NEC Display Launches New 31” 4K Desktop Displays for Color-Critical Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 12:00 PM EST
NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial displays and projectors, today announced the launch of the MultiSync PA311D, a new 31-inch IPS wide color gamut display with a 4K (4096x2160) resolution.
“The MultiSync PA311D will take its place as our flagship monitor in the PA Series of professional desktop displays,” said Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “It provides higher resolution, along with better black levels and contrast. Further, the PA311D includes USB-C connectivity with 65W charging and several new cutting-edge features to meet the color-critical needs of professional graphic designers, photographers and video producers.”
The PA311D provides incredibly accurate color due to each unit’s individual factory calibration. It features true 10-bit color with a 14-bit 3D LUT for impeccable accuracy, and supports all professional color spaces (sRGB, Adobe RGB and DCI-P3) and standard video color spaces (Rec. 709, Rec. 2100). Additionally, it supports the HLG and PQ HDR standards. This model also includes NEC’s custom color processor, the SpectraView II™ Engine, an always-on backlight sensor for stable color and brightness for the life of the display, as well as a low-latency mode when working with live video. Additionally, Picture in Picture, Picture by Picture and ICC profile support simplify color-critical workflows.
The PA311D is touch capable and comes equipped with a 150mm adjustable stand with tilt and swivel capabilities. It is also available with an optional hood (HD2PA31).
For the first time in its category, the PA311D offers USB-C connectivity, capable of 65W charging. Combined with USB-C, it also offers best-in-class connectivity with DisplayPort 1.2 (2), HDMI (2), and a USB 3.1 hub (2 up/3 down).
Designed and manufactured to last, the MultiSync PA311D is backed by a 4-year warranty. It is available November 2019 at a minimum advertised price of $2,999 and in a SpectraView bundle for $3,249. The optional HD2PA31 hood is available for $299. For additional information and specs, please visit NEC Display Solutions.
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, integrated display solutions, and analytic business intelligence solutions. The NEC Analytic Learning Platform (ALP) optimizes message delivery with automated content creation and recommendations using AI-based analytics, enabling retailers to customize content based on non-identifying demographic data. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005078/en/
