einer Technologie, mit der Thermoplaste in überzeugender Geschwindigkeit und Größe additiv hergestellt werden. Das Unternehmen vermarktet Hochgeschwindigkeitsadditivsysteme in Industriequalität, um das traditionelle Spritzgussverfahren von Kunststoffteilen im Maßstab zu ersetzen. NXT Factory ist der Ansicht, dass Produkte, die derzeit im Spritzgussverfahren hergestellt werden, mit der proprietären QLS™-Technologie von NXT Factory besser, schneller und kostengünstiger hergestellt werden können. Unser Ziel ist es, den Übergang der additiven Fertigung vom schnellen Prototypenbau zur industriellen Stärke zu beschleunigen. Wir stehen auf den Schultern der großartigsten Männer und Frauen, denen es gelungen ist, die additive Fertigung, wie wir sie heute kennen, erfolgreich voranzutreiben, und ehren sie, indem wir ihre Lehren in eine exponentielle additive Technologie umwandeln, die einfach nicht aufzuhalten ist. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.NXTFactory.com.
Über Evonik
Evonik ist eines der weltweit führenden Unternehmen im Bereich Spezialchemikalien. Die Fokussierung auf Spezialgeschäfte, kundenorientierte Innovationskraft und eine vertrauensvolle und leistungsorientierte Unternehmenskultur bilden das Herzstück der Evonik-Unternehmensstrategie. Dies sind die Hebel für profitables Wachstum und eine nachhaltige Wertsteigerung des Unternehmens. Evonik profitiert gezielt von der Kundennähe und den führenden Marktpositionen. Evonik ist in über 100 Ländern weltweit aktiv. Im Geschäftsjahr 2018 erzielte das Unternehmen mit mehr als 32.000 Mitarbeitern einen Umsatz von 13,3 Mrd. € und ein operatives Ergebnis (bereinigtes EBITDA) von 2,15 Mrd. € aus fortgeführten Aktivitäten.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005505/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT