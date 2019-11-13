ZigBee World Market Study, 2019 to 2024 - Huge Opportunities in the Smart Homes & Building Sector due to the Emergence of Automation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 11:24 AM EST
The "ZigBee Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ZigBee Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
It is the low-cost and low-powered mesh network that is widely deployed for controlling and monitoring applications, covering the range of 10-100 meters. This communication system is less expensive as well as simpler than the other proprietary short-range wireless sensor networks such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Owing to the increasing consumer electronics industry due to the rising trend towards the adoption of smart devices is expected to drive the application of ZigBee based communication services used for monitoring and controlling devices based on IEEE 802.15.4 across the emerging economies.
Growing demand for the ZigBee broad-based deployment of wireless networks with low-cost, low-power solutions, that provides the ability to run for years on inexpensive batteries for a host of monitoring and control applications across smart energy/smart grid & building automation systems with significant advancements is expected to drive the market.
The rapid growth in the IoT applications across both commercial as well as residential sector is propelling the demand for the high replacement cost of Zigbee enabled appliance.
Key Market Trends
Smart Homes & Building Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Automation
- ZigBee network is primarily intended for low-duty cycle sensors, those active for less than 1% of the time. It is an IEEE 802.15.4-based suite used for high-level communication across the smart home ecosystem, due to its close proximity, low data rate, and low power system features.
- Zigbee uses a variety of information transfer mechanisms, such as direct, group, and broadcasting addresses. Mesh network in this internet protocol can be established, which enables the long-distance communication of information across the building automation sector.
- Further, with the increasing investments and adoption of smart home technologies, consumers start to perceive products, such as voice-activated assistants and smart security systems, as standard household items rather than redundant luxuries, thereby driving the application of the Zigbee communication product integrated across the end-user industry.
North America to Register as the Largest Market During the Forecast Period
- Smart homes are on the rise across North America where people in the region are increasingly looking to automate their homes. Dependence on their smartphones and mobile apps is set to increase as smartphones offer an attractive and intuitive window into controlling smart home technology.
- With nearly 30 million U.S. households projected to add smart home technology, the products consumers are looking to add to their homes include connected cameras, video doorbells, connected light bulbs, smart locks, and smart speakers, that find the application of Zigbee standards for its communication medium.
- Also, the adoption of voice-powered smart speakers is taking off, with an estimate of smart devices such as the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Sonos One that will be installed in most of the U.S. households, thereby driving the application of the Zigbee connectivity medium during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The ZigBee market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in communication technology across the connectivity medium, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
- September 2019 - Silicon Labs has launched a new portfolio of highly integrated, secure Wireless Gecko modules that reduce development cost and complexity, making it easier to add robust mesh networking connectivity to a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) products. The new MGM210x and BGM210x Series 2 modules support leading mesh protocols (Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth mesh), Bluetooth Low Energy and multiprotocol connectivity, thereby offering a one-stop wireless solution to improve mesh network performance for line-powered IoT systems ranging from smart LED lighting to home and industrial automation.
- July 2019 - Digi International announced its family of Digi Connect IT serial consoles: Digi Connect IT Mini, Digi Connect IT 4, Digi Connect IT 16 and Digi Connect IT 48. These infrastructure management solutions are ideal to connect remote IT devices in the data center or to connect customer premises equipment, like routers, in a branch office with options from a single device to fully populated racks.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Connected Devices Across Industrial Automation & Smart Homes
4.2.2 Rising Trend of Low Cost with High Performance Equipment Across IoT Ecosystem
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complexity in the Manufacturing of Networking Equipment with ZigBee Standards
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Industry
5.1.1 IT & Telecommunication
5.1.2 Residential Automation
5.1.3 Industrial Automation
5.1.4 Healthcare
5.1.5 Retail (Digital Ecommerce)
5.1.6 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
6.1.3 Microchip Technology Inc.
6.1.4 Silicon Laboratories Inc
6.1.5 Digi International Inc.
6.1.6 Sena Technologies Inc.
6.1.7 Nordic Semiconductor ASA
6.1.8 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
6.1.9 Semiconductor Components Industries LLC (ON Semiconductor)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qlbmi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005632/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT