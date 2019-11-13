Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Report 2019-2024: In-depth Analysis on Exoskeleton & Therapeutic Robots - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 10:19 AM EST
The "Rehabilitation Robots Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Rehabilitation Robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period (2019-2024).
Many people suffer from injuries that require long-term medical rehabilitation every year. The rehabilitation process is complex, with psychological and physical dimensions, and outcomes are difficult to guarantee. Thus, these robots are being developed to help people with various medical conditions on their road to recovery.
The increasing aging population and a growing number of stroke rendering people immobile are among the significant factors driving the demand from the rehabilitation robots market. Research into rehabilitation robotics is proliferating, and the number of therapeutic rehabilitation robots is also expected to expand over the forecast period. Robot rehabilitation therapy can deliver high-intensity training, thus, making it useful for patients with motor disorders caused by spinal cord disease or stroke.
As per the International Federation of Robotics, the sales of assistance robots for the elderly and disabled communities will total around 37,500 units in 2016-2019 and is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period. Companies such as Toyota are investing in developing rehabilitation robots to assist the elderly population by enabling them to live independently and to provide support for their care-givers.
Numerous hospitals have started using robotics within their rehabilitation centers. For instance, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services installed Bionik Laboratories' InMotion Arm robotic system in its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals throughout the United States.
Currently, the main concern for the implementation of the rehabilitation robots in any medical center is usually the cost. However, with the depreciating prices of such devices, it is not long until robot-assisted rehabilitation will become mainstream in healthcare.
Key Market Trends
Exoskeleton Robots are Expected to Hold the Major Share
- Exoskeletons are designed to accelerate human strength and other abilities for medical purposes. An increasing number of patients with body movements disorders such as Parkinson's disease, strokes, etc. are the prime factors accelerating the exoskeleton demand as these diseases limit voluntary body movements and create problems in daily routine activities.
- Robotic exoskeletons are emerging as a rehabilitation tool to improve various health-related consequences after spinal cord injury. For instance, ReWalk is the first exoskeleton that recieved FDA clearance for rehabilitation use in the United States. This robotic exoskeleton enables individuals with spinal cord injury to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb.
- Moreover, with the ongoing technological advancements to ensure therapists have access to better tools to deliver superior patient care are anticipated to drive the demand of the market. For instance, in 2019, Ekso Bionics launched EksoNR, a robotic exoskeleton for neurorehabilitation purposes. EksoNR empowers patients recovering from a stroke or other conditions to walk again with a natural gait. It is equipped with EksoView, a touchscreen controller that lets therapists adapt assistance to challenge patients by using real-time feedback and perform outcome measures during use.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience Rapid Growth
- The aging societies of the Asia-Pacific, such as Japan and China, are driving growth in the medical technology sector, thus, creating a huge market for rehabilitation robots in the region. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (Japan), in 2017, around 35.2 million inhabitants were aged 65 or older. This number was projected to grow to 36.2 million in 2020. This is encouraging companies to invest in products for the elderly in the region.
- Stroke is one of the leading causes of adult disabilities in China. This, in turn, has resulted in a rising awareness concerning robot-assisted treatments, driving investments in this technology. In 2018, Avicrobot (a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China) developed a lower-limb rehabilitative robot. The company also collaborated with Xijing Hospital (China) to develop the robot. They cooperatively launched a rehabilitative robot research center to provide data support for such robots.
- Similarly, other countries in the region are also adopting robotic devices to provide better treatment for the patients. For instance, in 2018, New Life Rehab Hospital (India) adopted robotic rehabilitation for Neuro, Ortho and Geriatric patients. They are using robotic devices that are attached to the patient to help them move their limbs in a natural manner.
Competitive Landscape
The rehabilitation robot market is competitive and consists of several players. The entire market is not dominated by any particular company. The market has also attracted many startups that are working closely to design these robot technologies to increase their market presence.
Recent Developments
- January 2019 - Bionik Laboratories Corporation launched InMotion ARM/HAND robotic system for clinical rehabilitation of stroke survivors and for people with mobility impairments due to neurological conditions. The improved robotic system is developed as per the principals of motor learning and neuro-plasticity and utilizes artificial intelligence and data analysis to offer individualized therapy to patients.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population
4.2.2 Prevalence of Medical Conditions such as Spinal Cord Injuries, Stroke, Parkinson's disease and Cerebral Palsy
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of the Devices
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Exoskeleton Robots
5.1.2 Therapeutic Robots
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bionik Laboratories Corporation
6.1.2 Cyberdyne Inc.
6.1.3 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
6.1.4 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
6.1.5 Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
6.1.6 Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
6.1.7 Kinova Inc.
6.1.8 Rex Bionics Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekyeij
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005566/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT