Inland Boat Club Redefines the Concept of Boat Ownership

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|November 13, 2019 12:16 PM EST
At its End of Season Gala, Inland Boat Club made waves with several announcements that thrilled the hundreds of members and friends who were in attendance. Company leaders unveiled plans for new software, a fleet of brand new boats, new showrooms and locations and new services that will serve to redefine—even more than it already has—how members of Inland Boat Club boat.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005694/en/
Inland Boat Club unveiled plans for new software, a fleet of brand new boats, new showrooms and locations and new services that redefine boat ownership. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are shaking up the industry with the changes we are making and people around the country are taking notice,” said Erik Blomquist, CEO of Inland Boat Club. “We first changed the game by giving people access to a fleet of new boats and next season we will significantly raise the bar with several enhancements that range from powerful new apps to exciting new services. Our technology and services are changing boating the way other industries, such as ridesharing, have been transformed by new innovations. All of our energy is focused on delivering a member experience like nothing else in the world while making it easier than ever to get out on the water in a beautiful, top-of-the-line boat.”
Blomquist announced several new offerings that will benefit club members in new and unprecedented ways. First, the company has entered into strategic relationships with Marine United and Croft Marine, providing members with several new pick-up and drop-off locations across Utah including Draper, St. George, American Fork, Centerville and Heber. Members will still be able to use the drop-off and pick-up locations near the lakes and reservoirs, but these facilities will provide new options. Members will also receive discounts on top brands such as HO, Hyperlite, Radar, Ronix, Soulcraft, Liquid Force, Obrien and more at the pro shops.
The company launched a new division called Inland Detail, which will offer professional cleaning and detailing for the club boats. Inland Boat Club members will be offered subscription packages to extend the services to keep their cars, motorcycles, side-by-sides/UTVs, trucks, RVs and even aircraft showroom-clean all year long. Inland Detail will have a location in Heber, but also offer a professional mobile detailing service along the Wasatch Front.
To make it easier for club members to get from the Salt Lake City area to Southern Utah and Lake Powell, the club will offer a chartered flight service. These private flights will be available for families and groups to quickly get where they want to be without having to worry about traffic and driving long distances.
The 2020 season will also see enhancements to the membership program. Inland Boat Club will offer several new membership packages, making it easier for everyone to tailor their boating experience for them and their family. Members simply pay a one-time, lifetime membership fee (memberships are transferrable) and a small monthly fee.
As always, Inland Boat Club is dedicated to maintaining its stellar boat-to-member ratio so everyone in the club can be on the water when and where they want. This means that as memberships grow in number, so will the size of the fleet of brand new boats such as the Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon, arguably the finest luxury performance wake boat in the industry.
For more details on the announcements or to join Inland Boat Club, visit www.inlandboatclub.com.
About Inland Boat Club
Inland Boat Club is the premier boat club and boating technology provider for avid boaters and water sport enthusiasts in the Intermountain West. It provides members an easier and more affordable way to enjoy the boating lifestyle with high-end boats, jet skis and water sports toys year after year without the hassle and headaches of actual boat ownership. For more information and to join Inland Boat Club, please visit www.inlandboatclub.com or call 801-210-9237.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005694/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT