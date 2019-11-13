Devo se integra con Demisto Enterprise para mejorar las operaciones SOC

|By Business Wire
November 13, 2019 10:46 AM EST
Devo Technology, la empresa de análisis de datos que desvela todo el valor de los datos automatizados para las empresas más automatizadas del mundo, ha anunciado la integración de productos con Demisto, una empresa de Palo Alto Networks y líder en orquestación, automatización y respuesta de seguridad (SOAR en sus siglas en inglés). La integración ofrece una mayor visibilidad y menores tiempos de investigación y respuesta ante incidentes.
Al proporcionar un mejor flujo de trabajo, Devo y Demisto fortalecen a los analistas y mejoran la eficacia del Centro de Operaciones de Seguridad (SOC). Juntos, Devo y Demisto pueden acelerar las investigaciones con correlación rápida y búsqueda utilizando las potentes capacidades de consulta de Devo; aprovechar cientos de integraciones de productos de terceros de Demisto para coordinar las respuestas entre las funciones de seguridad; y establecer un bucle de retroalimentación mediante el enriquecimiento de datos en Devo basado en los hallazgos de la investigación.
"La colaboración entre Devo y Demisto proporciona los datos y el contexto que los analistas necesitan para obtener rápidamente nuevos conocimientos y automatizar la respuesta, abordando uno de los motivos de desgaste de los analistas", afirma Julian Waits, director general de cibernética en Devo. "El análisis de seguridad en tiempo real de Devo, junto con Demisto, ofrece a los analistas una visión completa del ciclo de vida de los incidentes en una sola plataforma", añade Waits.
"Nuestra integración con Devo ayudará a los clientes a consolidar los datos de incidentes en una sola plataforma, equipando a sus equipos de seguridad con datos ricos y correlacionados y tareas automatizables para que no pierdan tiempo persiguiendo datos de fuentes dispares y realizando tareas repetitivas", señala Rishi Bhargava, vicepresidente de Estrategia de Producto de Palo Alto Networks.
Vea el vídeo para ver la potencia combinada de la Devo Data Analytics Platform y de Demisto Enterprise.
Demisto Enterprise se integra con cientos de productos de seguridad y permite a los clientes crear libros de tácticas para diferentes procesos de seguridad. Estos manuales incorporan una combinación de tareas automatizadas y prácticas recomendadas manuales para estandarizar y escalar la respuesta a incidentes. Los libros de tácticas de Demisto ayudan a reducir el MTTR (tiempo medio de respuesta) para incidentes de seguridad y liberan tiempo para que los equipos de seguridad lleven a cabo investigaciones más a fondo. Además, las capacidades de gestión de casos y de aprendizaje automático ayudan a los equipos de seguridad a mantener la supervisión de incidentes y mejorar su posición de seguridad con el tiempo.
Acerca de Devo
Devo desvela el valor total de los datos automatizados para las empresas más instrumentadas del mundo, haciendo que más datos trabajen ahora. Sólo la plataforma de análisis de datos de Devo aborda tanto la explosión en el volumen de datos de la máquina como las nuevas y aplastantes demandas de algoritmos y automatización, lo que permite a las operaciones de TI y a los equipos de seguridad cumplir la promesa transformadora completa de los datos automatizados para que el negocio avance. Devo es una empresa privada con sede en Cambridge (Massachusetts) y está financiada por Insight Partners. Para más información, visite www.devo.com.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005600/es/
