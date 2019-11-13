InGaAs Cameras - Worldwide Market Growth, Trends, Insights & Forecasts (2019-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
November 13, 2019 10:42 AM EST
The "InGaAs Camera Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The InGaAs Camera Market was valued at USD 88.27 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 156.35 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 10.27%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.
InGaAs cameras are significantly replacing CCD cameras in HSI systems with high sensitivity in the 900-1,700 nm wavelength range and low thermal noise. This is because CCD cameras are not suitable for scanning applications of wavelengths greater than 1,100 nm.
The advent of deep-cooled camera systems that use InGaAs focal plane arrays is expected to amplify and broaden the utility of near-infrared and shortwave infrared imaging and spectroscopy. In terms of quantum efficiency, InGaAs cameras can be considered as the advanced version of silicon camera, thereby making InGaAs camera a promising choice for hyperspectral imaging systems that work in the near-infrared region, for agricultural applications.
The shortwave infrared range provides discriminatory information on all sorts of materials, thereby paving the way to hyperspectral imaging applications, in food sorting, waste management, machine vision, precision agriculture, and medical diagnostics.
Growing automation in industrial applications and constant technological advancements are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the InGaAs camera market. The adoption of automation is increasing rapidly to reduce errors and for decision making. Automated systems and robotics help companies to increase productivity and efficiency.
Moreover, the increasing demand for InGaAs camera in machine vision (for industrial applications) and its rising adoption (for military and defense applications) are expected to act as drivers, for the market.
However, high costs pertaining to InGaAs camera and stringent regulations on import and export may hinder the growth of the market.
Key Market Trends
Industrial Automation Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
- The demand for InGaAs cameras in the industrial automation segment is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems. In a machine vision environment, a smart camera system is deployed in a production line, to scan the products. The camera captures the image and analyzes it, against a pre-defined set of criteria.
- In addition, machine vision is increasingly being deployed with robots, to increase their effectiveness and overall value for the business. These types of robots are incorporated with a camera mounted at the hand position, which provides guidance to complete the assigned task.
- Moreover, the smart manufacturing initiatives of various governments are expected to drive the investments in automation processes, thus boosting the demand for machine vision.
- Growing industrial automation has surged the demand for robotics and automated systems among which condition monitoring is an important application. Condition monitoring is a major part of predictive maintenance under which continuous inspection is maintained for industrial installations. This helps in avoiding any unplanned production stop and helps in planning maintenance activities.
- Technological advancements such as smaller pixel sizes, larger image formats, and better pixel yields, use of lowest noise imaging material, advanced digital array, high sensitivity, and compact size are also driving the growth of the InGaAs camera market.
- Moreover, the increasing adoption of industrial automation, owing to the widespread proliferation Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing techniques, and favorable government policies, is expected to fuel the market's growth.
North America Anticipated to Account for the Largest Market Share
- In the North America region, the demand for InGaAs cameras is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of robots, such as UAV and UGV, in military and defense applications.
- Moreover, the United States accounts for the highest military expenditure in the world and has been proactively investing in the R&D of imaging technologies, for defense applications. The United States is the largest researcher, user, and producer of military drones.
- A research study projects that the country would account for more than 75% of global military research, development, test, and evaluation expenditure on UAVs, during the next decade, and over half of all military acquisitions.
- The military budget of the United States for FY 2020 allocated USD 104.3 billion to research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) activities. Moreover, the Pentagon plans to spend USD 3.7 billion on unmanned systems in the FY 2020, plus USD 0.9 billion on AI systems and USD 2.6 billion on hypersonic weapons. Owing to these factors, the demand for InGaAs cameras is expected to increase, over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The InGaAs camera market is fragmented due to the market consist of many large players as well as new players. Companies are also trying to innovate their existing products to cater to increasing demand from consumers which makes the market competitive.
Some of the major players are Allied Vision Technologies, Acal BFI Limited Company, Coherent, Flir Systems, FluxData, Hamamatsu Photonics, Lambda Photometrics, New Imaging Technologies, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others.
Recent Developments
- September 2019 - FLIR Systems has introduced the FLIR M300 Series, a new generation of maritime thermal cameras delivering advanced awareness-enhancing technologies, safer navigation, and seamless integration with onboard boat systems. FLIR M300 Series cameras are designed for the most demanding professional mariners and first responders who operate in the harshest marine environments.
- July 2019 - Allied Vision, and Antmicro a software company that is developing advanced open-source-based edge computing systems has announced a strategic partnership to drive their common goals in building complex and portable vision systems. The collaboration between Antmicro and Allied Vision in the embedded software domain was since extended to cover the entire NVIDIA Jetson series including the Jetson Nano board, as well as multiple platforms from NXP.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption in Machine Vision Applications
4.2.2 Rising Demand in Military & Defense Operations
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of InGaAS Cameras
4.3.2 Stringent Regulation on Export & Import
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.5.1 Cooled
4.5.2 Uncooled
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Military & Defense
5.1.2 Industrial Automation
5.1.3 Surveillance & Security
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
6.1.2 Acal BFI Limited Company
6.1.3 Coherent Inc.
6.1.4 Flir Systems Inc.
6.1.5 FluxData Inc.
6.1.6 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
6.1.7 Lambda Photometrics Ltd.
6.1.8 New Imaging Technologies
6.1.9 Princeton Instruments Inc.
6.1.10 Raptor Photonics Ltd.
6.1.11 Sensors Unlimited
6.1.12 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
6.1.13 Xenics Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rra88
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005595/en/
