$3.1 Billion Proposal Management Software Market by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 11:47 AM EST
The "Proposal Management Software Market by Software, Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Proposal Management Software Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.9%.
Increasing shift to cloud-based technologies is driving the proposal management software
Major factors expected to drive the growth of the proposal management software market include increasing shift to cloud-based technologies, proposal management becoming an effective tool to increase the winning rate of business deals, and integration of AI-enabled tools with proposal management software.
The proposal management software segment is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period.
Proposal management tools are designed to help sales teams and companies increase their sales efficiency and automate the proposal & contract processes. With proposal management software tools such as document generation, sales content repository, and merging content, the proposal management software aims to automate the primary proposal management operations for improved sales results. Numerous financial organizations, healthcare institutes, legal firms, manufacturing, and service sectors use proposal software to develop their sales proposals and streamline their RFP response generation.
On-premises deployment is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.
The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the proposal management software on the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility. On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee, along with a service agreement. Furthermore, the deployment of this solution requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only for large organizations. Hence, SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between the hosted and on-premises solutions.
In spite of advantages, such as control over the system and data, and dedicated staff for maintenance and support, the on-premises deployment type has various drawbacks, which include high deployment costs and proper infrastructure requirements that are not always possible for every organization. The growth of the on-premises deployment type is expected to be affected by the rapid development of cloud computing solutions.
North America is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.
The North American region consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada. This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its strong financial position enables allows it to invest heavily in the adoption of the latest and leading tools & technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region to gain a competitive edge.
North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, such as AI and ML. The factors expected to be driving the growth of the proposal management software market in North America are the stable economy, technological enhancements, and advanced infrastructure costs. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions and has a favorable market for proposal management software and service vendors. India, China, Australia, and Japan are major contributors to the proposal management software market growth in APAC.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Proposal Management is Becoming an Effective Tool to Increase the Winning Rate of Business Deals
- Increasing Shift to Cloud-Based Technologies
- Integration of AI-Enabled Tools With Proposal Management Software
- Benefits Such as Consistency, Tracking, and Reduced Time to Draft the Proposal Ensuring ROI
Restraints
- Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data and Business Processes
Opportunities
- Initiatives From Organizations to Reduce Paper Wastage
- Growing Demand Among SMEs
Challenges
- Lack of Standard Procedures and Integration Concerns With Traditional Architectures
Use Cases
- Use Case 1: Healthcare
- Use Case 2: Government
- Use Case 3: Service Industry
Impact of Disruptive Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Robotic Process Automation
- Blockchain
Company Profiles
- Aarav Software
- Better Proposals
- Bidrik
- Bidsketch
- Deltek
- GetAccept
- Icertis
- iQuoteXpress
- Microsoft
- Nibaal
- Nusii
- PandaDoc
- Practice Ignition
- Privia
- Proposify
- RFPIO
- Sofon
- Tilkee
- WeSuite
- Zbizlink
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hanmzo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005662/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT