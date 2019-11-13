No le temas al torbellino de las fiestas. T-Mobile arranca la temporada festiva con ofertas BOGO para Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10 y mucho más

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 09:53 AM EST
¡Jo, jo, jo, aquí están las ofertas BOGO de T-Mo! La temporada de fin de año ya se avecina y para comenzar a vivir el espíritu festivo, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) decidió desenvolver temprano los regalos para estas fiestas y restablecer la serenidad del día siguiente a Acción de Gracias. A partir del viernes 15 de noviembre, los clientes de T-Mobile podrán conseguir smartphones GRATIS con ofertas BOGO para Samsung y LG, y más tablets, relojes y smartphones GRATIS con créditos en la factura al agregar una nueva línea en un plan elegible.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005534/es/
Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy Note10 (Photo: Business Wire)
“Para T-Mobile, es importante que puedas disfrutar de la temporada festiva sin el estrés y sin colas largas. Por eso, este año decidimos sorprenderte adelantándonos con nuestras ofertas, y lo hicimos a lo grande... con smartphones Samsung GRATIS, por ejemplo”, dijo John Legere, director ejecutivo de T-Mobile. “Si bien no podemos controlar la locura de las fiestas, sí podemos reducir tu nivel de estrés con una montaña de ofertas anticipadas para que puedas tachar los nombres de tu lista mucho antes, relajarte y ver una maratón de películas navideñas en Netflix con nosotros.”
Oferta BOGO de smartphone Samsung
A partir del viernes 15 de noviembre, los clientes que compren un Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S105G, Note10 o Note10+ podrán obtener otro GRATIS con créditos en la factura mensual al unirse a T-Mobile y activar ambos smartphones nuevos o agregar una línea de voz en un plan tarifario elegible existente. ¡Esas sí que son unas fiestas muy felices!
Y con un nuevo smartphone en el plan Magenta, los clientes salen ganando ya que es el mejor plan ilimitado de la industria con impuestos y cargos ya incluidos, Netflix por cuenta nuestra para familias, el mejor servicio al cliente de la telefonía móvil con un exclusivo Equipo de Expertos y opciones de protección contra fraude gratis para combatir las llamadas automatizadas. Asimismo, los clientes reciben regalos y descuentos semanales gratis con T-Mobile Tuesdays, además de los mejores beneficios para viajes de la industria.
Smartphones para todos en tu lista
T-Mobile también tiene ofertas para otros smartphones populares, como por ejemplo:
- Compra un LG G8 ThinQ y obtén el segundo GRATIS con créditos en la factura mensual.
- Llévate un Motorola moto e6, Motorola moto g7 power, REVVLRY, Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG Aristo 4+ o LG K40 GRATIS con créditos en la factura mensual al activar una línea nueva con servicio de voz en un plan tarifario elegible.
Relojes inteligentes y tablets
A partir del viernes, los clientes podrán comprar un Samsung Galaxy Watch y obtener otro gratis de igual o menor valor con créditos en la factura mensual al agregar una línea. O bien, podrán comprar otro reloj inteligente popular y llevarse un descuento de $200 en un segundo reloj, con créditos en la factura mensual. Con esta increíble oferta de hasta 12 relojes, válida para los clientes nuevos y existentes que agregan una línea para teléfonos inteligentes, no dejarás a nadie sin regalos.
Además, obtén:
- un Samsung Galaxy Tab A por cuenta nuestra con créditos en la factura mensual al activar un nuevo plan de Internet móvil de 6 GB o superior.
- el 50% de descuento en un Samsung Galaxy Tab S6con créditos en la factura mensual al activar un nuevo plan de Internet móvil de 6 GB o superior.
La red ampliada de T-Mobile
T-Mobile cuenta con su señal más nueva y poderosa de 600 MHz. Ninguna señal llega más lejos ni es más confiable. En tan solo los últimos tres años, T-Mobile agregó más de 1,000,000 de millas cuadradas de nueva cobertura LTE, lo cual supone un área más grande que los 26 estados al este del río Mississippi. Al mismo tiempo, El Un-carrier agregó 25,000 sitios y torres celulares, y contrató a más de 3,000 ingenieros. El resultado: una red que cubre a 326 millones de personas, es decir, a casi todos los habitantes del país. El Un-carrier ha invertido billones de dólares para hacer realidad este emprendimiento, y ahora T-Mobile se apresta a lanzar la primera red 5G nacional el 6 de diciembre.
Las ofertas de T-Mobile para la temporada festiva empiezan el 15 de noviembre. Para más información acerca de las ofertas del Un-carrier visita https://es.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
Ofertas por tiempo limitado; sujetas a cambio. Durante los períodos de congestión, aquella pequeña fracción de clientes que use más de 50 GB al mes podría notar velocidades reducidas. Ofertas de los aparatos tras 24 créditos en la factura con contrato(s) de financiamiento: si cancelas tu línea antes de recibir los 24 créditos, deberás pagar el saldo de tu aparato; si cancelas tu cuenta, llámanos antes para pagar el saldo en cuotas mensuales con descuento (oferta válida solo para smartphones). El impuesto sobre el precio, antes de los créditos, deberá pagarse al momento de la compra. Se requiere servicio y crédito. Si cancelaste líneas en los últimos 90 días, reactívalas primero. Se podría requerir una tarjeta SIM de $10 y un cargo de $20 por asistencia o por los cambios de aparato, ya sea en las tiendas o en llamadas al servicio al cliente. La cuenta deberá estar activa y al corriente para poder recibir los créditos; el proceso podría demorar 2 ciclos de facturación. Ejemplo de precio: Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256 GB: $0 de pago inicial y 24 pagos mensuales de $50; el precio antes de los créditos es de $1,199.99. 0% de interés anual (APR). No puede combinarse con algunas ofertas o descuentos. 600 MHz: se requiere aparato compatible. Ninguna señal es más confiable (en alcance y penetración) que la señal de 600 MHz.
Acerca de T-Mobile US, Inc.
Como El Un-carrier de EE.UU., T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) está redefiniendo la forma en que los consumidores y las empresas adquieren los servicios de telefonía móvil por medio de liderazgo en la innovación de productos y servicios. Nuestra avanzada red nacional 4G LTE brinda experiencias excepcionales de servicio móvil a 84.2 millones de clientes que no están dispuestos a transigir en calidad y en valor. Con sede en Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US presta servicios a través de sus subsidiarias y opera sus marcas emblemáticas, T-Mobile y Metro by T-Mobile. Para obtener más información, visita es.t-mobile.com.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005534/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT