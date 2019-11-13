Cambridge Announces Release of CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client to Independent Financial Professionals Bidirectional Data Sync Plus Unique FinTech Solutions Including eMoney

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 12:01 PM EST
Cambridge is pleased to announce CLIC® Advisor and CLIC Client are now available to approximately 3,000 independent financial professionals with Cambridge. CLIC Advisor is an extension of Cambridge’s CLIC digital workstation for independent financial professionals, and CLIC Client is an investor center for clients of financial professionals. CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client reflect mainstream digital integrations through innovative partnerships with key fintech providers across the industry.
Cambridge’s CLIC is an integrated suite of technology components for many of the critical tasks financial professionals need in their independent businesses. With CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client, Cambridge is providing capabilities ranging from client account aggregation, integration with other third party technologies, shared vault storage, and financial planning including eMoney’s Foundational Planning with the option to upgrade to Advanced Planning. Advanced analytics on the information gathered through these capabilities is also available. CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client are part of Cambridge’s CLIC Core Services and these services are available at no additional cost to financial professionals choosing Cambridge.
Cambridge has now released access of CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client to most financial professionals with the firm, and this follows months of planning, testing, and working with feedback from a beta user group of 200 financial professionals. The firm notes the beta user group input from financial professionals has been invaluable as Cambridge worked to provide customized support of a wide variety of business models and financial professional needs, including householding, split codes, and eliminating duplicate entry. The firm emphasizes it is looking forward to additional input as it continues to enhance digital solutions in a new era of technology for financial professionals.
Approximately 400 financial professionals who currently have an eMoney subscription will be engaged in a data migration process that will allow them to transfer their current data into CLIC Advisor. Cambridge is planning for migration testing yet in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cambridge’s CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client are unique given the bidirectional data synced end-to-end from the advisor’s choice of fintech providers to their investing clients – as well as to Cambridge and custodians – uniformly delivering the same data across and through the advisor and client experience points.
“Our financial professionals are not seeking a singular solution, but want flexibility and choice for their independent businesses,” said Amy Webber, Cambridge’s President and CEO. Webber added, “We have focused on consistent data across the multiple levels in the chain of experience for financial professionals and their clients. Cambridge embarked on a journey to deliver a tech stack for our advisors that satisfies demands for simplicity and efficiency without sacrificing sophistication and choice, and this is important in today’s world where financial professionals are under significant pressure to transform their business for market and regulatory reasons.”
Cambridge’s Digital Strategies: Centralized Technology with Seamless Integrations
Centralized technology and seamless integrations are the heart of Cambridge’s digital strategies. The intent is for these digital solutions to give independent financial professionals a single pane view where they can achieve their business goals, gain competitive advantage, and provide their clients with all aspects of life’s planning needs. Continuously assessing advisor feedback, Cambridge is striving to consistently make it easier for the financial professional to conduct business through the Cambridge digital experience that is simple, efficient, and productive – from the view of the independent financial professional.
Financial Professionals Can Work Anywhere, Anytime, on Any Device
At Cambridge, we believe the financial professional serving the current and future needs of their clients must be able to use digital solutions and tools in order to work anywhere, anytime, on any device – computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Cambridge continues to focus on further optimizing integrations with third-party applications and partners while continually adapting to the unique advisor business models and relevant industry trends.
CLIC
Cambridge’s CLIC is the intentional integration of a unified system of digital solutions for financial professionals. It is a comprehensive online business environment – centered on choice and flexibility for the many varied business models independent financial professionals need for their businesses. CLIC provides the digital delivery of a full suite of integrated and customizable technology components that are continually being enhanced to allow advisors to do business wherever, whenever, and however they choose.
CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client
CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client are mainstream digital integrations through innovative partnerships with custodians and key fintech providers across the industry – featuring bidirectional data continuously synced between multiple firms and systems. This means that when data is created or changed at an advisor or their investing client’s experience point, the new data syncs automatically through the providers integrated and in sync across Cambridge’s CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client framework. This also offers more advisor choice and access based on their business and how they choose to best serve their investing clients. Further, as part of Cambridge’s CLIC digital solutions framework, further integration is in process to include WealthPort®, Cambridge’s digital managed account experience. Cambridge’s technology and marketing leadership are driving this new era of fintech and wealthtech solutions for advisors based on deep integration and bidirectional data – while working closely with fintech and wealthtech leaders.
