Analysis on the Global Assistive Robotics Market 2019-2024: Socially & Physically Assistive Robots - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 11:27 AM EST
The "Assistive Robotics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The assistive robotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Recent breakthroughs in robotics and artificial intelligence will accelerate the synthesis of man and machine. Japanese android maker predicts that highly intelligent, self-aware and helpful around the house, the robots of the future could look and act just like humans and even become their friends.
A rise in the geriatric population drives the market. According to United Nations, data from the world population says that by 2050, one in six people in the world will be over age 65 (16%), up from one in 11 in 2019 (9%). Considering this data, at the age of 65 or above, it shows higher symptoms of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or early dementia. This says that the demand for assistive robotics will increase in the future.
The adoption of robot-assisted surgery is driving the market. Surgeons who use the robotic system find that for many procedures it enhances precision, flexibility, and control during the operation and allows them to better see the site, compared with traditional techniques. According to the Accenture survey in the United States in 2018, the random base surveys for more than 2000 respondents say that 46% of those aged 18-34 prefer robot-assisted surgery and the market penetration is high in the United States, where Spinal surgery is a common symptom. This enhances the demand for robot-assisted surgery and will show high growth in the coming years globally.
Lack of social awareness about the benefits of adopting assistive robotic systems is restraining the market to grow. This can challenge the market especially for elderly assistance where their uneven perceptions regarding robot machines may hinder them to take its service advantages.
Key Market Trends
Socially Assistive Robots (SAR) Holds a Significant Share in the Market
- Physical activities have tremendous benefits for older adults. A report from the World Health Organization has mentioned that lack of physical activity contributed to around 3.2 million premature deaths annually worldwide. With the rise in the population of older adults, which is expected to triple by 2050, this SAR will aim to improve the quality of life for a significant proportion of the population for the household segment.
- Socially assistive robots, if properly utilized, would assist older people in their daily routines and increase their quality of life by performing some much-needed functions such as reminders to take meals and medication, offer suggestions for activities and encourage social interactions.
- The University of Pittsburgh & Carnegie Mellon University developed the Pearl nurse robot. It is a personal and social robot that helps the elderly go about their daily routines. Other robotic technologies used to assist older adults as well as the disabled are exoskeletons, electric wheelchairs, and other similar devices.
- Various research and developments are ongoing to improve the performance and activities of robots. Companies like Waypoint Robotics and sister R&D company Stanley Innovation are working on optimizing the mobility part of autonomous eldercare robotics by creating mobile robotic platforms that are adaptable and scalable.
- Also in Mar 2019, ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA announced the launch of specialized socially assistive robot-based behaviors for daily living engagement in eldercare which will also show the properties of behavior intervention for autism, assisted pediatric medical care in hospitals, etc. Hence with increasing innovation, the market shows potential growth in the future.
North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share
- North America holds a significant share due to growing demand from the healthcare sector for rehabilitation and a favorable funding scenario for research on assistive technologies.
- In the United States, the government agency is taking the initiative to fund in this market. For instance, the National Science Foundation is investing in the development of service robots, particularly in eldercare robotics projects that help to increase mobility in elder patients.
- Moreover, players are also investing to improve the market growth. For Instance, in Oct, 2019, Labrador Systems, an early-stage technology company developing a new generation of assistive robots, announced that it has closed a USD 2 million Pre-Seed round led by SOSV's hardware accelerator HAX, in partnership with Centrica Hive, with participation from Amazon's Alexa Fund, iRobot Ventures and iD Ventures America. The company is pioneering a new version generation of assistive robots to empower seniors and others to live more independently and provide a new platform for supporting home health in the United States. The investment will be used to expand the development of Labrador's platform and conduct pilot studies with partners in 2020.
Competitive Landscape
The assistive robotics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. Key players are Kinova, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., etc.
Recent developments in the market are:
- Oct 2019 - The scientists from the University of Texas at Dallas announced a groundbreaking new approach for improving control of prosthetics with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) at the 2019 IEEE International Symposium on Measurement and Control in Robotics Symposium this month. The research findings show a huge leap forward in the goal of fully end-to-end optimization of electromyography (EMG) controlled prosthetic hands.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in the Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Adoption of Robot-Assisted Surgery
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Social Awareness About the Benefits of Adopting Assistive Robotic Systems
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Types
5.1.1 Socially Assistive Robots
5.1.2 Physically Assistive Robots
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Kinova
6.1.2 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
6.1.3 Cyberdyne Inc.
6.1.4 Focal Meditech B.V.
6.1.5 ReWalk Robotics Inc.
6.1.6 Hocoma
6.1.7 Fourier Intelligence Co. Ltd.
6.1.8 F&P Robotics AG
6.1.9 Axosuits SRL
6.1.10 Hyundai Motors
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvvwyk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005638/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT