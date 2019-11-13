Nexa3D dehnt kommerzielle Auslieferung von NXE400 rund um die Welt aus

|By Business Wire
|
November 13, 2019 09:29 AM EST
Nexa3D, der Hersteller von ultraschnellen 3D-Produtkionsdruckern, hat heute die rasche Erweiterung der kommerziellen Auslieferung seiner NXE400-Drucker in den USA sowie in Europa, Japan und Südkorea angekündigt. Das Unternehmen hat vor, sein erweitertes Angebot an Druckgeräten und Werkstoffen auf der Formnext 2019 vorzustellen, und zwar am Stand B.21 von XponentialWorks in Halle 11 auf dem Frankfurter Messegelände.
„Wir sind hocherfreut, unsere Fertigungsfähigkeiten auf der Formnext live vorstellen zu dürfen“, sagte Avi Reichental, Mitbegründer und CEO von Nexa3D. „Vergleichsweie bietet unser NXE400 Verbesserungen der allgemeinen Druckgeschwindigkeiten um eine ganze Größenordnung, was mit Blick darauf, wie wir über Drucken denken, ungefähr damit verglichen werden kann, was beim Übergang von der Wählverbindung zu Breitbanddiensten mit dem Internetzugang passierte. Wir sind so begeistert von unserer Technologie und unseren kommerziellen Fortschritten, dass wir unsere Drucker während der ganzen Messe live mit einer Fertigungsleistung von 1000 Werkstücken pro Stunde laufen lassen werden. Kommen Sie vorbei und überzeugen Sie sich selbst.“
Erleben Sie eine Live-Vorführung des NXE400 während der Formnext am Stand B.21 von XponentialWorks in Halle 11 auf dem Frankfurter Messegelände. Für die Pressemappe von Nexa3D hier klicken.
„Wir sind stolz darauf, dass wir nicht nur die kommerzielle Auslieferung an sämtliche Schlüsselmärkte rasch in Gang bringen und fünf neue Werkstoffe einführen, sondern auch unser Druckvolumen um 25 Prozent gegenüber der angekündigten Vorgabe auf 19 Liter erhöhen konnten, und dies bei Geschwindigkeiten von bis zu 1 cm in der Z-Achse pro Minute“, sagte Izhar Medalsy, COO von Nexa3D. „Auf der Formnext haben wir vor, die volle Kompatibilität mit Automatisierungsanlagen in der Fertigung aufzuzeigen, die durch unser autonomes Reinigungs- und Aushärtungssystem ermöglicht wird, sodass die Durchlaufzeit zur Produktion von Funktionsteilen etwa 60-mal kürzer wird – und zwar insgesamt von mehren Stunden auf wenige Minute.“
„Auf der Formnext wollen wir die gedruckten Werkstücke unserer Kunden ausstellen und die Erfolge unseres rasch größer werdenden Kundenstamms mit dem NXE400 hervorheben“, sagte Michele Marchesan, Chief Growth Officer von Nexa3D. „Zur weiteren Verbesserung der Kundenerfolge und zur Ausdehnung der möglichen Anwendungsfälle stellen wir zudem fünf neue Werkstoffe vor. Diese sind auf höhere Fertigungsleistungen und bessere Funktionalität ausgerichtet und umfassen ABS-Kunststoffe, Hochtemperaturkunststoffe, starre Formbauteile für Windkanalanwendungen sowie verschiedene Allzweckkunststoffe für Prototypenbau, Werkzeugbau, Formteile und Aligner-Schienen für die Zahnmedizin.“
„Wir sind sehr beeindruckt von der unglaublichen Fertigungsgeschwindigkeit und Anwenderfreundlichkeit des NXE400“, sagte Mike Connell, Leiter der AM Labs für Delta Faucet. „Ich habe noch nie eine so reibungslose Installation erlebt. Wir haben den Drucker ausgepackt und nicht einmal eine Stunde später druckten wir bereits Dutzende von Werkstücken. Ich warte seit mehr als dreißig Jahren darauf, dass der 3D-Druck eine derartige Geschwindigkeit erreicht. Dank seiner Geschwindigkeit und seinem Druckvolumen können wir mit dem NXE400 unsere Gestaltungsabläufe komplett ändern, und dies eröffnet auch Wege zur Fertigung von Ersatzteilen in großem Stil.“
„Wir entschieden uns für Nexa3D, um unseren Kunden kurze Wartezeiten in Bezug auf Bereiche wie Rapid Prototyping und Serienfertigung anbieten zu können“, sagte Cody Cochran, Key-Account-Manager bei Azoth. „Als Serviceunternehmen für die Automobilindustrie können wir unseren Kunden, die herkömmliche Technologien einsetzen, ganz unglaubliche Ergebnisse bieten – und zwar durch viele Werkstücke, die in enorm hoher Geschwindigkeit und in hervorragender Qualität hergestellt werden.“
Nexa3D hat sein globales Wiederverkäufernetz rasch ausgedehnt und rund 30 erstklassige Händler aus aller Welt zu Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungspartnern gemacht. Das Unternehmen gab außerdem bekannt, dass es bereits 200 Bestellungen für seinen ultraschnellen 3D-Drucker erhalten hat. Angesichts der Pläne, das globale Vertriebsnetz im Jahr 2020 zu verdreifachen, konzentriert sich das Unternehmen derzeit auf sein operatives Geschäft mit ultraschnellen Industriedruckern mit den besten Hochleistungswerkstoffen zu attraktiven Betriebskosten, um Zehntausende von veralteten stereolithografischen Druckern zu ersetzen.
Zur Unterstützung seiner Ausdehnung auf dem europäischen Markt gab das Unternehmen eine Partnerschaft mit Disc Direct bekannt, einem führenden Fachanbieter auf dem Gebiet der generativen Fertigung und Logistik, um ein europäisches Vertriebs- und Abwicklungszentrum einzurichten. „Wir freuen uns darauf, unsere europaweite Partnerschaft mit Nexa3D auszudehnen“, sagte Maximillian Neck, COO von Disc Direct. „Nach Jahrzehnten mit nachweislichen Erfolgen auf dem Markt für 2D-Druck als strategischer Partner für zahlreiche bekannte globale Akteure tätigen wir die nötigen Investitionen zur Ausdehnung unserer eigenen operativen Geschäfte und nutzen unsere jahrzehntelange Logistik- und Vertriebserfahrung zugunsten des Kunden- und Partnerumfelds von Nexa3D.“
Über Nexa3D
Nexa3D baut ultraschnelle 3D-Drucker in Industriequalität, die für Fachleute und Unternehmen jeder Größe erschwinglich sind. Die Drucker des Unternehmens sind mit der eigens entwickelten LSPc-Technologie (Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing) und einer patentierten Streifenlichtmatrix ausgestattet und erreichen eine Höchstgeschwindigkeit von 1 cm in der Z-Achse pro Minute, wodurch 3D-Druckgänge zur generativen Fertigung von Präzisionsteilen von mehreren Stunden auf wenige Minuten verkürzt werden können. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.nexa3d.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005508/de/