CLIC Advisor: Flexibility of Choice for the Financial Professional
With CLIC Advisor, a financial professional has a single pane view along with the flexibility and customization to choose fintech providers and custodians – in order to better serve their investing clients with fully synced data moving consistently in alternate directions across the Cambridge framework as the data is created or updated. CLIC Advisor enables financial professionals to digitally interact with their clients and Cambridge, as well as leverage featured solutions and direct offerings for use in serving their clients. CLIC Advisor includes:
- Deep integration and unified user experience for independent financial professionals and their clients
- Visibility and access as a singular digital workstation with mobile access
- Bidirectional data synced between multiple clearing firms, fintech providers and Cambridge systems
- More choices for digital integrations with fintech providers including, CRM, Risk Analysis, and Financial Planning
- Shared files and secure document vault
Cambridge developed CLIC Advisor in conjunction with eMoney Advisor to offer advisors a fully integrated set of client-focused, digital financial services based on deep integration and bidirectional data between Cambridge’s digital workstation and key features advisors seek via fintech providers plus integration with clearing firm partners. Capabilities range from advanced analytics to financial feeds, shared files and document vaults – plus financial planning including eMoney’s Foundational Planning and Advanced Planning solutions, and MoneyGuide Pro.
Cambridge’s technology and marketing leadership has worked closely with leadership and development teams from eMoney, Invent With Us, and Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions®, to forge this first iteration of a new era of technology for financial professionals.
CLIC Core Services
CLIC is an integrated suite of technology components for many of the critical tasks in an advisor’s business. CLIC’s core services currently include:
- Clearing Services through Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions and Pershing LLC
- Client and Account Servicing with auto account open, forms generation, eSignature for over 20 companies
- Managed Account Services including fee billing and Cambridge WealthPort
- Compensation Services with sponsor data feeds
- Office Services with paperwork service tickets and document upload
- Imaging Services for web-based document image capture and submission, search/retrieve account paperwork, and document vault
- Compliance Services for digital advertising and correspondence review, trade review, and direct trade blotter
- WebCapture and AdView for transitioning advisors
- Variable Annuity subaccount blottering
- Householding
- WealthPort Growth Planner
- CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client
Cambridge is continually expanding CLIC to allow advisors to do more on a digitized basis and increase productivity for their business, and these efforts are driven by feedback from advisors and the needs of their businesses.
Cambridge WealthPort
WealthPort offers both customization and efficiency to allow the financial professional to focus on their role as a trusted advisor to their investing clients. WealthPort is a fully digitized, flexible managed account solution designed to meet the needs of the financial professional’s business model – no matter how they engage with their clients. This includes relationship management, trading efficiency, and the next generation managed account experience. WealthPort offers advisor-directed models, team-directed model management, CAAP®1 strategist-directed model management, separately managed account, and unified managed accounts – with CLIC integration. The integration of WealthPort and CLIC Advisor includes eMoney features.
About Cambridge: Cambridge Investment Group, Inc. is a financial solutions firm focused on serving fee only and fee focused independent financial professionals and their investing clients while preserving its private control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choice for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. At Cambridge, we believe every journey is important. Cambridge’s national each includes a large corporate RIA and independent broker-dealer that is among the largest privately controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Cambridge continues to be a multi-year honoree as a top workplace and broker dealer of the year. Member FINRA/SIPC www.JoinCambridge.com
About eMoney Advisor, LLC: eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) is a leading provider of scalable wealth management solutions for financial professionals, firms and enterprises of all sizes. Rooted in collaborative financial planning, eMoney’s solutions enable financial professionals to build stronger client relationships, streamline business operations and drive revenue and growth. With more than 700 passionate, innovative and dedicated employees in three locations—including its headquarters in Radnor, Pa.—eMoney is transforming the wealth management experience for more than 50,000 financial professionals and 3 million end-clients nationwide. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.
About Invent With Us: Invent With Us is a consulting firm with the latest tools purpose-built to solve the most complex systems architecture problems for independent broker-dealers, large RIAs, and vendors creating WealthTech software. Contact @Invent.us
About Fidelity Clearing and Custody Solutions: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions is a division of Fidelity Investments that provides clearing and custody to registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealer firms, family offices, retirement record keepers and banks. Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions’ goal is to help clients ensure that they are always future-ready by offering knowledgeable consulting, exceptional people and transformative technology.
1 CAAP® is a registered mark of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. for its program for investment managers.
Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions and National Financial Services LLC (together Fidelity®) are independent companies, unaffiliated with Cambridge. Fidelity is a service provider to Cambridge. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Cambridge and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. eMoney Advisor, LLC is a Fidelity Investments company and an affiliate of Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and National Financial Services LLC.
Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005669/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT